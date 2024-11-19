If there's one thing that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for, it's its tendency to add humor in many places throughout its numerous films, even when it's not necessarily fitting. This approach typically results in pretty dumb quotes that end up being remembered as cringe-worthy rather than actually funny. This isn't to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't have funny jokes, but not every joke can land.

Sometimes, the MCU's dumb lines don't just come from failed humor. There are also moments that are supposed to be serious and dramatic but simply cannot be taken as such, either because of the context or the fact that the line simply doesn't make sense. Marvel has always struggled with this issue, and even the most hardcore fans find some lines quite unbearable. These are the dumbest quotes on the MCU, ranked by how little sense they make and how much they stand out in the context of their movies.

10 "Just... don't be a d**k!"

Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton)

The majority of internet-goers have agreed that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was really rough. No one is really sure what happened behind the scenes to make it so, but it can't be denied that this movie struggled to find any fans. Not only are the visuals lacking (a major issue in a film that's basically 90% CGI), but the writing is easily the worst part of the movie.

One of the worst examples comes from Cassie Lang's (Kathryn Newton) final confrontation with M.O.D.O.K. (Corey Stoll). When she tries to give him a pep talk and runs out of things to say, she simply states, "Just... don't be a d**k!" Many people truly cringed at the line, both due to the delivery and the unnecessary crudeness that doesn't serve the moment whatsoever.

9 "It could have been thousands more if she hadn't put up her own quarantine."

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris)

The biggest problem many had with Wandavision was the consistent justification of Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) horrific actions. While she may have been the protagonist, the writers go a bit too hard when trying to justify what Wanda did to the people of Westview, especially when it comes to Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Wanda did what she did out of grief and desperation — that's clear enough through the series plot without the need for intense defense. This line, especially, comes with a terrible context that makes it seem as if the fact that Wanda only took over Westview somehow made it more okay. While it is important to understand that Wanda had understandable reasons and she isn't a full-on villain, lines like this are unnecessary and seem utterly dumb, considering Wanda is among the most overpowered characters in Marvel and was fully in charge of her actions.

8 "Dab!"

Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)

It's no secret that some theaters had genuine and audible groans in response to this line, which doesn't work for multiple reasons. First off, the reference totally dates the film (in a bad way), but most importantly, it's just all-around cringe. By the time Avengers: Endgame came out, the dab was already out of date (even more so now), and it was cringe from the movie's inception.

So whether the filmmakers were trying to make Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) intentionally cringey in that moment or not, the awkwardness doesn't suit the character whatsoever. Bruce Banner has always been slightly out of touch with the hip and modern age, but it was never done to this extent. The line feels horrendously out of character for the not-so-jolly green giant.

7 "My name is Darren, and I am not a d***!"

Darren Cross/M.O.D.O.K. (Corey Stoll)

On paper, the idea of giving a redemption arc to Darren Cross, the villain of the first Ant-Man, is genuinely interesting. Unfortunately for Corey Stoll and Darren Cross fans, his involvement in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was very poorly executed. Obviously, the redemption arc they try to give him is poorly done, as well.

After being called a d**k by Cassie earlier in the film, Cross returns to the line at his big turnaround moment when trying to take down Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). When he rushes Kang's forcefield, Cross yells, "My name is Darren, and I am not a d***!" The first line was cringey enough; returning to it only became more cringey and ruined a moment that was already going to be poorly executed. The entire Ant-Man cast deserved better than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

6 "Kang! You lied to me! Our word is our bond!"

Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd)

Scott Lang has always been the comedic relief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, commonly characterized as a tad naive. However, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania takes it to a whole new level that does an absolute disservice to the character. While he has no choice but to make a deal with Kang to save his daughter, Cassie, Scott makes the terrible decision to actually trust him.

So when he seeks out Kang in the film's final battle, he shouts, "Kang! You lied to me! Our word is our bond!" How did Scott not expect to be betrayed? The line makes him look foolish for ever believing a man who threatened to kill his daughter. Scott knows the evil that exists in the universe; he fought Thanos with the Avengers. For him to genuinely believe Kang is ridiculous and proof that he really shouldn't be an Avenger.

5 "Eat my hammer!"

Jane Foster/Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman)

The entire sequence this small phrase is connected to is terribly written, but this piece, in particular, is really rough. Much like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder is commonly regarded as one of Marvel's worst. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and her character arc are supposed to be taken seriously, but like most things in this film, it's really not.

The line makes Jane sound ridiculous and amateurish. It simply doesn't fit the moment or the person she's fighting, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). It feels out of character for her and is just childish-sounding in a bad way. It is a comic book movie at the end of the day, but using that as an excuse for bad writing is a disservice to all the good comic book films out there.

4 "They will never know what you sacrificed for them."

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris)

As established earlier, Wandavision has the nasty habit of justifying Wanda's horrible actions. This line goes way too far in making it sound as if the Scarlet Witch is some sort of hero for letting the people she was literally holding hostage go. It was a terrible line to finish off the season and turned a lot of people against the show, Wanda, and Monica.

It makes even less sense with hindsight, considering Wanda would go on to be the full-on villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So why try to show her in a positive light when she's only going to go full villain afterward? Wanda's actions are somewhat understandable, and her emotions are fully valid, but her actions as a response to them are objectively wrong. She held an entire town hostage for a long time; don't justify it!

3 "Scooby-Doo this sh**!"

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)

The Tom Holland Spider-Man movies have been a bit more lighthearted superhero coming-of-age stories than others. While Spider-Man: No Way Home is definitely the most serious of the three Holland films, it still has its moments of silliness. Most of the time, especially in these films, the humor works. But the infamous Scooby-Doo in Spider-Man: No Way Home was cringey before the film even came out.

Doctor Strange tells Pete and his pals to "Scooby-Doo this sh**!" Not only is this wildly out of character for Doctor Strange to make such an infantile reference, but it just sounds dumb. It's just an odd reference to make, and while it could be argued that he's trying his best to find something the kids will relate to, the delivery and the line itself are ill-fitting and simply weird.