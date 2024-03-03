The Big Picture Marvel Studio's post- Endgame strategy led to overwhelming content production, diluting quality and leading to fan fatigue.

Significant narrative disconnects in recent MCU films hint at poor planning and a lack of cohesion in storytelling.

The future of the MCU rides on the potential success of aging Fox properties, signaling the need for creative rebranding.

Marvel Studios is due for some housekeeping. The Marvel Cinematic Universe hit a peak, not just for their own success but for film history in general, in 2019 with the massive sensation that was Avengers: Endgame. The film was a culmination of over 10 years of storytelling, some carefully plotted narratives — and others which serendipitously fell into place — all converged for a finale that left critics and fans alike satisfied with the entire experience. But the well-oiled machine found a few loose cogs shortly after.

It seems they are aware of this, with recent signs pointing to major retoolings based on production and release schedules being shuffled around, and the massive miscalculation of Kang's importance to the future of the franchise, which relates to poor reception of his first film outing as well as the much more sensitive issue of Jonathan Majors' criminal conviction for assault. While that latter point deals in subject matter that is far more important than any film industry goings-on, it remains true that the press around Majors' actions created a situation that Marvel had to address in one way or another. They opted for a passive approach which left many unsatisfied, feeling that they would have made whatever decision would cost them the least financially going forward.

With a lead villain being tossed off the storyboards after jumping the gun on titling an Avengers film after his character, and the general decline in critical acclaim and box office success for recent projects, Marvel seemed less confident and more unstable than ever. That is, until they pulled the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer out of their back pocket, a wildcard that they've been holding onto for some time, and one which could put them back in good graces with many fans and critics who have felt Marvel fatigue in the past few years.

What Changed After 'Avengers: Endgame' For Marvel Studios?

It would have been wise to create a bit of space for audiences to come down after the success of Endgame, but contractual obligations and the complicated status of Spider-Man's existence in the MCU led to Spider-Man: Far From Home swinging into theaters not even six months after what was marketed as a grand finale. The Spider-Man sequel was a success as well, but it immediately undercut any sense of finality that had been given by the film a few months prior.

Instead of seeing that as an error to correct, Marvel put all their chips on the table. It would be an understatement to say they doubled down, as they announced and began the process of rolling out dozens of new films and series. After 2020, they would go on to release seven feature films and eight Disney+ series all in the span of two years. "Phase Four," as they have denoted it, included all of this content just within 2021 and 2022. For comparison, Phase One included six films over four years, Phase Two had six films over three years, and Phase Three comprised 11 films over four years. While the rollout slowly escalated between all of the first three phases, there was never an instance of more than three Marvel Cinematic Universe projects coming out in a single year until after 2019.

The constant inundation of new films and series over the last few years post-Endgame, is bad for a myriad of reasons. People talk about superhero fatigue often, but the bottom line is that the fatigue would not be a problem if the projects were not clearly declining in quality. The people who have shepherded this franchise have spread themselves far too thin, no longer able to control every minute detail as well as they did in the past.

This has resulted in a major dip in quality, as more and more elements of these films are being scrapped together in post-production. Actors are digitally inserted into scenes, and VFX artists are overworked and given far less time than necessary to make something with any sense of weight or spectacle because of the rush-job that is churning out a new film or show every four to six months. With all the discourse sparked by the comments of filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, who mildly suggested that these movies are losing something inherent to the art of cinema, it is hard to argue when you pay to see a $250 million dollar movie on the big screen when these are the conditions they are made in.

Marvel Studios Has Lost a Sense of Direction

Close

The sense of narrative disconnect is a major oversight in post-2019 Marvel films which exists entirely separate from the technical, behind-the-scenes issues. The early projects in this universe all laid the groundwork phenomenally for how and when the fan-favorite characters audiences latched onto would share the screen, and what the stakes would be when they did. It was easy to see the roadmap they laid out from the first couple of entries — The Avengers would bring them all together, and everyone would expect more overlap from that point.

Compare that to now, there are characters like Shang-Chi, who fronts one of the most stylistically and narratively interesting films in this newer era of the MCU, or the Eternals who have not been heard from or mentioned in any meaningful capacity since their first films came out in 2021. There have been eight MCU movies released since those two films, not even counting the series, and there is absolutely no sign of when any of those characters will return, or in what capacity. The Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings post-credits scenes offered an exceedingly vague tease for where a sequel might go, but it has not been fulfilled in any way. We can assume Shang-Chi will play into one of the major crossover films on the horizon, but interesting new characters like Xialing, his mercenary sister who has taken over the Ten Rings, do not feel as likely to be a part of the bigger picture that the MCU started to form in the Multiverse Saga. The Eternals teasers similarly feel like two things that have been left in the dust for the time being.

The recent phases have had many solid entries, and exciting stories led by likable, interesting characters. But they all feel entirely disconnected. There is not a strong sense of how the central figures overlap in this chapter. The easy answer in an ideal world would be to allow Spider-Man to fulfill the leadership role, but the character's ownership being tied to Sony makes things a little complicated. Since the crossover between the recent series and the films only really began with The Marvels, it is hard to imagine how these movies can possibly make room for all of these new characters, especially when they are bringing the X-Men and Fantastic Four into the fold as well.

The MCU Might Hinge Its Future on Old Fox Properties

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The future of the MCU seems brighter with the swarm of positive buzz around the trailer for the forthcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film. This will be the third entry in the Deadpool franchise, but the first in the MCU, and the first story focused solely on one of the characters Disney acquired through the corporate overtaking of Fox Studios. It is still unclear how these characters will fit into the larger puzzle.

Will the X-Men primarily be comprised of the original cast members, as indicated by Hugh Jackman, Kelsey Grammer, and Patrick Stewart all reprising their roles, or will they only appear in this transitional stage before being replaced with a fresh cast? The fans would certainly love to see Jackman and co. continue in these roles, but what does it say about the state of the MCU if their future is hinging on the nostalgic value of movies from decades past that they did not even produce? Is that a sign that they have lost the ability or ambition to make something new, favoring instead a dip into the well of whatever was popular 20 years ago?

The recent announcement of the Fantastic Four cast has also made waves, and will hopefully lead to a great movie after the long, difficult journey to get a solid adaptation of the "First Family" onto the big screen. Perhaps the upcoming Deadpool film will give some indication of how and when the Fantastic Four will work their way into the MCU, but without any clear answers, it seems that many pieces are being shuffled around behind the scenes.

Despite the confusion over how all of these characters are going to blend together, Marvel is taking steps to retool itself after these past few years. It is vital that changes are made. They are taking a step in the right direction by only releasing one film this year, giving audiences some breathing room and a break from the endless stream of content. But their reputation is hanging in the balance as more and more moviegoers have grown tired of the Marvel formula, and critics are finding less value in each passing installment.

Deadpool & Wolverine and the upcoming Fantastic Four both seem like films that will attempt to revitalize a brand that has unfortunately gotten stale for many longtime viewers. They will still have a lot of work to do, and one would hope the great characters that have come out of these last few years won't be lost in the shuffle as the MCU does some much-needed housekeeping. What needs fixing is an investment in the creative process, and the priority of viewing these films as a means of storytelling instead of soulless content factories. This is a critical point where they have got to prove that these stories are worth being invested in. If they pull it off, they just might stand a chance at recapturing the magic of those first 10 years.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe films and series are available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

