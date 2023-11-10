The Big Picture The MCU's success was built on the perfect execution of Thanos as a major villain in the Infinity Saga, but his absence presents a problem for Marvel in the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel's decision to immediately introduce Kang as the next major villain and reveal their future plans has robbed fans of the surprise and excitement they experienced with Thanos.

The MCU should return to focusing on minor villains to develop relatable and unique stories for its heroes, rather than relying on the major villain formula.

It's no secret that the MCU has been under fire of late, with no shortage of issues keeping the Marvel/Disney executives up at night. The latest nightmare is The Marvels, with Deadline reporting that early box-office projections are not good, lower than the opening weekend of the much-derided Eternals. There are many reasons why the MCU has fallen from grace, many of which have been discussed at length at Collider. There is another reason, however, one that doesn't necessarily impact the MCU directly, but absolutely drives the narrative: the perceived notion that the MCU needs to have a major villain. And it's bollocks. The MCU doesn't need to have a major villain, and, in fact, may be better off moving away from the idea entirely.

The Infinity Saga's Perfect Execution of Thanos Presents a Problem

The MCU hit pay dirt right out of the gate, with the films in the Infinity Saga an almost infinite (ironically) cycle of success after success. Even the misfires like Thor: The Dark World hit spectacular box-office numbers, with a worldwide gross just shy of $645 million. The interconnection between the MCU releases had never really been seen before, with each project another piece of a much larger narrative. Weaved into that narrative was Thanos (Josh Brolin), an alien warlord from the planet Titan and the major villain of the Infinity Saga. His first appearance in the MCU came in the mid-credits scene of 2012's The Avengers, when The Other (Alexis Denisof), leader of the Chitauri, notified him that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) failed to retrieve the Tesseract. He only turns his head and smiles at the news, a brief moment that hints at the danger to come. As the MCU progressed, more and more of Thanos' misguided, evil plan came into focus: collect the six Infinity Stones in order to wipe out half of all life in the universe. To his mind, it was the only way to stop overpopulation and prevent the extinction of all life.

The slow build-up paid off, with Thanos coming out of the shadows to collect the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War, setting up a spectacular battle between the Avengers and the armies of the Mad Titan, one which ends with Thanos achieving his goal. In turn, that set up an even more spectacular battle between the Avengers and Thanos' forces in Avengers: Endgame, which resulted in Thanos and his armies being wiped away (and Iron Man [Robert Downey Jr.] sacrificing his life, becoming a true hero at the end). It was the perfect end for a perfect villain, a villain that pushed the Avengers to their very limits and beyond. That was it. After Avengers: Endgame, Thanos was done, not to be seen again aside from a minor appearance in What If...?. This presented a problem for Marvel. Thanos was so effective in the Infinity Saga — what was the next step? Marvel now had two directions to go: set up a new major villain to drive the Multiverse Saga, or move away from it for a while. They chose the former, but instead of introducing the character like they did with Thanos, creating a slow burn with an epic send-off, they jumped right in with Kang (Jonathan Majors) in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, giving the Multiverse Saga's major villain a major role.

Marvel Is Becoming Formulaic With Its Villains

Not only did the MCU bring in the next big bad right away, but unveiled plans for the next series of films. That was a mistake. Thanos was a legitimate surprise, and one that went over extremely well with fans. Those same fans were now deprived of that experience with Kang. Even worse, now they knew exactly where the MCU was headed, with a series of individual efforts leading up to another back-to-back set of major event films with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. It's the same formula they had already used with the Infinity Saga, so to the casual fan it might seem a waste of time and money to watch the smaller films when the best bang for your buck are the big Avenger culmination films in 2026/2027. Even the excitement over the long-rumored arrival of the X-Men into the MCU seems muted, with Ben Child of The Guardian stating it's a comeback that no one is asking for.

Then there is the major villain himself, Kang. The MCU has put all of their eggs in the Jonathan Majors/Kang basket, and so far that has proven to be a PR disaster. The actor's legal troubles have cast a pall over everything. A recent article in Variety notes that at a gathering in Palm Springs back in November, discussions were had about backup plans, including dropping Kang altogether in favor of another big bad, Dr. Doom. One source put it bluntly, saying, "Marvel is truly f***ed with the whole Kang angle, and they haven't had an opportunity to rewrite until very recently [because of the Writers Guild of America strike]. But I don't see a path to how they move forward with him." It's hard to disagree, and although Dr. Doom would make for an excellent major villain, it would just be trading one bad idea for another.

The MCU Needs The Little Bads, Too

This all leads up to the fact that it would be in the MCU's best interest to drop the major villain angle and go back to the minor villains that have been so effective in the past. Before Tony Stark saved the world, he went toe-to-toe with Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges), setting Stark up as a hero trying to make up for the death and destruction linked to Stark Industries by taking out the man who hid the truth from him. Before meeting up with his multiversal kin, Spider-Man was just Peter Parker (Tom Holland), a high-school kid who inadvertently got powers he doesn't even fully understand, torn between taking Liz Toomes (Laura Harrier) to the homecoming dance or stopping the Vulture (Michael Keaton), who just happens to be her father, in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) didn't start by being the first Avenger to battle Kang in the Quantum Realm, he was first recruited by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) to become the titular Ant-Man and stop Darren Cross/Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll), hoping to do right by his daughter Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson).

Our introductions to the heroes of the MCU weren't just big, bombastic spectacles. We were given the time and space to learn and care about them, and that didn't come by tackling universe-ending rapscallions, but by taking on adversaries that were more personal to them. It's those little bads that taught our MCU heroes how to become heroes, and from a fan point-of-view, there's something about seeing one's favorite villains come to life on screen that is just as special as seeing the heroes. The great thing is that there is a whole treasure trove of villains from Marvel Comics that haven't even been seen in live-action, ones that don't have to cross over and be everybody's bad guy. Names like Annihilus, Mister Sinister, Mephisto, or Sabertooth are all villains that the MCU could do something special with. And in doing so, it then roots the heroes of the MCU, scaling them back from universe saviors to relatable good guys seeking to make the world a better, safer place.

The MCU already has the blueprint to do so, with Hawkeye successfully proving that a hero can go from battling aliens for the future of the world back to their roots in a grounded and fun adventure. Marvel added that element of uniqueness and relatability that used to be the MCU's bread and butter by having Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) mentor young Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). As we learned from the Infinity Saga, the major villain doesn't need to be introduced right away, nor do they need to be in each and every offering. Sometimes we just want to see Spider-Man hang up a bank robber in webbing, right in front of J. Jonah Jameson's window. And if Kevin Feige and Bob Iger are reading this, take notes, fellas. Don't try and catch lightning in a bottle a second time by repeating the major villain formula of the MCU's past, but instead repeat the bold uniqueness and drive of that era and move forward with something new and exciting.

