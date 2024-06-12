Soldiers have played an integral role in the MCU since the franchise's beginning. The characters in the military have generated controversy at times. They have also allowed fans to ponder more significant questions about the connection between military service, covert operations, and private enterprise. Each soldier in the MCU brings their service record to the larger world and uses these experiences as inspiration to fight otherworldly threats.

Ultimately, the soldiers introduced in the MCU are neither all good nor all bad. Instead, they each allow for nuanced storytelling. Some soldiers, such as Okoye (Danai Gurira), serve fictional countries. Other soldiers, like Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), originate in real-world history. Even if these characters are no longer actively in any armed forces, their service impacts their own stories and the stories of those around them. The best soldiers in the MCU bring grounded qualities to their respective characters.

10 The Red Guardian

David Harbour

The Red Guardian is a Cold War soldier who served in the Soviet armed forces and was introduced in Black Widow. Like the Jennings family in The Americans, he was sent undercover to the United States. There, he posed as an all-American husband and father and became the adoptive father of Natasha Romanov (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Balova (Florence Pugh). He was instrumental in dismantling the Red Room, which was responsible for the Black Widow program and the brainwashing of students for years.

As a soldier, the Red Guardian is a comedic figure. What makes him charming is that he is so deeply out of his element when he's introduced to audiences. There is something poetic about following the journey of this old soldier who is past his prime. The fact that he refuses to accept his limitations makes Red Guardian compelling to follow. His flaws make him relatable and make him an imperfect yet effective soldier.

9 Yelena Balova

Florence Pugh

Yelena may not be a soldier in the conventional sense of the term. However, because she was brainwashed to be under the direct control of Soviet General Dreykov, she had to follow a military chain of command. After her sister Natasha defected, Yelena continued her role as a Black Widow before breaking her brainwashing. Yelena eventually reunites with her family to destroy the remnants of the Red Room to ensure no other girls will be trained as Black Widows. Her story is tragic because she did not choose this service for herself.

What makes Yelena such a strong soldier is her unwavering sense of purpose. Her emotional connection to her sister is what drives everything she does. Unfortunately, this deep love is often Yelena's greatest weakness. Because Yelena's love for her sister is so strong, she is often driven to take action against her own interests, such as targeting Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who is ultimately her ally. More often than not, however, Yelena is able to channel her love and grief to do what she needs to do for herself and those closest to her.

8 James Rhodes

Don Cheadle