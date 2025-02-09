As a basic rule of thumb, it's best to follow the advice of the late Stan Lee, the visionary behind Marvel's most iconic and celebrated characters. Lee's work as a comic book writer and artist culminated in the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the series, supervised by Kevin Feige, embodies the spirit of the comics by constructing an interconnected expanded world between its characters and storylines, it failed to live up to Lee's vision in one department, which happened to be the franchise's Achilles Heel for years. Following a string of unmemorable antagonists early in the series, Feige and his creative team began following Lee's golden rule of deconstructing the black-and-white dynamic of good versus evil between heroes and villains.

Stan Lee Emphasized Creating Morally Gray Characters in Marvel Comics

Image via Marvel Studios

Before becoming the cameo king in films, Stan Lee was the chief architect of Marvel, and his creations are responsible for contemporary culture's superhero boom. A natural raconteur and charmer, Lee is always equipped with a catchy quote or a piece of philosophy about the art of comic book writing, which has been etched in history thanks to Lee's recurring editorial column, "Stan's Soapbox." Lee's sage advice on the construction of layered and complex antagonists is a credo that all storytellers ought to abide by.

"One of the things we try to demonstrate in our yarns is that nobody is all good, or all bad," Stan Lee wrote in his March 1969 edition of "Stan's Soapbox." Stripping away rigid black-and-white sentiments with characters is easier said than done, but a story in any medium must have three-dimensional characters to be thoughtful and expressionistic. With the advent of the anti-hero in film and television, audiences now long for protagonists to display weaknesses and antagonists to convey humanity. "Even a shoddy super-villain can have a redeeming trait, just as any howlin’ hero might have his nutty hang-ups," Lee wrote, as this credo was certainly true on the page and the screen. The face of the MCU, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), is defined by his streak of self-sabotage and egomania, and his arc toward becoming a selfless hero was the heart of the Avengers saga.

Villains in the MCU Gradually Became More Complex and Nuanced