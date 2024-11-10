Kevin Feige appeared at D23 Brazil yesterday to deliver a huge update on the future of Marvel Studios, including that of the TV slate for the studio. Feige has confirmed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is shifting its approach to TV series by introducing more renewals, starting with Daredevil: Born Again. Feige revealed that Daredevil will kick off this renewed strategy with a second season already lined up, marking a departure from the MCU’s tradition of standalone limited series.

"We're going to have more renewals. That starts with Daredevil: Born Again. We're really excited to premiere the first season next year, when we'll already be filming the second. It shows that we like the idea of ​​developing shows over multiple seasons - after all, that's one of the most cool things on television."

Marvel is recalibrating its strategy following an emphasis on limited series which could, and indeed have, linked into films, which has also caused some disjointed storytelling, particularly with the likes of the acclaimed WandaVision heading into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch being written contradictingly in the latter. That disjointed storytelling has also been felt in the likes of Secret Invasion and Ms. Marvel, so it's truly a positive that the MCU is shifting its approach to its small-screen offerings, giving them the opportunity to evolve over multiple seasons.

What Other TV Series Does Marvel Have Coming Up?

Agatha All Along has just wrapped a very well-received first season, with plenty of scope to expand into another season given its conclusion. Marvel has Daredevil: Born Again premiering in March 2025, which marks the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, exploring new challenges and adversaries in Hell's Kitchen. In the summer, Ironheart will make its bow. The series follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a young genius inventor who creates a suit of armor to rival Iron Man's, and who made her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Set to close out the year in December 2025, Wonder Man introduces Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a.k.a. Wonder Man, exploring his journey from actor to superhero, while a series entitled VisionQuest, a sequel to WandaVision, brings back Paul Bettany and James Spader as Vision and Ultron, respectively, as Vision seeks his place in the world following his "death."

Stay tuned to Collider for more. Daredevil: Born Again will premiere in March 2025 on Disney+.

