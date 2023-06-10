As Marvel Studios is well known for its secrecy when it comes to their projects, it’s no surprise that their trailers are tailored in the same manner. Although trailers are merely meant to be a quick glimpse into the film, MCU fans are quick to pick up details, no matter how minor.

As a result, trailers are knowingly altered to both avoid major spoilers but also make theatrical moments more memorable. From modifying minor details that are a much bigger part of the story to intentionally crafting clips to mislead fans, there have been many instances where the trailer clip hasn’t lined up with their respective film.

The following article contains spoilers for the films discussed.

9 The Three Spider-Men — 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

There was a lot of hype surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home with the return of the Spider-Man villains from their respective films. Many viewers hoped and predicted that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would return as well, allowing Spider-Man fans to see the three generations come together.

The trailer featured clips from the film where both Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men were edited out. The opportunity to be surprised and see the three Spider-Men on screen was amazing, and being in the audience of a cheering theater has to be a memorable experience for many diehard fans.

8 Hulk in Wakanda — 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

While the trailer of Avengers: Infinity War has a few modified scenes, a major scene from the trailer was not present in the film. In the trailer, there is a shot of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) running alongside his fellow superheroes.

However, Hulk is not in the film, apart from in Asgard, where he fought Thanos (Josh Brolin). Although Bruce Branner was in Wakanda, he didn’t succeed in his attempts to turn into Hulk. The scene from the trailer misled viewers, who expected the Hulk to be both present and take an active role in battle.

7 Thor's Missing Eye — 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

The trailer of Thor: Ragnarök features a popular shot of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), in all his glory, reaching the rainbow bridge of Asgard as he prepares to battle his sister Hela. The scene exhibits Thor in his full capacity as the God of Thunder, whereas up until this point, Thor has often used Mjonir to summon lightning and thunder.

In the film, however, moments before Thor’s action shot, Hela (Cate Blanchett) maliciously rips out eye. Thus, in the film, Thor is one eye short. This scene is quite noticeable as Thor’s eye is lit up with lightning. The modification to the trailer was likely done to avoid spoilers, as the lack of an eye would have been an obvious topic of conversation and speculation before the film’s release.

6 Spider-Man's Role at the Airport Battle — 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Captain America: Civil War centers on the dispute between Captain America and Iron Man. As other Avengers are forced to choose sides, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) makes his entrance into the MCU, joining Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) side.

Although Spider-Man shows up at the end of second trailer, stealing Captain America’s shield, other parts of the trailer have been edited to avoid spoilers regarding the full extent of the battle at the airport.

5 Missing Infinity Stones — 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Another instance in which the trailer is clearly depicted differently than the film is seen in the second trailer of Avengers: Infinity War. In the trailer clip where Captain America grabs Thanos’ hand to rid him of the Gauntlet, only two of the infinity stones are present.

However, in the film, Thanos has acquired all the stones at this point and is moments away from snapping his fingers. This scene throws viewers off as most expected the film to end with Thanos’ defeat and the Avengers' victory.

4 Iron Man and Spider-Man — 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming follows Peter Parker as he tries to live two lives at once — one as a civilian and the other as a hero. As the film takes place after Captain America: Civil War, where Iron Man first enlisted Peter’s help, Iron Man continues to play a huge role as Peter grows as a hero.

Thus, Iron Man’s presence in the film was both expected and anticipated. The trailer for the film features a brief shot in which Iron Man is flying alongside Spider-Man as he swings through the streets. While the moment in the trailer hinted at a team in the making, the scene was missing from the film, much to the disappointment of fans.

3 Group Lineup — 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

The trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy features a popular shot of the gang in a police lineup in front of the Nova Corp. Not only is the clip noticeably absent from the film, but it is misleading as the film individually features Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) as they are arrested and their rap sheet is read.

However, Drax is noticeably absent as he meets everyone else during their time in prison. The trailer also ends with the line, “they call themselves the Guardians of the Galaxy,” although they don’t establish that title until later in the film.

2 Tony and Natasha — 'Iron Man 2' (2010)

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson) is first introduced in this film as Tony’s personal assistant under the fake name “Natalie Rushman.” It is soon revealed that she has been spying on Tony under the orders of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to evaluate his Iron Man’s capabilities for the Avengers Initiative.

Although the trailer features a brief shot in which Natasha trying on a piece of his Iron Man suit, the scene is noticeably absent from the film. While the trailer shot hints at a budding friendship, there is little screen time for Natasha in Iron Man 2. Similarly, there is a lack of affectionate behavior between the two throughout the films, much to the viewers' disappointment.

1 Loki's Knife Flip — 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

The trailer of Thor: Ragnarok features a small clip in which Loki tosses two daggers in the fair, catching them perfectly in a moment that perfectly fits Loki’s style and his love for knives. Unfortunately, the final cut of the film doesn’t include this sequence.

Interestingly, Tom Hiddleston revealed catching the knives during the fight sequence in the film was completely improvised. Tom Hiddleston explained how the scene was a complete accident, as “[he] just flipped the knives and caught them by chance”.

