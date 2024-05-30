The espionage corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is arguably its most popular and well-developed. Over the years, this subdivision has introduced various successful characters who have played crucial roles in its larger narrative. From espionage experts to super-soldiers and undercover agents, the covert side of the MCU remains both impressive and important, guaranteeing a variety of projects over the years, such as the upcoming movies Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts.

Among the top-tier spies in the MCU, certain names stand out due to their abilities, memorable contributions, and character development. Every single one of these characters remains indispensable to the success and enrichment of the stories being told, and their actions consistently affect the fate of the world.

10 Sharon Carter (Agent 13)

Played by Emily VanCamp

Image via Marvel Studios

Sharon Carter is the niece of Peggy Carter, the co-founder of S.H.I.E.L.D. Originally introduced as an operative assigned to protect Captain America, Sharon quickly demonstrated competence and resourcefulness. Following the collapse of S.H.I.E.L.D., she joined the CIA and began working with Special Officer Everett Ross. Her assistance to Captain America in his determination to clear Bucky Barnes' name in the assassination of King T'Chaka was of great importance, but it came with a price.

The events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier reveal that Sharon has been a fugitive of the U.S. government for years, operating in Madripoor under the name Power Broker, and carrying on her own agenda. Sharon Carter's evolution from a dedicated agent to a powerful player showcases her adaptability and resilience, making her a compelling figure in the MCU's espionage landscape. Sharon Carter is set to come back in the upcoming movie Captain America: Brave New World.

9 Commander Maria Hill

Played by Cobie Smulders

Image via Disney+

Commander Maria Hill was a high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. operative, often regarded as Nick Fury's second in command. Known for her strategic mind and unbothered demeanor, she played a crucial role in assisting the Avengers during the Battle of New York, leading her to become one of their greatest allies. Commander Hill's intelligence and ability to think quickly under pressure earned her a reputation as one of the most reliable operatives in the organization.

After the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D., she continued to support the Avengers, transitioning to a position with Stark Industries and assisting in global security matters. Unfortunately, Maria Hill meets her demise during the events of Secret Invasion, being murdered by a Skrull leader named Gravic. However, her legacy of commitment to justice and protecting the world from threats carries on, and her presence in the MCU reinforces the critical role of skilled operatives.

8 Clint Barton (Hawkeye)

Played by Jeremy Renner

Image via Marvel Studios

Clint Barton was an operative for S.H.I.E.L.D. for many years before joining the Avengers as Hawkeye, one of its founding members. A talented archer, Barton had been sent to Budapest with orders to assassinate a Russian assassin named Natasha Romanoff, choosing instead to help her scape the Red Room and offer a chance for redemption. His introduction in Thor and prominent role in The Avengers showcased his ability to hold his own alongside super-powered teammates.

Beyond his technical skills, Barton's character is defined by a grounded nature and a sense of loyalty. As the only member of the Avengers team who was married and a father at the time the team came together, he worked round the clock to balance his duties and family life. Hawkeye's most important contribution to global protection is being a mentor to the next generation of heroes, such as Kate Bishop.

7 Dir. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

Played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Image Via Disney

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was appointed Director of the CIA, presumably after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. A highly regarded and enigmatic operative of the United States government, Director de Fontaine quickly became one of the most important players in the MCU post Avengers: Endgame. Her ability to operate in the shadows and her connections within the intelligence community position her as a significant and ambiguous figure in the overral narrative.

Director de Fontaine's true intentions and allegiances remain shrouded in mystery. Her enigmatic presence and strategic mind make her a formidable opponent, capable of recruiting and manipulating key individuals to serve her agenda, something that's likely to be explored in-depth in the upcoming 2025 movie Thunderbolts.

6 Melina Vostokoff

Played by Rachel Weisz

Image via Marvel Studios

Melina Vostokoff was one of the oldest operatives of the criminal organization known as the Red Room. As a seasoned spy and scientist, Melina played an important role in the development of mind control techniques used by Dreykov, played by veteran actor Ray Winstone. Her intelligence and scientific expertise made her a valuable asset to the Black Widow program, while past missions and contributions to the Red Room showcase how formidable she is.

However, Melina is a very complex individual and her character undergoes significant development, bringing to the surface a deep desire for redemption. Her transformation from a loyal operative to a key ally in the fight against the Red Room highlights deep emotional ties to her adopted daughter, Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova. Melina's nuanced character adds depth to the MCU's portrayal of espionage, showing that even the most entrenched spies can seek and find redemption.

