While it may be the most profitable film franchise on the planet, the MCU has never been perfect. Every film and franchise has its fair share of issues, including lines that may have been funny or epic at the time of release but have gone on to age poorly. Think about all the cringe-worthy or questionable stuff said by characters like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), a traditionally problematic guy who has been known to step on it more than once.

Sometimes, a line ages badly due to the times and society changing; other times, it has to do with what would eventually happen within the universe's canon. Whether it be Tony Stark making a transphobic remark or Captain America's (Chris Evans) speech including a line that would be poorly timed, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's poorly aged lines can be offensive, puzzling, uncomfortable, and even kind of funny. These are the MCU's most poorly-aged quotes, which somehow get worse with every passing year.

10 "No one would know..."

Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner)

The final battle of Avengers: Age of Ultron has a lot of foreshadowing of the impending death of Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Some of it is funny in the initial moment, like when Hawkeye jokes to himself about killing Quicksilver. He claims that "No one would know..." but it would turn out that Quicksilver would actually come to save his life later on in the battle, sacrificing himself.

It's pretty funny at the moment in the context of Hawkeye and Quicksilver's little rivalry throughout the film, but looking back on the line after Quicksilver meets his end, it's pretty grim. Hawkeye makes a joke about killing Quicksilver and claims that it'd go unnoticed, only to have Quicksilver die, saving him in front of everybody. It's also more than a little silly, considering Hawkeye, talented an archer as he may be, would have absolutely no chance of shooting a superhuman.

9 "We have orders. We should follow them."

Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans)

Captain America's line in The Avengers regarding following orders not only aged poorly but quickly, too. When Captain America wakes up in the modern world, he resorts to his militaristic, rule-following demeanor, so much so that he goes as far as to say, "We have orders. We should follow them." This instantly eyebrow-raising line couldn't be more unlike Captain America in not just the coming films but the coming minutes of The Avengers.

During one of the most thrilling moments in The Avengers, Captain America breaks into the Helicarrier's secret storage and commandeers an entire jet with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye. In the coming films, he'd even come to fight against the U.S. government, openly opposing governments and becoming an actual renegade running from the law. The fact that this line is contradicted so quickly shows that his "boy scout" nature is a bit of a wall, which can be let down when he needs to get the job done.

8 "Romanoff... you and Banner better not be playing 'hide the zucchini.'"

Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)

If one has seen any Marvel Cinematic Universe film with Tony Stark in it, they'd know he's not above throwing out a dirty joke. When he does in the final battle of Avengers: Age of Ultron, it's not only weird given the context of previous scenes, but it would come to age poorly when they inevitably "break up" at the end of the movie.

At best, this line comes across as misguided, sexist, and tremendously ill-timed; at worst, it seems like borderline harassment, especially because Tony never says anything remotely similar to Thor, Cap, or Banner. The over-sexualization of Natasha is an issue that even the best Avengers movies are guilty of. Still, this particular line is especially uncomfortable, another reminder of all the garbage Natasha had to endure being the MCU's sole female figure for years.

7 "Next time, baby."

James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Terrence Howard)

Sometimes, lines age poorly, not because of in-universe events but real-world events, too. After the release of Iron Man, Marvel Studios and Robert Downey Jr. skyrocketed in popularity, causing the former to bump up Downey Jr.'s pay exponentially. This decision led to his co-star, Terrence Howard, having his pay cut dramatically, which, understandably, didn't sit too well with him.

During the final act of Iron Man, Rhodey takes a look at the Mark II armor, and while he considers putting it on, he opts to take up the armor some other time. Unfortunately, thanks to the messy split between Howard and Marvel Studios, that "next time" would never come. The moment feels hilariously ominous and out-of-place on a rewatch, to the point where it might even take some viewers out of the film.

6 "Last time I trusted someone, I lost an eye."

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)

Until Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the secret behind Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) missing eye was never touched upon. Fans got a hint about what had happened in this movie, which built a lot of intrigue and mystery behind this long-kept secret. For a while, many thought they'd never see the true event... until Captain Marvel.

After years of fans wondering what happened to Fury's eye, it was finally revealed and disappointed mostly everyone. Rather than him losing his eye to a Skrull or Kree soldier, giving him trust issues towards either alien species moving forward, it was Goose the Cat that scratched him. That's right: the big reveal built up for years was played off as a simple joke. Retconning is never great, coming across as dumb and illogical most of the time. For the MCU to treat a supposedly huge part of Fury's character like a joke was a puzzling choice that remains eye-rolling.

5 "That lovely lady... what was his name? Was it Ivan?"

Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)

There's no denying that this joke Tony makes at Rhodey's expense in Iron Man is just transphobic. While Iron Man is definitely known for having some of the raunchier humor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it was made at a much different time, it's simply problematic. Even if it was made in a different time and social views were far less progressive, it's not really an excuse.

Unfortunately, Tony has been the tunnel for a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's troublesome lines. While some might see it only as a joke, regardless of opinions and personal biases, the line objectively is transphobic. No one was laughing at it in 2008, and fewer still are in 2024. Iron Man has a lot of positive aspects, but it's very dated in many others, making for a very uncomfortable rewatch.

4 "Dads leave, no need to be a pu*** about it."

Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)

One of the best things about Iron Man 3 is the fun chemistry between Tony and the young boy he meets, Harley (Ty Simpkins). When Tony is preparing to leave the small town Harley resides in, the young man tries to convince the billionaire to stay by trying to make him feel bad about his dad leaving. Little does he know Tony's no stranger to missing dads.

It's a very funny line in the context of the film and didn't age poorly until the release of Avengers: Endgame, when Tony becomes something of a missing dad himself. After sacrificing his life to save the universe, it's made very apparent that the hero had left behind a lot of people who cared about him, including his daughter, Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe). Looking back on this line from Iron Man 3 with the new context from Avengers: Endgame makes it feel a lot darker and not as lighthearted as it once was.

3 "He's never fought me twice."

Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth)

Avengers: Infinity War has one of the best opening sequences in any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Almost everyone from Asgard has been wiped out, Hulk gets his head rocked, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) dies, and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is left to die in space, all at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin). When he's picked up by the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor is confident that when given a rematch and a new weapon, he can kill Thanos once and for all.

When his time finally comes to get that rematch in Wakanda, Thor drives his new weapon through Thanos' chest. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to kill him, allowing the Mad Titan to wipe out half the universe. He tells Thor that he "should have gone for the head," and pretty much everyone agrees. Looking back, Thor's confidence for that rematch doesn't seem very warranted anymore.

2 "If you get hurt, hurt 'em back. If you get killed... walk it off."

Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans)

In the final battle of Avengers: Age of Ultron, when the Avengers need it most, Captain America does what he does best: give an inspirational speech. The last line of the speech leaves a harrowing feeling lying over the final act of the battle. It had been built up throughout the film that one of the Avengers may not make it out of the conflict alive, and this speech finalizes that suspicion. Captain America tells his teammates that if they get killed, they need to walk it off.

Funny (or not) enough, when the star-spangled man mentions "getting killed," the shot shows none other than Quicksilver, who would end up dying at the end of the conflict against Ultron (James Spader). Most likely, this line was supposed to be foreshadowing, but it comes across as tasteless, making it one of the quicker "poorly aged" lines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the speedy Avenger fell to the ground, filled with bullets, Captain America's words suddenly felt poorly timed on his part.

1 "I will be reinstating Prima Nocta."

Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)