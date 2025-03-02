The Marvel Cinematic Universe didn't invent the post-credit scene, but they definitely popularized it. Since 2008, when Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury told Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) he was "putting together a team," Marvel has effectively used these stingers to hint at what's to come. Audiences were so on board with post-credit scenes, Marvel began doing mid-credit scenes! The protocol became using one scene to set up the next film, and the other as a fun call back to the film people had just watched. While not always perfectly executed, by and large these scenes were a fun part of the experience that made it so fans had to see the movie opening weekend. But as the MCU has fluctuated in quality post-Avengers: Endgame, so to have the post-credit scenes, with Captain America: Brave New World being the latest to disappoint.

'Brave New World' Has a Meaningless Post-Credit Scene

To recap the post-credits scene in Brave New World: Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) visits, for unclear reasons, the film's antagonist, Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson), the scientist with a brain altered by the Hulk's blood who subsequently infected Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) with gamma radiation turning him into the Red Hulk. Now in prison, Sterns warns Mackie that he has analyzed all the probabilities and that he needs to worry about "the others," which leaves Wilson in a stunned silence. It is a scene meant to imply the multiverses colliding in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. In theory, this is fine, but in execution, the scene feels as vague as possible and incredibly unsatisfying. How did Marvel screw things up this badly?

The tacked-on scene, shot in one of numerous reshoots, largely fails because it doesn't give fans anything new or exciting to latch on to in anticipation of the next movies. Prior films and TV series have already laid the groundwork for the multiverse, with Deadpool & Wolverine literally calling it out (and criticizing it as tired) last summer. This offers no clues about Sam Wilson's or anyone else's roles in Secret Wars, any surprise people that might show up, there's not even anything comic book readers can excitedly explain to their confused friends. It is a scene so unspecific in what it's promising other than something coming that the internet could tell you more about what's next for the MCU than this scene. Remember the Thanos tease in The Avengers? For those not in the know, it was the alien villain that gave Loki the scepter, telling a menacing purple face that challenging the Avengers would be akin to "courting death," to which the purple face smiles at the camera. It's not subtle, but it was simple and intriguing to new fans, and clear to comic book fans what was coming. What happened to that kind of credit scene?

The MCU Credit Scenes Have Been Disappointing for a While