5 Yelena Belova (Black Widow)

Played by Florence Pugh

Yelena Belova is Natasha Romanoff's younger sister and was introduced in Black Widow, quickly emerging as a standout figure within the espionage corner of the MCU. Inducted into the Red Room at a very young age, Yelena trained alongside Natasha, displaying exceptional combat skills, intelligence, and natural talent as a spy. Unlike Natasha, Yelena's journey is marked by a never-ending quest for freedom and self-discovery after years under the oppressive regime of the Red Room.

Yelena's character is defined by her wit, resilience and deep sense of loyalty. After Natasha's death during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Yelena's path intersects with other heroes, as seen in her mission to assassinate Clint Barton in the Hawkeye series. This pursuit not only underscores her deep love for Natasha but also a very complex moral code. Yelena's remarkable drive is an essential character in the evolution of the MCU.

4 Agent Peggy Carter

Played by Hayley Atwell

Image via Marvel Studios

Peggy Carter is a cornerstone of the MCU espionage narrative. A founding member of S.H.I.E.L.D., her talents as a spy were first showcased during World War II alongside Captain America, where she displayed exceptional combat abilities, strategic intelligence, and resourcefulness, which helped her quickly move up in the ranks of the Strategic Scientific Reserve, the S.S.R. Beyond her wartime contributions, Peggy's influence extended into the modern era, including as a reimagined What If...? character Captain Carter.

As the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., she played a crucial role in securing the Tesseract and fighting negative stereotypes in the male-dominated world of espionage. Unfortunately, Peggy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's not long before Steve Rogers was rescued from the deep Arctic Ocean. Peggy Carter passed away peacefully during Captain America: Civil War, being eulogized by her niece, Sharon Carter, and Steve serving as one of the pallbearers.

3 Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier)

Played by Sebastian Stan

Image via Marvel Studios

Sgt. James Barnes' tragic transformation from Captain America's childhood friend into the ruthless H.Y.D.R.A. assassin known as the Winter Soldier represents a dark period for the espionage community at large. Tortured, brainwashed, and held captive by H.Y.D.R.A., Bucky Barnes spent decades forced to carry out covert terrorist missions throughout the world, such as the assassination of Howard and Maria Stark, Iron Man's parents.

However, Bucky's story is also one of redemption, as seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. With the help of Ayo, then a high-ranking member of the Dora Milaje, Bucky was able to train his mind to resist H.Y.D.R.A.'s conditioning, and once again become the hero he was meant to be. However, Bucky's determination to reclaim his identity and amend past crimes is sure to be tested in Thunderbolts, where the Winter Soldier will return as a team leader.

2 Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow)

Played by Scarlett Johansson

Image via Marvel Studios

Before Natasha Romanoff was a founding member of the Avengers, she was a ruthless Russian spy known as the Black Widow. Taken away from her mother as a baby, Natasha grew up in the espionage world and was inducted into the Red Room at a very early age, where she went through rigorous training to become the best assassin the organization ever had.

Despite her dark past, Natasha emerged as a key member of the Avengers, often using her exceptional combat skills, intelligence, and tactical expertise for the greater good. Throughout her years of service, Natasha's character evolved, revealing layers of vulnerability, strength, and emotional complexity. Her ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, meant she was finally free to make decisions of her own, serving as a testament to her commitment to the greater good and the future of the universe.

1 Col. Nick Fury

Played by Samuel L. Jackson

Image via Disney+

Nick Fury is the mastermind behind the Avengers Initiative and by far the most crucial character in the espionage corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fury's vision and genius were fundamental in assembling the Avengers. As a secret agent, he benefited from a network of shape-shifting spies strategically positioned to keep him informed and several steps ahead of his enemies, as seen in Secret Invasion. His keen insight into global threats made him an invaluable leader and guaranteed his fast ascension through the ranks of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Nick Fury's character is defined by his relentless pursuit, even if his methods aren't the most ethical, such as choosing to secretly collect and keep samples of blood of all the super-powered individuals who participated in the last stand against Thanos and his army. Nick Fury's leadership and foresight not only saved countless lives but also ensured the continued unity and strength of the Avengers, solidifying his legacy as one of the MCU's greatest spies and strategists.

