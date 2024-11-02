Avengers: Endgame marked the end of one of the most influential eras in film history. The near-perfect reign of the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout the 2010s should be studied as it continuously tore apart the box office and introduced some of the most beloved characters of the comic book genre. But where does a film studio go from there? Ever since the climactic finale of the Infinity Saga, Marvel Studios has introduced a few new characters that have redefined the power scale of the MCU.

Just when people thought Thanos (Josh Brolin) was the strongest the Marvel Cinematic Universe had to offer, Phase 4 began, and the Marvel world met new faces that changed everything. Whether they are characters who can hop to other universes at will or an essence of reality itself, the future of Marvel is looking far more powerful than ever before. These are the most powerful MCU characters introduced after Avengers: Endgame, ranked by the might of their considerable abilities.

10 America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez)

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

One of the biggest surprise power-hitters to come out of the post-Avengers: Endgame stories is America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). In a saga titled the Multiverse Saga, having the ability to be able to punch portals into different universes is pretty vital. Packed from head-to-toe in extradimensional energy, America is, by far, an absolute powerhouse of a gal. She also has super strength to go along with that.

To be pursued by none other than the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) for her power makes her abilities pretty priceless. If a character like Scarlet Witch, the most powerful mortal character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, needs her power, then America is pretty much one of a kind. This means she's absolutely going to be a vital key player in future Avengers stories, perhaps playing a key role in a potential Young Avengers project.

9 Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn)

'WandaVision' (2021) & 'Agatha All Along' (2024)

The current stand-out star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to the well-received Agatha All Along, is Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), one of the MCU's most powerful magic users. There isn't much magic in this cinematic universe more powerful than Dark Magic, and it just so happens that Agatha is a master of it.

The ancient witch has a very deep connection to the Darkhold, one of the most powerful magical objects in the Marvel world, meaning her power is of similar standard compared to others. After all, not everyone can go toe-to-toe against the Scarlet Witch and give her a run for her money. Agatha is not only strong in magic but in knowledge as well. Being alive for as long as she has been, she has years upon years worth of knowledge to use in battle.

8 Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale)

'Thor: The Dark World' (2022)

If there's a good thing about Thor: Love and Thunder, it's the one and only Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. He may be the most underutilized aspect of the film, but he is still absurdly powerful. Unfortunately for both the character and Bale, though, this power is not shown as much as it is talked about, but rest assured, Gorr is one powerful god-slayer.

Anyone knowledgeable of the comics knows that Gorr is a being capable of incredible power. Equipped with his Necrosword, he can slice through and go toe-to-toe with pretty much any god. Gorr's many feats of killing gods are talked about quite a bit in Thor: Love and Thunder, and audiences even get to see him go up against the film's heroes directly twice, so all is not lost for those who want to see what Gorr can do.

7 The Eternals

'Eternals' (2021)

It's hard not to group the Eternals because they'd take over most of the ranking's lower half. This group is made up of a handful of different powers that, while good alone, stand better together, much like the members of the team themselves. As near-primal beings and direct descendants of the Celestials, the Eternals are outright gods on Earth.

The Eternals each have some of the best powers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some examples include Thena (Angelina Jolie), a mighty warrior who can manifest weapons; Sersi (Gemma Chan), who has the Uni-Mind and can manipulate matter; and Ikaris (Richard Madden), who is basically just Superman. The team is also made up of ten Eternals, and there's power in numbers. Although, by the end of their film, they all pretty much went their separate ways, the Eternals are still admirable foes on their own.

6 Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors)

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (2023)