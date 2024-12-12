Sometimes, the humor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't work. However, most of the time, thanks to its great writers, the humor has audiences in stitches. Whether it be the great dynamics depicted in the films or someone like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) cracking jokes to lighten the mood, the humor in the MCU can make for some of the franchise's best scenes.

There are a lot of characters that are more comedically driven, whether they intend to be or not, allowing for some levity among the world-ending chaos that typically dominates Marvel plots. When done right, the humor in these films adds a contrast to all the seriousness that actually enhances the dramatic portions of the film, making them far more effective. These are the funniest scenes in the MCU, which prove that a well-timed joke can work wonders. This list will rank the scenes based on their memorability and effectiveness, and also how laugh-out-loud they are.

10 Baby Flerkens Eating S.W.O.R.D. Agents

'The Marvels' (2023)

In The Marvels, the protagonists need to get everyone off of the S.W.O.R.D. base fast. Soon, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) comes up with one of the funniest escape plans in superhero cinema. With the mass amount of baby Flerken kittens running amok on the ship, he decides that it's easier to transport a family of kittens than hundreds of crew members. Thus, they feed the entire crew to the kittens.

With the opera soundtrack in the background and the sight of hundreds of government agents running in fear from mere kittens, even the greatest haters can't help but at least crack a smile. The way that director Nia DaCosta decides to direct and shoot the scene like a classic horror film makes for a hilarious subversion of expectations.

9 The Hulk Saves Asgardians From the Fenris Wolf

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

A major part of Thor: Ragnarok's initial success was how absurdly funny it was. It was a huge directional switch-up for the Thor (Chris Hemsworth) character that arguably saved his franchise and worked phenomenally well, thanks to director Taika Waititi. The best comedy comes from a subversion of expectations, and no scene does it better than when Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) jumps toward the Rainbow Bridge to save the fleeing Asgardians from the approaching Fenris Wolf.

While audiences expect the Hulk to land and stop Fenris in an epic fashion, Bruce simply smacks against the bridge, face first, still in his human form. While he does end up turning into the Hulk after this, the pure shock of the initial moment is a joke that gets the abs hurting from sheer laughter.

8 "I've been falling... for thirty minutes!"

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

One of the more unexpected cameos in Thor: Ragnarok is Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who takes Thor in to discuss Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) appearance on Earth. Loki gets warped away to some random dimension while Strange and Thor have their conversation, and when he returns, he spouts a laughable line.

When Loki faceplants onto the floor of the Sanctum Sanctorum, he screams, "I have been falling... for thirty minutes!" Tom Hiddleston's delivery is one of the best he's given in the entire MCU, which is high praise, given his performance in Loki. This hilarious moment continues to be referenced by fans to this day, cementing Ragnarok's reputation as one of the MCU's funniest movies.

7 Ned's Sacrifice

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming is one of the more youthful, lighthearted movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, obviously, it was going to have some pretty comedic moments, especially given the fact that Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has always been a quippy character. However, the funniest moment in Spider-Man: Homecoming happens to not include Peter Parker at all.

Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) takes a lot of pride in being the one and only Spider-Man's "Guy in the Chair." While Spidey needs to run off to fight The Vulture (Michael Keaton) during the Homecoming dance, Ned jumps into the school's computer lab to fulfill his duty. However, he gets caught and is asked what he's doing by a teacher, so Ned decides not to tell the truth and makes the biggest sacrifice by lying and saying, "I'm... looking at... p**n..." It's an awkward enough moment that makes the teacher back off him, and Batalon's delivery is the perfect blend of funny and cringe-worthy.

6 "We're not doing 'get help'."

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

One of the best and most rewatchable moments in Thor: Ragnarok involves Thor and Loki having a heart-to-heart while also managing to bring one of the funniest moments in the entire film. After having a heartwarming and heartbreaking conversation in an elevator on Sakaar, Thor pitches that they do a plan called "Get help."

The randomness of the plan, the sight of Loki's rag-like body flying across the air, and Thor's gleeful reaction only make the scene funnier.

Although Loki initially says no, they end up putting it into action, and the move just so happens to include Thor begging for someone to help his "injured" brother before throwing Loki at the group of enemies like a weapon. It is quite literally the last thing audiences expected from the God of Thunder's big plan. The randomness of the plan, the sight of Loki's rag-like body flying across the air, and Thor's gleeful reaction only make the scene funnier.

5 Ant-Man Goes to School

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

When Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) have to break into his daughter's school to get a missing Ant-Man suit, Lang's suit bugs out and shrinks him to the size of an elementary schooler. It ends up being the perfect size to break in and sneak around because, with the help of a lost and found hoodie, he can pose as one of the kids in school.

Scott is even mistaken for a kid when a teacher happens to spot him during his escapade. Seeing the hero's little legs running through the hallways is as chuckle-inducing as ever. The Ant-Man films have always been funnier than the other Marvel Cinematic Universe entries (for better and for worse), so it makes total sense that one of the funniest moments comes from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

4 Star-Lord's Leg Mission

'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

When the Guardians are sent to prison in Guardians of the Galaxy, they obviously make a breakout plan — well, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) makes a breakout plan. A major part of this mission that is apparently super important goes to Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). His mission? Stealing some random guy's prosthetic leg.

Thus, Quill goes through a lot of action to get the leg, only to realize it was never important at all; Rocket simply wanted him to do it because he thought it'd be funny. Not only does this random request get great laughs because of how much trouble Peter went through for nothing, but it also starts the long-running joke that the space raccoon just loves to steal prosthetic body parts from people.