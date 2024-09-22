When Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) first joined the MCU in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, her potential was theoretically limitless. Her still nascent magical powers were a considerable boon for the (mostly) science-based Avengers team, while the character's emotionally arduous journey throughout five decades of comic book history offered plenty of dramatic material for the MCU to mine. Despite having a blueprint for success, Marvel Studios' approach to Wanda has been inconsistent, largely defined by missed opportunities and surprising cognitive dissonance. Her bumpy journey from not-quite antiheroine, to heroic side character, to ruthless villainess ended with her redemptive "death" in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and no external announcements about her future to date — an odd place to leave one of the Infinity and Multiverse Saga's mainstay characters.

Naturally, rumors about a Wanda solo film have abounded in the two years since Multiverse of Madness and gained fresh intensity with the premiere of creator Jac Schaeffer's Agatha All Along, a series putting Wanda's WandaVision antagonist, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), in the driver's seat. The revitalized curiosity is even more apropos considering how WandaVision, a project Schaeffer also helmed, finally solved the MCU's scattershot approach to Wanda by being the first and only project to focus solely on her rich psyche. With her prospects once again seemingly in a creatively confused limbo, it's never been clearer that a movie bringing Wanda to the forefront could — and should — take similar corrective and clarifying measures.

Wanda Maximoff Always Gets Lost in the MCU's Larger Story

Admittedly, Wanda's immediate appearances post-Age of Ultron are ensemble features. However, those films' inability to explore the events that motivate her, let alone turn her into an active contributor, sideline Wanda into an appealing but insubstantial presence — little more than an action figure who loses everyone she loves in a twisted loop. WandaVision, however, exists outside the requirements of setting up the next plot point. Free to be a character study first and foremost, the series presents an unflinching, empathetic, and invigoratingly creative portrait of Wanda's trauma and the dark costs of extreme cumulative grief.

Consequently, Wanda emerges as a fully fleshed-out woman and one of the franchise's most compelling and relatable figures; she can nurse an agonized heart and warp reality with a flick of her hand. WandaVision holds her accountable for how her rage harms innocents but never makes a spectacle of her agony or reduces her plight to that of the simplistic "mad woman" stereotype. Rather, Wanda leaves Westview after gaining some closure and embracing her identity in all its fractured parts.

Even though WandaVision's final scene teases Wanda falling into the Darkhold's corrupting clutches, Multiverse of Madness compromises the nuance WandaVision so studiously and retroactively applies. Seeing the Darkhold poison Wanda's despair over time might have transformed her fall from grace into a convincing tragedy instead of middling narrative convenience. But Multiverse immediately catapulting Wanda from haunted heroine to callous antagonist allows no transitional breathing room from someone who frees Westview by sacrificing the family she created to a woman willing to slaughter an innocent teenage girl in her single-minded sorrow. Yet again, Wanda moves to where Phase Four's plot tells her — a story that still hasn't incorporated an ultimate purpose for her downfall or death.

A Solo Scarlet Witch Movie Can Restore 'WandaVision's Nuance

While promoting her new film His Three Daughters on Dublin’s FM104 radio station, Olsen reflected on her time in the role thus far:

"It’s a character that I love going back to when there's a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well within Age of Ultron. And then, I think people didn’t know what to do with me for a second there."

These comments align with some of Olsen’s previous statements, like a Variety interview where she expressed her reservations about playing out Multiverse's "repetitive" character beats instead of building off the new opportunities WandaVision afforded. As for whether Wanda could authentically return under certain conditions, Olsen recently told Jimmy Kimmel Live: "We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense."

The MCU's strongest suit has always been its character roster and the actors portraying them. Although Wanda is morally complex, WandaVision proves that all Marvel needs to break its underutilization pattern and satisfactorily unlock her depth is the level of refined focus only found in side projects. It's a shame Wanda must redefine her name for the second time, but giving the Scarlet Witch her own title can once again cut away extraneous factors and give Wanda's facets their appropriate due. Flashbacks might fill in Multiverse's gaps by depicting the Darkhold's erosive grip, while the present timeline could see Wanda grapple with intense guilt, re-assemble her broken pieces, and fully defy the Scarlet Witch prophecy. Hopefully, the positive changes stick this time. The alternative would be even more of a baffling misstep than her zig-zagging depiction: losing the MCU's (arguably) most powerful character, its leading female presence, and a character magnificently rendered by Olsen's kinetic talents.

