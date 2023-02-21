Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features the return of everyone's favorite tiny superhero. In his third solo adventure, Ant-Man faces a powerful villain, Kang the Conqueror, while on a trip to the Quantum Realm. However, he also has to deal with the unexpected presence of M.O.D.O.K., Kang's henchman and an old foe of Scott's.

RELATED: The Quantum Satellite & 9 Other Devices That Changed The MCU

M.O.D.O.K. is among Marvel's most bizarre characters, and his transition to live-action is not entirely successful. Indeed, the character ends up being a joke, immediately rising to the top of Marvel's silliest villains. The franchise is famous for lacking compelling antagonists; more often than not, their villains are ridiculous rather than intimidating, and M.O.D.O.K. is just the latest entry in a long list of laughable bad guys.

1 M.O.D.O.K.

Image via Marvel

Corey Stoll returns to the MCU to play the strange-looking M.O.D.O.K in Quantumania. In the franchise, his character, Darren Cross, goes to the Quantum realm following the first movie's events, where he gets reconstructed by Kang and continues to serve as his enforcer.

Although the idea is original and could've worked, M.O.D.O.K.'s execution is lackluster. The visual effects are embarrassingly bad, and Quantumania treats him like a joke the audience is supposed to laugh at rather than along with. Still, Stoll is having a lot of fun with the role, so at least that's something. However, a character as original and unique as M.O.D.O.K. deserved better from the MCU.

2 Trevor Slattery

Image Via Disney

It takes a lot to make Sir Ben Kingsley look foolish, but the MCU achieved it with Iron Man 3. The film infamously lied to its audience by making them believe the Mandarin would be the main villain. In truth, the "Mandarin" was an out-of-work actor with alcoholism named Trevor Slattery, who was a cover-up for the film's real villain, Aldrich Killian.

The twist was divisive with critics and fans, who openly and loudly criticized the film's execution. Kingsley's performance suits the role, but the role itself is awful and a disservice to the Oscar-winner's talents. Slattery is a bumbling buffoon who is neither funny nor particularly entertaining, at least not enough to justify the Mandarin cop-out. The twist was so infamous that Marvel retconned it almost immediately, but the damage had already been done.

3 Titania (Mary McPherran)

Image via Disney+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is an admittedly meta and campy show that embraces its humorous source material. The show is in on the joke and goes out of its way to flaunt its uniqueness, featuring fourth-wall breaks, meta jokes, and more than a few references to Marvel's well-known and often-criticized approach to world-building. Alas, not many fans appreciated its tone and nature.

RELATED: Characters We Want To See Cameo In 'She-Hulk' Season 2

Still, even when admitting the show's approach, it's hard not to cringe at its villains. Marvel has a bad guy problem; most of its antagonists are already too silly to take seriously, making She-Hulk's baddies seem all the more cringe-worthy. Titania is the perfect example; even within the show's context, she's too absurd for the average fan to understand, let alone appreciate. Jameela Jamil tries her best, but the show's writing does her no favors.

4 Justin Hammer

Before he won his Oscar for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Sam Rockwell went into the MCU by playing Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2. Hammer is a weapons manufacturer and a rival of Tony, who teams up with Ivan Vanko to bring down Iron Man. His role in the film is limited to a few scenes where he delivers expository dialog, although he's mainly there to bring Mickey Rourke's Whiplash into the scene.

For starters, Iron Man 2 is a bad film. Overblown, self-important, and believing itself too big to fail, the film overdoes it in every way, from Robert Downey Jr.'s performance to the script and visual effects. Rockwell's Hammer is another aspect the film does wrong, portraying the character as a pathetic and envious wannabe rather than a worthy rival to Stark. There's no need for Hammer in the plot, and the film would be better if it had fewer characters and were much more focused.

5 The Grandmaster

Thor: Ragnarok is among the MCU's best films. A superhero movie that expertly blends genres, Ragnarok is one of the Infinity Saga's crowning achievements, featuring a delightfully zany premise with equally wacky characters. Jeff Goldblum plays the Grandmaster, the film's secondary antagonist, who imprisons Hulk and Thor on his lawless planet of Sakaar to make them fight for his entertainment.

Unlike other ridiculous Marvel villains, the Grandmaster is intentionally cringe-worthy. He is an over-the-top character who is supposed to be discomforting and creepy, and Goldblum knows it. The actor delivers a deliciously terrible performance, portraying the Grandmaster as the ultimate creep, a tyrant who thinks he is a god when, in reality, he's little more than a scumbag.

6 Aldrich Killian

Aldrich Killian is the worst kind of movie villain. Iron Man 3 desperately wants to present him as some terrifying and powerful beast, but the truth is he's an average guy who gains a little power and lets it go to his head. Killian gives Iron Man a run for his money but never comes across as a genuine threat or even a memorable threat, which is saying something considering Tony's live-action villains have been quite disappointing.

Despite a worthy performance from the ever-underrated Guy Pearce, Killian is a silly villain. It doesn't help that the film gives him a tired backstory without real stakes; superhero movies often recycle the same tropes, but the "loser who becomes cool after gaining superpowers" angle can't die soon enough. Killian's reveal as the real Mandarin is the last straw in cementing his legacy as one of the MCU's most absurd villains.

7 Kingpin

Image via Disney+

Hawkeye introduces the Kingpin to the MCU with a fizzle rather than a bang. Vincent D'Onofrio returns to the role, delighting critics and fans worldwide. However, the notorious criminal businessman suffers considerably from his long-awaited transition to the MCU, becoming a watered-down version of the character fans knew and loved from Netflix's Daredevil.

RELATED: The Best Marvel Shows On Disney+

Had fans not seen D'Onofrio's gritty, menacing performance in Daredevil, they might've not had such a visceral reaction to the MCU's version. However, Hawkeye's silly take on the capo seems even more laughable compared to what came before. The upcoming Daredevil: Born Again has a shot at redeeming the Kingpin within the MCU, and hopefully, it will.

8 Sonny Burch

The Ant-Man movies have never stood out because of their villains. Indeed, Ant-Man's reputation as a small-time hero has much to do with how lazy and unimpressive his villains are. Sonny Burch, one of the main antagonists in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, is the perfect example.

Played by the otherwise incredible Walton Goggins, Sonny is a petty criminal who wants to steal Hank Pym's technology to sell in the black market. With an uninspired motive and an obnoxious personality, Burch is neither funny nor intimidating; he's a sorry excuse for a villain and a waste of an actor of Goggins' caliber. The MCU has many wasted villains, but Sonny is among the few characters who shouldn't have been there in the first place.

9 Abomination (Emil Blonsky)

Image via Disney+

The Incredible Hulk might be the most forgettable film in the MCU, but it had a few things going for it. William Hurt made a great Thunderbolt Ross, the Hulk's visual effects were more polished than in the 2003 version, and the film's climactic battle between Edward Norton's Hulk and Tim Roth's Abomination ranks as one of the MCU's best. Overall, Roth's performance was great, with the English actor breathing new life and wicked charisma into the character of Emil Blonsky.

However, She-Hulk's version is shockingly different, to the point where it's somewhat jarring. Roth is having the time of his life, and his performance perfectly fits the show's tone. However, the Abomination is such a different character in between projects that his MCU-ification becomes more apparent and, it must be said, ridiculous. At least Roth gets to have some fun.

NEXT: Marvel Villains Who Are More Powerful In Comics Than In Movies