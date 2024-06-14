The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to some of the brightest minds in all fiction. From particles that can reduce humans to the size of atoms, genetics-altering super serums and even time travel, every addition to the MCU introduced scientific discoveries that alter narratives and bear consequences in future entries. Behind these discoveries is an assortment of engineers, geneticists and physicists devoted to technological advancement in the name of science.

In a series of films that introduce gods and alternate realities like they're just another aspect of everyday life, it's often the nerds that have the most bearing on the overarching plot. While all-knowing beings do exist within the MCU, it's much more interesting when talented, mortal characters dedicated to their craft make these discoveries.

10 Jane Foster

Played by Natalie Portman

Image via Marvel Studios

First appearing in Thor (2011), astrophysicist Jane Foster was a leading expert in her scientific field. Her companionship with Thor drove Foster to study Asgard and its people's influence on the universe, making her one of the few human experts on the subject. She would further assist Thor in thwarting his brother Loki's attempt at stealing the Asgardian kingship, cementing a romantic, yet somewhat complicated, relationship between the two.

Confident and passionate, Foster's drive for discovery knows no limits. She isn't intimidated by the arrival of Thor, but rather expresses interest in his teachings with excitement and enthusiasm. Foster also proved herself to be as brave as she is intelligent in the face of otherworldly threats, continuing to assist Thor and Asgard in future MCU films. Her eventual transformation into The Mighty Thor and subsequent sacrifice solidified her place as one of the most strong-willed minds in the MCU.

Thor is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+

9 Abraham Erskine

Played by Stanley Tucci

Image via Marvel Studios

Without Doctor Abraham Erskine and his scientific contributions, Steve Rogers would still just be a scrawny kid from Brooklyn. With his first appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Erskine left a legacy in the MCU as the man who created Captain America. A German scientist forced to develop a super soldier serum for HYDRA during the Second World War, Erskine flees to the United States and selects Steve Rogers as the recipient for his serum. Shortly after the successful experiment that turned Rogers into a super soldier, Erskine was shot and killed by a HYDRA spy.

Perhaps even more important than his discovery of the super soldier serum was his discovery of Steve Rogers. Erskine recognized Rogers' moral integrity and nobility, entrusting him with the responsibility of becoming Captain America. He was not only a scientist of great intelligence but compassion; his drive to do the right thing led him to betray HYDRA and assist the United States in winning the war. Erskine's valiant scientific efforts led to the creation of one of the MCU's greatest characters.

Captain America: The First Avenger is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+

8 Erik Selvig

Played by Stellan Skarsgård

Image Via Marvel Studios

Alongside Jane Foster, Swedish astrophysicist and professor Erik Selvig devoted his life to the studies of otherworldly intelligence after discovering Thor on Earth. His efforts in assisting Thor landed Selvig a position at S.H.I.E.L.D. His recruitment led to him studying the top-secret artifact known as the Tesseract. Upon Loki's entrance to Earth, Selvig was a victim of mind-control and forced to initiate a full-scale invasion of the planet. Surviving the endeavor, he continued his studies and remained a trusted ally of Thor.

Erik Selvig's intelligence can best be proven by the fact that even Loki recognized his potential as a henchman. Furthermore, in the climax of The Avengers (2012), when Selvig was finally freed from Loki's mind-control, he was quick to relay the means by which the invasion of New York could be stopped. While his bout with the Mind Stone's sheer power left him in a mentally unstable state for a period of time afterward, Selvig eventually made a full recovery and went on to assist Thor in the events of Thor: The Dark World (2013).

Thor: The Dark World is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+

7 The High Evolutionary

Played by Chukwudi Iwuji

Image via Marvel Studios

The High Evolutionary is a mastermind geneticist who devoted his intellect to the creation of a perfect species. The means by which he sought to achieve this makes him one of the MCU's most exceptionally cruel villains. In his pursuit of Rocket Raccoon, The High Evolutionary made an enemy of The Guardians of the Galaxy; a mistake that would ultimately lead to his downfall. Following a prolonged battle with The Guardians, The High Evolutionary is defeated and remains a prisoner in Knowhere.

