Following the conclusion of the Infinity Saga with the showstopping Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded into the world of streaming following the launch of Disney+. Starting with the critically acclaimed and fan-favorite WandaVision in 2021, the ever-expanding franchise used the small screen to shine a light on many female characters.

Undeniably, the results have been a mixed bag. However, each female-led Marvel streaming show is worthy on its own, even if they're not as entertaining. Indeed, while some are a one-and-done deal, others have tremendous rewatch value, whether because of their exciting plots, endearing humor, or compelling and memorable lead performances. And while hardcore Marvel fans have undoubtedly seen all of these, some female-led MCU shows are worthier of a rewatch than others.

5 'Echo' (2024)

Directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie

Image via Disney+

Maya Lopez, played by the talented Alaqua Cox, debuted in 2021's Hawkeye, where she played a somewhat antagonistic role. Her status as a tragic antiheroine led to the creation of a spin-off, aptly titled Echo, and released under the Marvel Spotlight banner. The show sees Lopez returning to her hometown and reconnecting with her Native American roots while pursued by the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio).

Unfortunately for this underrated character, her show came out at the worst time possible. Interest in the MCU is at an all-time low, with even the big A-list names struggling to appeal to audiences; a smaller character like Echo never stood a chance. The season itself feels too small-scale despite an impressive performance from the fiercely committed Cox; not even the additions of D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Charlie Cox's Daredevil make it feel more relevant. With so much MCU content dominating Disney+, Echo gets lost in the noise due to its stand-alone nature and lack of connection with the already struggling multiverse arc. A slow-burn with strong character moments, Echo should satisfy those who give it a chance; perhaps a second season would encourage more fans to watch.

4 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (2022)

Created by Jessica Gao

Image via Disney+

Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany stars in the 2022 meta-comedic show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Revolving around the titular character, the show chronicles Jennifer Walters' complicated life as a 30-something lawyer who also happens to transform into a green monster after getting contaminated with the blood of her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

Discussing She-Hulk has become needlessly complicated. The show has as many passionate defenders as it has certified haters, with seemingly no middle ground. In the end, She-Hulk is a fun and funny show that tries a tad too hard on almost every level. The fourth-wall-breaking humor is a much-welcome addition to the classic Marvel formula, but the narrative is somewhat boring, and almost every character that's not She-Hulk feels like a cartoon; whereas She-Hulk is in on the joke, each supporting character is unoriginal and thinly-written. Those who want something different from their Marvel content will surely enjoy rewatching She-Hulk. However, those who want a more streamlined superhero story will not feel the need to revisit this show, which tries to be one too many things at once and doesn't quite pull any of them off.

3 'Hawkeye' (2021)

Created by Jonathan Igla

Image via Disney+

After years of being the unintentional joke of the Avengers, Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton finally got the chance to be the star. The 2021 limited series Hawkeye sees him co-starring opposite Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld in a story that sees Barton agreeing to train a new protegé, archery prodigy Kate Bishop.

Hawkeye succeeds by focusing entirely on the heartwarming bond between Barton and Bishop. At its core, the show is a story about family, a message that is heightened by its Christmas setting, which makes it all the more endearing. Brilliant supporting players, including a cleverly deceptive Tony Dalton and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga, further make Hawkeye enjoyable, while the unexpected late addition of Florence Pugh's scene-stealing Yelena Belova makes this otherwise small-scale adventure feel more important to the MCU. To everyone's surprise, Hawkeye is better in repeated viewings and is ideal for Christmas Day. Steinfeld's recent appearance in The Marvels should also encourage fans to revisit this delightfully atmospheric holiday adventure.

2 'Ms. Marvel' (2022)

Created by Bisha K. Ali

Image via Disney+

The enchanting newcomer Iman Vellani leads the MCU series Ms. Marvel. Centered on 16-year-old Kamala Khan, the show chronicles her life as a teen Pakistani-American, which drastically changes when she acquires the ability to harness cosmic energy and create solid light after receiving a magical bangle.

Ms. Marvel succeeds in pretty much every level. It's a sweet and relatable coming-of-age story anchored by a star-making performance from Vellani; it's also a fun and worthy origin story for the latest heroic addition to the MCU's ever-growing roster; finally, it's also an enthusiastic celebration of Pakistani culture and tradition grounded on a delightful family dynamic. The show isn't too concerned with the MCU's larger worldbuilding, instead allowing itself to be an intimate story about a young girl and her journey of self-discovery. Ms. Marvel is sweet, funny, charming, and with more than enough action setpieces to justify its addition to the franchise. Its self-contained story invites multiple rewatches if only to enjoy Vellani's inexhaustible charisma.

Ms. Marvel Release Date June 8, 2022 Cast Iman Vellani , Matt Lintz , Zenobia Shroff , Yasmeen Fletcher Seasons 1

Watch on Disney+

1 'WandaVision' (2021)

Created by Jac Schaeffer

Image via Disney+

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany step into the spotlight in WandaVision, the first MCU Disney+ series and the only one to be widely embraced by the industry. The plot follows Wanda and Vision as they live seemingly ideal lives in the town of Westview. However, things soon begin to fall apart, and the truth of their situation becomes apparent.

First and foremost, WandaVision is a showcase for the talents of Elizabeth Olsen. The actress delivers a tour de force, Emmy-nominated portrayal of grief, depression, denial, and struggle that ranks among the best in the MCU. Beyond Wanda's character study, WandaVision is a love letter to television, unafraid to explore different genres in service of the franchise's heaviest story. The show is the closest thing the MCU will ever come to being experimental, to the point where fans and critics believed it would mark a new, more interesting dawn to the MCU, at least on the small screen. Alas, WandaVision's remarkably refreshing success has not been replicated and probably never will. Rewatching it feels nostalgic, reminding audiences of a time when everything felt possible in the MCU. And while it didn't quite deliver on its initial promise, WandaVision remains a work of true originality and the MCU's crowning jewel on the small screen.

NEXT: Every Female-Led MCU Movie, Ranked