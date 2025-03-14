The Russo brothers have struggled to create compelling action movies since Avengers: Endgame and the same can be said for Marvel. With the MCU and the Russos seeing diminishing returns on their films, their reunion for Avengers: Doomsday seems like the best solution. The Russo brothers began their careers directing television episodes, and their works include some of the most iconic sitcoms of all time, such as Arrested Development and Community. Their career trajectory took an unexpected turn when they graduated to a full-blown MCU blockbuster. Nevertheless, Kevin Feige made an insightful decision, as the Russos would eventually lead the MCU to the top of the global box office.

The Russos had an impressive four-film run with Marvel. Captain America: The Winter Soldier brought Cap into the modern age and is still one of the best MCU movies. Their next three films would successfully unite characters from across the MCU, introducing vital characters like Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland). The Russos departed Marvel on top, but their recent work has struggled to find an audience.

The Russos Have Had a Bad Run Since 'Endgame'

Image via Marvel Studios

The Russos struggled to create compelling big-budget blockbusters after leaving Marvel. Joe and Anthony Russo have directed three action films since Endgame, and they have all failed to please critics and audiences. Cherry saw Tom Holland star in a tonally confused, painfully slow film about a veteran turned bank robber. The Gray Man saw more success due to its charismatic co-leads, but, without their Marvel co-writing partners, Christopher Markus and Steven McFeely, it became clear that the Russos depended on witty one-liners and sub-par CGI action sequences to carry their stories. Their latest film, The Electric State, hasn’t broken the trend, and is currently their worst-reviewed movie, scoring only 19% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Russos' Career Trajectory Explains Why Their Films Are Failing

The Russos have had a bizarre career trajectory, which may explain why their last few films have been underwhelming. Christopher Nolan has discussed how each of his films gradually grew in scale, allowing him to improve his directing skills with each new challenge. The Dark Knight trilogy provided him with the experience to make bigger cinematic spectacles based on his ideas, but he nailed down the essential filmmaking tenets through his early work, like Memento and Insomnia, long before he ever joined Batman Begins. By contrast, the Russos made a huge leap from directing sitcom episodes and small-budget movies, to a multi-million-dollar blockbuster IP which relies on characters from other films to tell its stories.

While the Russos thrived within that specific niche, they lacked the experience to tell a compelling story outside that genre on the same scale. Transitioning from projects that don’t rely on established IP is always difficult, and the Russos aren’t the only ones who have struggled. Taika Waititi made a similar career move, going from small independent comedies to Thor: Ragnarok, and his last two films, Thor: Love & Thunder, and Next Goal Wins were both commercial and critical failures.

Marvel Aren’t Doing Much Better