Despite his brutality, and the satisfaction that came from his defeat, the intelligence of The High Evolutionary should not be understated. He successfully produced entire species of independent, self-governing beings that recognized him as their creator. It could be regarded as a remarkable feat, were his methods not so sadistic and inhumane. Thankfully, like many other MCU villains, his hubris eventually got the better of him.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+

6 Howard Stark

Played by Gerard Sanders/John Slattery/Dominic Cooper

Image via Marvel Studios

One of the most influential figures in the entire MCU, Howard Stark was an inventor, engineer, businessman and father of Tony Stark. He was the founder of S.H.I.E.L.D, responsible for the discovery of Vibranium, co-developer of the Arc Reactor and CEO of Stark Industries. His scientific innovations and discoveries made Stark the most wanted man; both he and his wife were assassinated by Hydra.

A large majority of technology present and utilized in the MCU can be attributed to the work of Howard Stark. Not only a genius, but a world-renowned celebrity of his time. Seemingly, the only thing Howard Stark wasn't good at was being a father; the strained relationship between him and his son Tony provides some of the MCU's most compelling dramatic moments. Howard Stark was not without his faults, but the franchise would look much different if it weren't for him.

5 Rocket Raccoon

Played by Bradley Cooper

Close

So much more than his gruff appearance would give away, Rocket Raccoon is one of the most talented and mechanically gifted characters in the MCU. Born from The High Evolutionary's inhumane experimentation on animals, Rocket proved himself to be the mad scientist's greatest success. He was able to complete complex tasks and solve equations from a very young age, with his abilities rapidly improving over time. Upon escaping the clutches of his creator, Rocket finds a place among a band of misfits that would eventually be known as The Guardians of the Galaxy.

While he can be an abrasive personality, Rocket's intelligence is rivaled by few. While not a conventional scientist, his elevated intellect makes him capable of rapidly devising battle strategies, constructing powerful weapons on the fly and proficient at piloting any spacecraft he gets behind the controls of. He takes pride in his position as being the brains of The Guardians of the Galaxy. Despite Rocket's troubled past, he now leads the group that taught him acceptance and the importance of friendship. Not exactly a conventional scientist, but Rocket Raccoon is far from a conventional character.

Guardians of the Galaxy is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch now on Disney+

4 Hank Pym

Played by Michael Douglas/Dax Griffin

Image via Marvel Studios

Hank Pym is an entomologist best known for his discovery of the Pym Particles, as well as being the original Ant-Man. After his wife's disappearance into the quantum realm, Pym forbade himself from continuing on as Ant-Man, turned his back on his allies and started his own research company. He eventually recruited Scott Lang to become the next Ant-Man when his Pym Particles were at risk of falling into the wrong hands. Pym later navigated the quantum realm and was reunited with his wife.

The discovery of Pym Particles is a massive turning point in the history of the MCU. They are not only capable of allowing drastic shrinking and growth at an atomic level, but also allow for time-travel. Pym's scientific accomplishments also include the development of technology that allows him to communicate with ants, who prove themselves to be powerful allies despite their size.

Ant-Man is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+

3 Tony Stark/Iron Man

Played by Robert Downey Jr.

Image via Marvel Studios

Tony Stark would describe himself as a genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist, and those who knew him are likely to describe him the same way. After the death of his parents, Stark inherited the position of CEO at Stark Industries, making him one of the most powerful men in the world. His eventual kidnapping by terrorists led to Stark creating his first armored suit, which he would further develop following his escape. This is where Stark's legacy as Iron Man would begin.

While primarily an engineer, Tony Stark still excels in nearly every facet of scientific studies and is widely regarded as the brains behind The Avengers. His creation and implantation of an Arc Reactor not only saved his life, but allowed him to continuously power his ever-expanding array of Iron Man suits. His scientific accomplishments don't end there: Stark also synthesized an entirely new element, and he played a pivotal role in the discovery of time-travel in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Iron Man is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+

2 Shuri

Played by Letitia Wright

Image via Marvel Studios

Shuri is the leader of the science division in Wakanda, a fitting position for someone with her level of scientific expertise. Shuri's close relationship with her brother T'Challa (who would admit Shuri's intelligence far exceeds his own) allowed her to develop and further innovate The Black Panther suit. Following his passing, Shuri would accept the title of Black Panther and continue to serve Wakanda as both a warrior and its most brilliant mind.

The technology used by Wakandans on a daily basis, as well as the fact that Wakanda is the only place on Earth where Vibranium is mined, makes the country far and away the most advanced in the world. Shuri's contributions don't end at Wakanda's science division, however. She cured Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) of his brainwashing, fitting him with a near-indestructible Vibranium arm afterward. Shuri is an invaluable consultant to The Avengers and the world as a whole.

Black Panther is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+

1 Bruce Banner/The Hulk

Played by Edward Norton/Mark Ruffalo