In good news for those of us who may, sometimes, ever so slightly, just be suffering from superhero fatigue, Marvel has just confirmed plans to cut down on the projects they'll be releasing from year to year — it just won't be happening right away. In a recent interview at D23 Brazil, Kevin Feige shared some noteworthy insights about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how the studio is adjusting its release schedule. As Marvel heads into a new phase (not one of those Phases), the studio is adapting its release strategy to maximize the quality of its output, but it won't occur until after 2025.

“I think I can say that we are back to normal, more or less,” Feige said. “In the past, we had four films and four series a year, and I think we'll go down to two films, three series — but that won't be the case for 2025, specifically. It turns out that we've been working on these titles for a long time, and they just happen to be ready for release now. We are very excited.”

Feige also hinted at the enormity of what’s coming up, particularly with the next Avengers films, Doomsday and Secret Wars, which are set to be major crossover events and will take up the majority of the studio's attention for the near future, quite understandably. The films will also sandwich Spider-Man 4 which brings back Tom Holland as Peter Parker. Holland is fully expected to be part of Secret Wars, too.

“When you set out to make two Avengers films - they are colossal, gigantic, and consume you completely. We have already announced a Spider-Man film that will be released between Doomsday and Secret Wars."

What Marvel Projects Are Coming in 2025?

It's a busy year, that's for sure. Marvel Studios has a packed lineup for 2025, including major films like Captain America: Brave New World on February 14, Thunderbolts* on May 2, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25. On Disney+, fans can look forward to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (January 29), Daredevil: Born Again (March 4), Ironheart (June 24), Eyes of Wakanda (August 6), Marvel Zombies (October), and Wonder Man (December). Now, this does seem like a lot, but as Feige said, thanks to the combination of delays due to the strikes and also to reshoots on certain projects, this just happens to be when they're all ready. From 2026 onwards, though, things will begin to calm down.

