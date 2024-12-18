With the iconic post-credits scene found at the end of 2008's Iron Man, the Marvel Cinematic Universe cemented themselves as the franchise who popularized end-credits teases, setting up plot threads for future films. However, over the almost 17 years of Marvel Studios' reign over Hollywood, not every post-credits scene is considered to have much impact or meaning compared to the rest.

Sometimes, at the end of the film, if Marvel seemingly doesn't have something to tease, they'll throw in a more jokey after-credits gag, that really, at the end of the day, adds nothing to the overarching story. At times, they're actually quite funny, regardless of having no meaning, but other times they can just simply feel useless and like a waste of the studio's money.

10 The Grandmaster's Announcement

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok was a huge success for Marvel Studios. Some claim that the new direction for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) saved the character, but regardless of opinion, it killed it in reviews and at the box office. However, unfortunately, for those who stuck around the after-credits scenes, they were met with one that had no impact on anything.

As The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) crashes into the junkyards of Sakaar, he's met with the scavengers and goes on a short monologue, attempting to treat the revolution as nothing and calls it a "draw". Although everyone loves some good Jeff Goldblum, this scene is pointless, especially since The Grandmaster has yet to be seen again.

9 Rogers: The Musical

'Hawkeye' (2021)

Just because a post-credits scene is meaningless doesn't mean it's not fun. It's established in Hawkeye that after the Avengers' success against Thanos (Josh Brolin), Broadway decided to put on a musical adaption of the final battle from The Avengers. While Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) finds it off-putting, it's a pretty funny concept.

When Hawkeye wrapped up its first season, Marvel Studios treated audiences to a full, choreographed musical number for Rogers: The Musical. It's a hilarious after-credits bit, but, at the end of the day, it, unfortunately, doesn't add much to the Marvel Cinematic Universe besides a few laughs. Not to say that it shouldn't have been made, though, because it's still as fun as ever.

8 Antony Plays the Drums

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

After the success of Ant-Man, Marvel Studios decided to go bigger and funnier with the sequel's writing. Unfortunately for them, the sequel wasn't received nearly as well as the first. Ss audiences sat with a bad taste in their mouths as they watched through the credits, they were treated with an after-credits scene that simply featured Antony the Ant playing Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) drum set.

While it's a fun reference to a joke made earlier in the film, it's a lot less funny than expected. The fact that the joke was already made earlier in the film makes it far less effective after the credits have rolled. All it did was leave audiences wondering exactly what the point was.

7 Mac Gargan's Inquiry

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

The post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming is a special case, given the fact that it's a scene that sets up a plot thread and, in theory, could have been meaningful. But, to many fans' dismay, Marvel Studios simply dropped it. They set up one of the biggest and best Spider-Man villains from the source material and decided never to follow up on it.

At this point, fans have been begging for years for Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) to make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Scorpion. They've had almost eight years to do so, and it's yet to happen. It has left many wondering what the point of the scene was– introducing a whole new character only to never do anything with them.

6 Peter's New Gadgets

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Captain America: Civil War had one after-credits scene that set a plot thread up for the future; Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) agreed to keep Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) hidden in Wakanda. The second one, however, while cool, doesn't do much for the character it features, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) at all. The scene depicts Peter Parker playing with his new gadgets from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), showcasing some new tech for the Wall-Crawler to use in the future.

Most notably, the fan favorite Spider-Signal is featured, which never makes a return afterward and, outside of that, just shows Peter being excited about his adventure. It's cute and harmless, but the tech he uses doesn't ever come back and, if it was never going to be used, why feature it? It's not that serious at the end of the day, though, as it's a simple piece of tech that's not super important.