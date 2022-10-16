Marvel's latest project, She-Hulk, just finished its nine-week-long run on Disney+ with a finale that quite literally broke the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the formula-defying finale, She-Hulk constantly surprised audiences with its wealth of references to the greater MCU.

Marvel is known for its shout-outs, but this series went above and beyond in the department of cameos and callbacks. Almost every episode in the series holds connections to the greater MCU, making She-Hulk both a blast to watch and an integral series to the wider web of Marvel superhero stories.

First And Foremost: Hulk

She-Hulk jumps right into its story, starting off the series by establishing Jen as a lawyer, a Hulk, and a frequent destroyer of the fourth wall. The pilot episode shows how Jen got her powers (Bruce's (Mark Ruffalo) blood got into her system) and how she learns to control her new abilities.

Aside from the fun dynamics of Bruce and Jen's relationship, Banner's presence in the first episode serves as a massive shout-out to the greater MCU. His cameos in his cousin's series not only connect him to She-Hulk's story and adventures, they also confirm that Ruffalo's character will be staying in the MCU for a while longer.

Wong: Everyone's Favorite Sorcerer

Benedict Wong's Wong has quickly become the MVP of the MCU, making cameos in a good chunk of the MCU's Phase 4 projects. At least a third of the episodes in She-Hulk feature the popular Sorcerer Supreme, where he does everything from taking the witness stand to battling demons to watching The Sopranos with party-girl Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim).

Wong is perhaps one of the most impactful references to the greater MCU in this show because he is already in so many other projects. Just by appearing in this show, Wong links She-Hulk to the Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Avengers films. The beloved character will no doubt be back in future series and films, hopefully bringing Jen along with him.

Captain America: The Star-Spangled Man With A Secret

Chris Evans' Captain America, though no longer in the MCU, is still constantly referenced throughout the post-Infinity Saga era. Aside from the numerous Cap posters plastered throughout Marvel Studios' HQ in the finale, Steve Rogers is also a topic of conversation in the show's premiere.

Jen happily pesters Bruce throughout their training session, unabashedly asking about Captain America. After a few drinks and a lot of persistence, Bruce finally caves and reveals that Cap is not, in fact, a virgin. Jen (and audiences) lose it upon hearing this long-kept secret. These Cap shout-outs don't shatter MCU barriers like some other references in this show, but they are fun nods for fans and great references to the past events of the Marvel universe.

X-Men: Combining Universes

Generally, the term 'Marvel' brings to mind the heroes of the MCU, like the Avengers. But the MCU was no the first universe of Marvel heroes to make their way to the big screen; that claim belongs to the X-Men. And the X-Men, while popular, have not been received with the same level of popularity as the MCU. After many years, fans are ready to see that change.

Marvel has been teasing the incorporation of the wider X-Men universe into the MCU for a while now, and She-Hulk takes it even farther. During Jen's conversation with K.E.V.I.N., she asks, "And when are we getting the X-Men?" before turning to the camera and gives audiences a thumbs-up. This hilarious question has huge implications, letting fans know that the X-Men are indeed on their way into in MCU.

Wakanda On The Horizon: Black Panther References

Marvel's next big movie, and the last in Phase 4, is the Black Panther sequel. The film will come out in less than a month, and is slated to be as epic and explosively popular as the first movie.

The technologically-advanced world of Wakanda is referenced twice in She-Hulk. The first time is when the hated character Todd (Jon Bass) brags about the authentic vibranium spear he bought at an auction. Then in the finale, K.E.V.I.N. asks She-Hulk to transform back to Jen off camera, since the VFX team is working on another project; a few seconds of the Black Panther theme song is played before the scene continues. Both of these references, while small, are fun teases for the highly anticipated upcoming film.

From Enemy To Ally: The Return Of Abomination

Perhaps one of the most underrated cameos in She-Hulk was Tim Roth's return as Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. the Abomination. Emil spends the majority of the show as a reformed character with a very mellow countenance.

Emil's appearance in She-Hulk is a wonderful shout-out to the greater MCU because it references the often-forgotten movie, The Incredible Hulk. Additionally, a large factor in Emil's case revolves around the fact that Wong broke him out of prison to fight in Xu-Xialing's (Meng'er Zhang) underground fight club. This is important because it links Abomination and Wong's appearance in She-Hulk to Shang-Chi, setting up future projects where all the characters could end up working together (perhaps in one of the upcoming Avengers movies).

Greetings From Space: The Aftermath of Sakaar

Remember how in Thor: Ragnarok, Hulk was living the champion's life on Sakaar? Well, apparently, he had some unfinished business to take care of after he helped save the universe, which prompts Hulk to leave Earth after helping Jen train.

After a brief visit to Sakaar, Hulk comes back in the finale, with his son in tow. This new character serves as a reference to both the past and future, as Skaar (Wil Deusner) was most likely born at some point between Avengers: Age of Ultronand Thor: Ragnarok, and this third Hulk (with the mention of Red Hulk earlier) is slated to set up a new Hulk movie in the future.

Shattering The Fourth Wall: A Trip To Marvel Studios

Speaking of K.E.V.I.N., the AI is the first of many references made to the greater MCU in the She-Hulk finale that smashed the fourth wall. Aside from the hilarious choice to present Kevin Feige as a machine (with Feige's signature hat) that churns out formulaic superhero projects, there are also plenty of things in the Studios that reference the greater MCU.

For example; the room playing a reel of some of Marvel's best moments is one of the most blatant references, since it is quite literally showing the MCU. Captain America posters and historic comics (Daredevil, She-Hulk, The Scarlet Witch, etc.) splatter the walls in the Studio, and the three original Iron Man suits are on display. Everything about Marvel Studios HQ is a shout-out to Marvel, and a fun glimpse of the MCU's inner-workings.

Common Themes: Daddy Issues Of The MCU

Jen's time in Marvel Studios is a rapid whirlwind of discoveries, questions, and references. One of the most hilarious of these shout-outs comes when Jen picks up on a common pattern in the MCU, and calls K.E.V.I.N. out on it.

After ensuring that her show will end how she wants, Jen criticizes the "daddy issues" of the MCU; Tony Starks has them, Thor and Loki have the same ones, and (most memorably) Star-Lord has "two daddies," with "two issues." Though this is not a reference with heavy implications, it is a hilarious analysis of some Marvel's most well-known projects and themes.

Daredevil: The Best Cameo Of Them All

Charlie Cox's Daredevil was confirmed to appear in She-Hulk long before the series aired. Fans got cameos almost every episode, but it wasn't until the eight installment of the series that fans finally got to see Matt Murdock reprise his role as Daredevil for the first time in the MCU.

Murdock enters the series on the opposite side of the courtroom as Jen, but throughout the episode they learn to work together as both lawyers and superheroes. To the delight of audiences, they also develop a romantic relationship (one that returns in the finale). Aside from the fun of bringing in Daredevil, Murdock's appearance also sets up the hero's future in the MCU, making Cox's cameo one of the most significant in the She-Hulk series.

