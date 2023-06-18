Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) had one of the most thoroughly developed and popular friendships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during their time in the franchise. The two were so close that fans often wondered if a romantic connection would ever develop between them, as plenty of their scenes together are filled with sexual tension. But one of their most heated moments isn’t necessarily trying to be sexy. Despite this, the scene, which is featured in the film Captain America: The Winter Soldier represents a turning point in the pair’s relationship and stands as the sexiest moment between them.

Steve and Natasha first met in The Avengers, during which they bonded while working together to fight off Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) alien invasion. Still, by the time of The Winter Soldier they were little more than friendly co-workers. Natasha did take interest in Steve’s social life, or lack thereof, but this mostly consisted of her playfully flirting with him and/or suggesting women for him to ask out on dates, and she drew amusement from how uncomfortable both tactics made him. While investigating a sinister conspiracy inside S.H.I.E.L.D., the pair are forced to go on the run together, and it’s only when they are almost caught that they have their sexiest exchange.

That Steve-Natasha Moment Goes From Awkward to Sexy

While Steve and Natasha are analyzing a thumb drive given to Steve by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), a team of corrupt S.H.I.E.L.D. agents led by Brock Rumlow (Frank Grillo) arrive to capture and/or kill them. Being more experienced in covert operations, Natasha takes charge, ordering Steve to act casual to avoid arousing suspicion. When the two are going down an escalator Rumlow is coming up the other side. Natasha tells Steve to kiss her, shocking and confusing him. She explains, “Public displays of affection make people very uncomfortable,” with him replying “Yes, they do,” before she pulls him into a kiss. As Natasha predicted, Rumlow is disgusted by the display and averts his eyes, not noticing that he is letting his targets pass him by. When they are clear of Rumlow, Natasha separates from Steve and dryly asks if he is still uncomfortable, with him saying, “That’s not exactly the word I would use.” In addition to being a rare and therefore very effective moment of humorous innuendo from the usually wholesome character this suggests that Steve finds Natasha attractive, at least on a physical level. And while her intentions with the kiss seem purely tactical, it’s convincing enough that the viewer can’t help but wonder if Natasha might be acting on some hidden passions as well.

It's only after the kiss that the duo’s relationship really begins to solidify into the trusting bond that became so popular with fans. Nat continues to tease Steve, asking if it was his first kiss since before he was frozen at the end of World War II, but she also genuinely asks him what kind of relationship he wants with her. Steve replies that he wants them to simply be friends but despite this, many of their later scenes continue to exude romantic and sexual tension.

Are Steve and Natasha More Than Friends?

One such scene comes after the pair discover that S.H.I.E.L.D. has been infiltrated by Hydra, the Nazi science division Steve battled during World War II. After nearly being killed by a Hydra drone strike, the pair hide out at Sam Wilson/Falcon’s (Anthony Mackie) house. While washing debris off themselves the duo share another crucial scene. Natasha explains how finding out S.H.I.E.L.D. is corrupt has intensified her feelings of guilt over having previously worked for the KGB, glumly stating, “I thought I knew whose lies I was telling. But I guess I can’t tell the difference anymore.” She asks Steve if he would trust her to save his life as he did when the drone strike hit, and he replies, “I would now.” The emphasis of the scene is on the pair developing a different, emotional kind of intimacy but there’s still plenty of romantic and sexual charge to it, colored as all the later scenes are by the lingering tension created by the kiss.

The fact that the pair get changed at the same time conveys their growing level of trust as they no longer feel the need for privacy from one another. This is especially true in Steve’s case given how awkward he’s been in the company of women in general, and Natasha in particular, throughout the rest of the film and his past MCU appearances. The costuming also plays a role in creating additional tension, with Steve’s tank top making his bulging muscles incredibly obvious to Natasha and the viewer.

Later Marvel Moments Seem to Tease Tension

At the end of the film, with S.H.I.E.L.D. dismantled, Natasha leaves to figure out her next steps in life. Her farewell to Steve emphasizes how complicated the relationship between the two has become. She repeats her suggestion that Steve should ask out Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), but she also kisses him on the cheek with both actors’ performances oozing affection for one another.

The exact nature of the pair’s relationship continued to confuse audiences and even other characters in subsequent films. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) becomes flustered when Steve notices him flirting with Natasha, worried that he might be interfering in a romantic relationship between her and Steve. Steve assures him that this is not the case and says he is happy about the mutual attraction his friends are developing. However, when he and Natasha reunite with Bruce in Avengers: Infinity War, Sam remarks that, “this is awkward.” This may simply be due to Bruce and Natasha’s relationship collapsing, but many viewers have interpreted it as implying that Steve and Natasha began a sexual and/or romantic relationship in the years they were international fugitives after the events of Captain America: Civil War, creating a love triangle when Bruce returned to Earth. Few of these scenes would have the same ambiguity, or even necessarily be included in the films if Steve and Natasha’s kiss hadn’t established the possibility of real romantic feelings between the two.