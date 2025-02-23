As one of the most successful franchises in film history, the MCU’s track record for both critical praise and consistent box office earnings is unparalleled. However, the franchise isn’t above the occasional creative fumble that fans try to forget, and critics ultimately deem “rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes. Especially in recent years, Marvel has produced increasingly divisive efforts that have pretty much erased any notion that the franchise is too big to fail.

The fact that all four “rotten” MCU projects came out within the last four years would indicate verified proof of superhero fatigue if not for the creative shuffling of what is considered Marvel canon. Missteps like the spin-off television series Marvel’s Inhumans scored an 11% critical score in 2017, but it has since been removed from the MCU canon. But since Marvel couldn’t wish all of their failures away, this list will rank all four MCU projects graded Rotten by Rotten Tomatoes based on how low their critical score is.

4 'Secret Invasion’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 53%

Of all the Marvel projects, none represent as much wasted potential as the alien invasion thriller Secret Invasion. The Disney+ series follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he returns to Earth to halt an orchestrated takeover of the planet from rebellious shapeshifting Skrulls who have splintered off from the group Fury had originally befriended. Unable to determine who to trust, Fury relies on old friend Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to uncover a conspiracy that sees many world leaders and influencers actually Skrulls operating in disguise. Added to the mix is Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), a key figure in MI6 and an old associate of Fury’s who could be helpful to the cause if they can guarantee she is not a Skrull herself. Who they can safely identify as a threat is Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the leader of the Skrull’s stealthy takeover of Earth, who has close ties to Fury’s past and the promises he’s made.

For a franchise that enthusiastically finds ways to introduce crossovers within its movies and series, the storyline for Secret Invasion was tailor-made to be the next big event that could be slowly introduced over multiple movies. Much like how the complicated war of ideologies of the Marvel comic book miniseries Civil War was condensed into Captain America: Civil War, so too was the eight-issue limited series of Secret Invasion. While Captain America: Civil War more or less delivers a satisfactory summary of its source material, Secret Invasion struggles to do the same because the Disney+ series removes the involvement of characters that gave the storyline exciting stakes. The comic series Secret Invasion revealed major characters to be Skrulls, demonstrating how deep the infiltration was into the Marvel family of heroes, but that’s absent in the television adaptation because it wouldn’t work within the MCU continuity. The MCU's Secret Invasion looks rushed and uneven, and although reshoots inflated the budget, the series ultimately looks stripped down and lacks the polish of other MCU projects. Outside of Olivia Colman’s jubilant performance, the saving grace of Secret Invasion is the presence of Jackson and Mendelsohn, even if Jackson's lines are too wooden to sound natural and Mendelsohn is woefully underused.

3 'Captain America: Brave New World’ (2025)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 49%

Picking up after the events of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America: Brave New World marks the first adventure of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in the role of Captain America. Unlike Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Sam doesn’t have the super soldier serum pumping through his veins to enhance his strength and speed, but he does have a suit bolstered by Wakanda vibranium to keep him safe during dangerous missions. One such mission finds him interrupting the sale of a valuable new metal, Adamantium, brokered by the cunning and lethal Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito). A job well done secures an invitation to the White House to meet with the newly elected President of the United States, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford), but festivities are cut short when an attempt on Ross’s life threatens international treaty discussions. With Ross mistrusting Sam’s competence as the new Captain America, Sam will have to launch an unsanctioned investigation into who stands to gain from Ross’s failure.

For a movie with the name Captain America in the title, it does often feel like Sam is fighting to be the main character of his solo movie. Compared to how Robert Redford was used sparingly as S.H.I.E.L.D. official Alexander Pierce in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Ford manages to virtually co-lead the movie as a President hiding a secret. The marketing ruins the surprise that the film builds to, with enough Red Hulk imagery on billboards, posters, and souvenir cups to lead viewers to think he would be the primary antagonist for the new Captain America. While the animation for President Hulk looks impressive, many of the scenes before and after do not look like they belong in a big-budget movie. Although these assorted aspects hold Captain America: Brave New World back, it doesn’t make it the worst movie of the year, either. The film’s worst crime is feeling like an elevated episode of a Disney+ original, and for a series as respected as the Captain America trilogy, maybe that’s worth a court-martial.