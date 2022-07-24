The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) spans 29 movies with the recent release of Thor: Love and Thunder; this sprawling history has involved dozens of characters, all with their own unique connections and relationship dynamics. Romantic subplots were typical in the earlier phases of the MCU, with varying levels of success in terms of audience reaction. Comparatively, romantic pairings have been cast aside in many recent MCU projects in favor of more introspective character journeys, but a love story may still crop up from time to time.

Some MCU romances have worked well and been a hit with audiences. Others have fallen flat for a varying range of reasons, and some proved so unpopular they were hastily abandoned without further comment. This article ranks 10 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s romantic subplots, from worst to best.

Steve Rogers and Sharon Carter

The decision to have Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) engage in a flirtation with Sharon (Emily VanCamp), the niece of his supposed long-lost lover Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), just weeks after Peggy’s funeral in Captain America: Civil War (2016) is one that confounded viewers and proved almost universally unpopular.

Of all the characters Steve shared the screen with in the film, he and Sharon had arguably the least chemistry. Sharon then vanished and her and the kiss were never mentioned again - until she eventually resurfaced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldierand lamented in a throwaway scene that nobody had bothered to look for her since the Civil War fallout, not even Steve.

Natasha Romanoff and Bruce Banner

One of the most contentious romantic subplots of any MCU project to date, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Bruce Banner/Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) short-lived romance in Joss Wheadon’s divisive Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) is often touted as one of the film’s major failures.

Not even Johansson and Ruffalo seemed convinced, their private scenes together feeling forced and awkward. Their partnership is practically erased in later installments except for one scene in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) that pokes fun at the ‘lullaby’ concept, proving that not even the MCU itself could take this pairing seriously.

Thor Odinson and Jane Foster

The relationship between human scientist Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Asguardian God Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) is at the center of the first two Thor movies, but still fails to make an impact. Any chemistry that may have existed between Portman and Hemsworth is lost in the dry and aimless Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013).

The relationship was aborted without warning at the end of Thor: The Dark World, after conflicts with studio heads led Natalie Portman to leave the MCU. Jane isn’t mentioned at all in Thor: Ragnarok, with Thor’s character incidentally flourishing in a more introspective, solo narrative, solidifying the pointlessness of their romance. Portman returned for the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), where her absence was explained away in a flashback scene depicting a silly, comedic breakup.

Clint and Laura Barton

Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) was revealed to have a ‘secret family’ in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), when the team is forced to lie low at his farmhouse following several disastrous public incidents. The underused talent of Linda Cardellini as his doting wife Laura was considered by some a shameful waste of her potential, sabotaging their dynamic straight off the bat.

Nevertheless, the domestic serenity of their private life together does add emotional depth to the otherwise chaotic Age of Ultron. They were recently given a little more time together in the Disney+ series Hawkeye (2021), but in general theirs was a fairly forgettable romantic pairing.

Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter

Steve Rogers and his wartime sweetheart Peggy Carter began their doomed(ish) love affair in Captain America: The First Avenger (2010), which was cut short when Steve was frozen in time for 70 years at the end of the movie. They reunite in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), by which point Peggy is elderly, suffering from Alzheimers and on her deathbed. She tells Steve to start over and live his own life. Despite his best efforts, he cannot. While their actual romance only lasted for the first film in his trilogy, Steve remains hung up on Peggy, the representation of everything he lost and the life he could’ve had.

Despite Peggy’s dying wish for him to start over, Steve instead elects to use the infinity gauntlet to transport himself into an alternative timeline at the end ofAvengers: Endgame(2019), so he can live out the rest of his days with his ‘best girl’ Peggy. Endgame’s final scene shows the pair sharing a dance: an allusion to the dance Steve promised Peggy in The First Avenger before going under the ice.

Druig and Makkari

Introduced in the ensemble blockbuster Eternals (2021), the mischievous Druig (Barry Keoghan) and cheeky Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) are just one of several pairings in the movie, and one of the sidelined ones at that, yet managed to steal the show.

Keoghan’s famously smooth line delivery, especially when he says “my beautiful, beautiful Makkari”, was one of the most talked-about elements of the otherwise lackluster movie. Fans hope to see more time dedicated to this magnetic duo in future installments.

Peter Quill and Gamora

‘Star Lord’ (Chris Pratt) was smitten as soon as he met the fiery Gamora (Zoe Saldana) in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Their romance continued to blossom throughout Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), the pair officially becoming an item towards the end of the movie when they finally admit their feelings for each other.

Their romance meets a tragic end in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) when the Guardians are intercepted by Gamora’s evil adoptive father Thanos (Josh Brolin). Gamora begs Peter to kill her, so Thanos can’t use her to find the soul stone - he can’t bring himself to do it, and she is subsequently kidnaped. Thanos later sacrifices her for the stone. When Peter finds out, his grief and rage cause him to attack Thanos, sabotaging a plan to tranquilize and kill him.

Peter Parker and MJ

While the first of the MCU’s Spider-Man, Homecoming (2017), saw Peter Parker (Tom Holland) pining over Liz Allan (Laura Harrier), she is soon forgotten about in favor of the aloof, activist loner MJ (Zendaya Coleman) in Far From Home (2019). Their romance begins in earnest towards the end of the movie, when MJ reveals that she knows Peter is Spider-Man.

Peter proves his dedication to MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), when he asks Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to change the fabric of space and time to help her get into M.I.T. Their relationship comes to a tragic end in favor of his character development at the end of No Way Home, when Peter makes the heartbreaking decision to be forgotten by everyone he knows - MJ included - in order to save the universe.

Wanda Maximoff and Vision

The odd pairing between android Vision (Paul Bettany) and Sokovian witch Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) had a bit of a shaky start, yet blossomed into an extremely passionate love affair.

They do, thankfully, get ample screen time and a chance to prove the power of their bond in WandaVision (2021), the first and hugely successful of Disney+’s MCU television series. Wanda proves her love for Vision in her inability to move on from his death, hexing an entire town in order to create an idyllic reality where they can have a family together.

Tony Stark and Pepper Potts

The success of the Iron Man trilogy, and therefore the entire MCU, rested largely on Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and his other half Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), who’s budding romance throughout the three movies completely sidestepped the tired damsel-in-distress superhero charade and brought something fresh to the genre.

Built over a decade throughout the MCU, their romance ends tragically when Tony dies at the end of Avengers: Endgame. They share a heartbreaking goodbye, during which Tony utters his last words: “Hey Pep”.

