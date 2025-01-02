Countless rumors circulate about the upcoming Spider-Man 4, including that it may be a multiversal film that brings back the likes of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Thus, the door may be open to introducing more Spider-People to the live-action franchise. If Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment decide to bring more Spider-People into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a plethora of options would fit Tom Holland's fourth installment.

Different Spider-People could make the next story have a whole new type of impact on Holland's character, especially now that he's gone Spider-Man full-time. Each different Spider-person could give the MCU's wall-crawler a new lesson to learn or bring in different themes that show people why he's right or wrong for choosing to abandon the identity of Peter Parker. These are the best Spider-people to join Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4, so hopefully, fans will get to see at least some before the young actor's tenure in the role is done.

10 The Superior Spider-Man (Doctor Otto Octavius)

First Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #700 (2012)

Image via Marvel Comics

If fans get what they want and Peter receives the Symbiote in either Spider-Man 4 or one of the upcoming Avengers movies, he's going down a darker path for a bit. Thus, the Superior Spider-Man could be a great parallel for such a troublesome arc, especially since his costume, which has yet to be seen in live-action, is so beloved.

When Doctor Otto Octavius took over Peter Parker's body and then killed him in Amazing Spider-Man #700 (2012), he also gained some of the hero's memories and feelings of responsibility, causing him to continue to don the Spider-Man mantle. While he was doing some heroic deeds, he did them more brutally, which could serve as a dark reflection on Peter. The young hero needs to understand what he could become if he gives in to the Symbiote, and Superior Spider-Man is the perfect vehicle to do it.

9 Spider-Man UK (William Braddock)

First Appearance: Edge of Spider-Verse #2 (2014)

Image via Marvel Comics

As anyone who's seen the coming-of-age Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise knows, Peter Parker is far from the only person to take up the Spider mantle in the Spider-Verse. One version that hasn't been showcased yet is Spider-Man UK, aka William Braddock. A combination of Spidey with Captain Britain, this Wall-Crawler brings a whole new perspective unique to any other Spider.

A Spider-Man hailing from the UK would be a really different take and keep Spider-Man 4 from reusing all the characters already featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man UK would provide a new kind of character to the Spider-Verse and bring a new type of dynamic to the screen.

8 SP//dr (Peni Parker)

First Appearance: Edge of Spider-Verse #5 (2014)

Image via Marvel Comics

Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn) was a fan favorite Spider in the outright perfect animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, thanks to her quirky and bubbly personality and the big spider mech that she pilots, SP//dr. Seeing her in live-action would not only be cool for fans of the character, but she'd bring a whole new type of action to play with her Neon Genesis Evangelion-like machine.

Having Peni in play would raise the spectacle of any action sequence tenfold. Imagining Spider-Man and the other Spider-People who could appear in Spider-Man 4 riding SP//dr into whatever battle they're waging would be an incredible sight. The scale and power that the mech holds would make for some of the best fight scenes in any Spider-Man film.

7 Spider-Man Noir (Peter Parker)

First Appearance: Spider-Man Noir #1 (2008)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

With the recent announcement and filming beginning for a live-action Spider-Man Noir series starring Nicolas Cage for Amazon Prime Video, it's the perfect opportunity to cross him over with the other live-action Spiders. It would also serve as a great potential promotion for the upcoming show.

If the Spider-Verse is going to potentially open up in Spider-Man 4, then it would only make sense to bring in the already established live-action Spider-People, which would now include Spider-Man Noir. He'd bring a whole new, darker dynamic, as he would most likely be portrayed differently than in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he's one of the funnier Spider-Man.

6 Scarlet Spider (Ben Reilly)

First Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #149 (1975)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

After giving up the life of Peter Parker, the MCU's Web-Head is going to be having a real identity crisis when fans see him again in his fourth outing. No one knows about identity crisis better than the Spider-Clone Ben Reilly. While he may have been played for laughs in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the comic book iteration is actually quite serious and tragic, as he is consistently plagued by his struggle with a sense of self, a trait iconic to Spider-Man.

Scarlet Spider would be a perfect character to help Holland's Peter in his journey to decide who he's going to be post-Spider-Man: No Way Home. The clone could go a long way in teaching him coping mechanisms and healthier ways to deal with what he'll most likely be struggling with.

5 Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara)

First Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #365 (1992)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

With the idea of Spider-Man 4 bringing the Spider-Verse into play, it's a given that some may expect characters from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise to make an appearance. One of those major players could end up being Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), assuming he makes it to the end of the assumed-to-be action-packed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

His gruff, more antagonistic presence could be an interesting way to potentially support a darker arc for Peter in Spider-Man 4. Spider-Man 2099 may inject darker thoughts into Pete's head, causing him to descend further into his negative thoughts. Fans also know that Spider-Man 2099 is not a fan of Holland's version of the hero, given his comments on him at the beginning of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

4 Spider-Woman/Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy)

First Appearance: Edge of Spider-Verse #2 (2014)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

If there's a Spider-Person from Dan Slott's "Spider-Verse" comic book story event that absolutely exploded in popularity in a way not seen since Miles Morales, it's Spider-Gwen. People almost immediately fell in love with the character, and that adoration expanded even more when she was brought to film in 2018.

Fans and audiences alike have been predicting that Gwen Stacy may make an appearance in the new era of the MCU's Spider-Man now that Michelle Jones-Watson (Zendaya) doesn't remember him. A nice way to flip this on its head, though, would be to bring in her Spider variant. It would certainly be a surprise to Pete, given the fact that the only time he'd heard of Gwen was from The Amazing Spider-Man when he spoke about losing her in Spider-Man: No Way Home.