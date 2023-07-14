In the times before complicated multiversal threats, the MCU simply circulated around the Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement Logistics Division, also known as SHIELD. This intelligence agency was lead and run by the most skillful personnel, most of whom were dedicated to protecting the world from all sorts of threats - even if they be inter-galactic.

Of course, the whole HYDRA infiltration did ruin some things; however, projects like Agents of SHIELD only proved that this organization could never die. And now, with Secret Invasion streaming on Disney+, the MCU's life of espionage seems to be coming back to the forefront. Therefore, it only seems fair to look back at some of the best and badass agents SHIELD had to offer.

10 Daniel Sousa

With his 1940s charm and chivalry, it's hard to find flaws in Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokai). Introduced as an agent of the SSR, the precursor of SHIELD, Sousa is a loyal friend and colleague, who defined himself as a character of honor and kindness. Not only that, but as a skillful agent, he's also shown significant prowess in hand-to-hand combat, even with his physical disability, throughout his appearances in Agent Carter and Agents of SHIELD.

Coupled with being a great leader, a formidable team player, and a dorky sense of humor, it's no surprise why Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) - and eventually Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) - fell hard for the guy. The only downside is that he needs more screen time.

9 Melinda May

Image via ABC

First introduced as the mysteriously stoic pilot of the Bus, Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) grew significantly across the seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD. Where her combat skills were obvious, it was her care and protectiveness of the team that shone through - almost acting like the mother of the group. Sure, it took some time for her walls to come down, but ultimately, her tragedies never stopped her from fighting the good fight and being a full-fledged hero.

Between her deadpan humor, badassery, and fierce loyalty, The Cavalry was iconic. At least the finale left her story open for a possible continuation. Now a professor at the new Academy, May is now training the next generation of agents, and honestly, we love that for her.

8 Clint Barton

Despite being considered the oddball of the Avengers, Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) skills as a high-ranking SHIELD agent were never questioned. Praised for being a masterful marksman and an even greater team player, Barton deserves a lot more credit as he's practically responsible for recruiting some of the most beloved agents and Avengers members.

RELATED: MCU Phase 4: Every Movie and TV Show, Ranked

A formidable mentor, a loyal friend, a loving husband, and a doting father - Barton's fierce love is what clearly gives him strength; but in many ways, it was also the driver of his dark side. Luckily, he's been on a heartbreaking journey of repentance and redemption, anchoring the world of SHIELD - and the MCU in general - to the raw vulnerabilities of humanity.

7 Nick Fury

Image via Disney+

From his time as an agent during the Kree-Skrulls war to becoming the renowned Director of SHIELD, no person is more associated to the organization than Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Mostly being five steps ahead in his strategies, Fury has used his espionage skills to recruit the best agents and form the greatest teams - each of which protect humankind from danger and extinction.

RELATED: 'Secret Invasion': The Main Characters, Ranked by Likability

Sadly, his secretiveness and shadiness ultimately become his greatest weakness. Keeping everyone at a distance and never letting anyone know the real man behind the eye-patch, Fury often appears to be a lone wolf in the shadows - and frankly, it's frustrating. Hopefully, Secret Invasionwill see an end to this and show fans a new side to the big boss.

6 Maria Hill

Though her appearances were relatively short, Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) quickly won audiences over with her loyalty and leadership. As the right-hand woman to Director Fury, there was no denying how strongly she believed in SHIELD and her subsequent duty to protecting humankind - whether it be with her intelligence, great combat skills or even her quippy jokes.

Not only featured in several movies, but also appearing in Agents of SHIELD to tie the narratives together, Hill helped connect the early expansiveness of the MCU. That's why the events of Secret Invasion caught many fans by surprise. The opportunity to delve deeper into Hill's character - as well as her relationship with Fury - was quickly stripped away within a single episode. Perhaps things may change soon, but frankly this may be a little too optimistic.

5 Fitzsimmons

Yes, these are two different agents, but frankly, Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Leopold Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) are never not associated with one another. Introduced as great friends from the SHIELD Academy, these two entered into the field as a team and grew to forge one of the best romantic relationships of the MCU - as well as some of the most underrated agents of the organization.

Responsible for inventing some of the best inventions - whether it be underwater, in space, or even through time - Fitzsimmons regularly sacrificed their happiness for the betterment of their team and humanity itself. In fact, their selflessness and sheer intelligence is what ultimately made them some of the greatest agents.

4 Daisy Johnson

Who would've thought that the orphaned hacker for The Rising Tide would eventually become one of the most powerful SHIELD agents - and inhumans - of all time. Though initially reluctant to embrace her abilities, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) rarely shied away from her duties as an agent. Fighting hard to earn her badge, only to eventually play an integral role in rebuilding the new SHIELD, Daisy's humanity and courage are ultimately what made her a hero.

Even so, with her growth in character and strength, her cheeky sense of humor, and her fierce love for her team/true family - Daisy is an easily compelling and fan-favored individual. Frankly, it's disappointing to know the that rumors aren't true and that she's not likely to pop up in the next few episodes of Secret Invasion. What a shame.

3 Peggy Carter

Image via ABC

Regardless of the divisiveness of Captain Carter, no fan can deny how important an agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) was for the development of SHIELD. Never relegated as the archetypal love interest, Carter was introduced as a prominent member of the SSR, with commendable skills in intelligence and combat - which eventually saw her becoming one of the founding members of SHIELD.

RELATED: The 10 Best Episodes of 'Agent Carter'

Where she was courageous and heroic, her likability truly shone from her strength in character and confidence in her self-worth. Living and working within the barriers of a male-centric world, Carter never let the systemic pressures keep her down. She knew her value and never pandered to others when it came to saving the world. A true icon of SHIELD.

2 Natasha Romanoff

Image via Marvel Studios

Compared to other agents, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) had a rather unorthodox journey as she started off as a lethal assassin. It wasn't until Clint Barton (Renner) - her eventual close confidante - made a different call, that the Black Widow finally found an out to her mercenary life, and grew to become a loyal and high-ranking agent of SHIELD.

Utilizing her brilliant espionage skill set, Natasha not only showed her strengths as a masterful spy in the shadows but also as an all-rounded hero that fought for the protection of humankind. This was even coupled with her loyalty, her fierce protectiveness for her loved ones, her dry wit, and her incredible leadership. In fact, these honorable traits as an agent are what eventually culminated in her final heroic act as she made the ultimate sacrifice in order to save humanity in the war against Thanos.

1 Phil Coulson

Image via Disney

Geeky, dorky and slapped with an innocent smile, it's hard not to like Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) whenever he's onscreen. Known as one of Fury's right-hand men, Coulson regularly led the charge in important missions, and became one of the early links of the Avengers initiative, up until his death. Luckily, the man was so likable that he was ultimately revived to lead the MCU's first spin-off show.

Within Agents of SHIELD, Coulson grew in his leadership as the new Director, and also as a person. Always loving and protecting his team, he led with conviction, fighting to do what was right and whatever would save humanity - even if it killed him (again). His courage and goodness were the ultimate embodiment of what SHIELD stood for. In the wise words of Tony Stark, Coulson's first name was practically "Agent".

NEXT: The 10 Funniest MCU Characters, According to Reddit