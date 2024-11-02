While the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ streaming series often get criticized for being mediocre, they're, for the most part, pretty underrated. They've brought forward some incredible television episodes that are genuinely some of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe content out there. So, while some Disney+ Marvel shows may be less than ideal compared to others, others are pretty great and have delivered some astounding episodes of modern genre television.

Whether it's capturing the events happening within the false reality of Westview or depicting happenings along the Witches' Road, Marvel television has given audiences some great episodic stories. There's a reason why some Disney+ series are considered among the best Marvel Cinematic Universe projects out there, and their best episodes are prime examples. These are the best episodes of the MCU's Disney+ shows, ranked by their relevance within their respective narratives and their overall quality as entries in a larger story.

10 "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!"

'Wandavision' (2021) - Season 1, Episode 6

Image via Marvel Studios

The Halloween-themed sixth episode of Wandavision brought some great content to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans were not expecting. It picks up where its predecessor left off, with who seemed to be the Fox Universe's X-Men iteration of Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) brother, Pietro, AKA Quicksilver (Evan Peters).

The episode not only featured him heavily but put all the characters in their classic Marvel Comics costumes, thanks to the Halloween theme. Viewers also got to see Wanda's sons' powers in full play while dressed like comics' accurate Wiccan and Speed. Meanwhile, Olsen, Peters, and Paul Bettany look charmingly great in Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, and the Vision's traditional comic book outfits. It's an incredibly fun episode that also begins to hint at the true happenings behind the existence of Westview.

9 "The Whole World Is Watching"

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (2021) - Season 1, Episode 4

Image via Marvel Studios

Being the second-ever Disney+ Marvel series and coming right off the tails of Wandavision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had a lot to live up to, and its most climactic episode most certainly did. "The Whole World Is Watching" features the payoff to all the tension that had been building surrounding John Walker (Wyatt Russell) donning the Captain America suit and living up to the hero's legacy.

It's a perfect dissection of what the Captain America mantle means and why no random person can take it up. It's always been said that the Super Soldier Serum made Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) qualities stronger, both good and bad, which is why he was perfect for the role and why a man like John Walker is not. The bloody ending to this episode is bone-chilling and thrilling, poignant and thought-provoking while managing to still be super exciting.

8 "The Variant"

'Loki' (2021) - Season 1, Episode 2

Image via Marvel Studios

If there's anything Loki did, it's taking audiences by surprise and enthralling them almost immediately. But the hardest thing about producing a good first episode is deliveirng a just as good (preferably even better) second one. Not many television shows can do it well, but Loki certainly did. As Loki (Tom Hiddleston) adapts to his new place at the TVA, things begin to heat up on all fronts.

Audiences learn a little more about the TVA and their grand goal for the multiverse while Loki truly begins his journey. More importantly, everyone discovers that there is, in fact, another Loki variant out there, a woman named Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). If the first episode teed things up, the second one grabbed the metal bat and began to swing. It also memorably introduces Sylvie, one of the MCU's best original characters and a major player in Loki's corner of the universe.

7 "We Interrupt This Program"

'Wandavision' (2021) - Season 1, Episode 4

Image via Marvel Studios

After three episodes of major questions building up in people's heads, Wandavision decided to really interrupt the program and pull the curtian back in Wandavision Episode 4, "We Interrupt This Program". For the first time in the series, audiences are taken outside Westview to see that S.W.O.R.D. is closely monitoring the town and the situation inside. Everyone also gets to see the past of a newer central character, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

But with every curtain pull that Wandavision delivers, Wanda herself pulls right back. It's in this episode where the show hints that Wanda's occupation of this place could potentially be harmful to both herself and others. Not only does this episode deliver a satisfying narrative by showing what's happening outside this new reality, but it also begins to build a plethora of tension surrounding Wanda and her motivations.

6 "Previously On"

'Wandavision' (2021) - Season 1, Episode 8

Image via Disney+

The penultimate episode of Wandavision was one of multiple large reveals. Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) takes Wanda into the past to look at some "re-runs-" While these memories may be re-runs for Wanda and Agatha, viewers get to see, for the first time, how things got to be the way they are in Westview. Audiences also get to see Agatha's past, explaining more of her motivations surrounding what she's done to Wanda so far in the series.

"Previously On" also tees up everything needed for the big finale episode. The idea of Chaos Magic is also defined, and as things get serious, Agatha officially deems Wanda the "Scarlet Witch," a being of great power destined to become one of the MCU's most overpowered villains. The episode might be a tad too expository, as it basically serves as one long explanation, but Olsen's acting is particularly strong, especially in the scene where her grief over losing Vision leads to the Hex's creation.

5 "Journey Into Mystery"

'Loki' (2021) - Season 1, Episode 5

Image via Marvel Studios

The penultimate episodes of the Disney+ series seem to be pretty great, as proven by Wandavision, Loki, and Agatha All Along. Loki Season 1, Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery", brings Loki into the Void, where he meets a handful of other fellow Loki variants, including President Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), Alligator Loki (Wally the Alligator) and Kid Loki (Jack Veal).

Getting to see other Loki variations and exploring the new pocket universe in which the TVA dumps all their stuff is super interesting. It gives a whole new layer to the actions surrounding the TVA and He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). It's also a huge step in Loki's character journey as the episode wraps up, and he and Sylvie head for Alioth and the Citadel at the End of Time. Loki promises Sylvie that he will not betray her, which is a big statement coming from a trickster like him.

4 "On a Very Special Episode..."

'Wandavision' (2021) - Season 1, Episode 5