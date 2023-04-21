Marvel's mix of its TV and movie worlds is a mistake, plain and simple. In the beginning, Marvel Studios brought forth Iron Man, and it was good. Very good. The film became ground zero for the MCU, making millions during its release. And so the MCU carried on with a simple plan: release a movie, rake in tons of cash, and then on to the next film that would continue the overarching storyline. Then, following the events of The Avengers and Iron Man 3, the MCU expanded to television with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2013. The series featured agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and a team of agents as they took on unusual cases. It was an offshoot of the MCU that wasn't a mandatory watch, in that one could still follow the events of the MCU without watching the show.

Fast-forward to today, where the mix of TV and movie storylines are so intertwined that the MCU can not be fully understood unless one keeps up with the content in both mediums. To put it nicely, it's a questionable practice. To put it succinctly, it's a mistake.

RELATED: 'Loki' Season 2: Release Window, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

The MCU's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Broke the Seal

Image via ABC

The plan: expand the MCU to television with a show that ties in with the movies and gives clamoring fans more Marvel content. The result: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The series took on the form of a procedural, only with references to the larger Marvel world. It was part of the MCU but outside of it, with the main connection being S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson, who was dead (but they'd eventually explain his 'resurrection'). The first season was a gong-show, not compelling enough to stand on its own and saddled with boring characters. The big HYDRA reveal in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with the evil organization having infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D. at every level, brought a sense of urgency to the show it sorely needed as the agents dealt with the fallout. The show lasted seven seasons, keeping its distance from the film franchise to become its 'own thing' (although questions would arise about why none of the MCU heroes showed up to lend a helping hand once in a while).

The MCU's Other TV Ventures Failed

Image via ABC

During the run of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., two additional network TV shows were introduced. The first, Agent Carter, focused on Peggy Carter's (Hayley Atwell) adventures following the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. The series, like S.H.I.E.L.D., worked outside the MCU but did have a stronger connection to it, offering origin stories for some of the MCU characters and referencing story lines from the films. Unfortunately, the show didn't appeal to Marvel fans, and, with viewership dropping, ABC canceled it. Agent Carter did fare significantly better than the second network show, Inhumans. It was a debacle from the get-go, with eight episodes, playing to incredibly low numbers, airing before it was mercifully put out of its misery and the misery of the one or two Marvel fans that watched it.

All three series would become recognized as non-canon, having played out in one of the many worlds of the Multiverse, a fairly easy decision given how little each connected with the films. Another set of shows that took place definitively outside the MCU (until recently) were the Netflix series, consisting of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and the last of the bunch, The Punisher. Although some were markedly better received than others (Iron Fist is Inhumans-level bad), when Disney regained the licenses for the characters in March 2022, they pulled the series from Netflix.

'WandaVision' Sends the MCU Down a Slippery Slope

The release of 2021's Disney+ MCU offering WandaVision changed the game. This was the first series that was directly attached to the MCU, continuing Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) story after the events of Avengers: Endgame, a broken hero having lost connection to reality due to her overwhelming grief. The show captured what people loved about the MCU on film, with big production values and, most importantly, the characters, a seamless interplay between the two mediums. It was a huge success for the streaming service and for the MCU, with the events in the show playing an active role in the direction of the franchise on film, most notably Wanda's heel turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It sent the MCU down a slippery slope by becoming essential viewing for fans in order to fully understand the overall story, the genesis of the mistake in question. But the success of the show signaled to the execs that fans were fine with the connections being made between the TV and movie worlds, leading to more shows that one needed to watch before the next film release, and all dropping on the streamer in quick succession.

Today, it's led to a situation where the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is only recognizable if you watched Loki, which also set the table for the Multiverse in film and television. Where the arrival of Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) son in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law comes out of the blue unless you watched Thor: Ragnarok. Where the inevitable appearance of mutants in the MCU is realized in the Ms. Marvel show. The casual fan, who was able to catch on to the storyline pretty easily at the beginning, can't simply see an MCU release without feeling like they're missing some vital pieces of information. People only have so much time to do "homework", especially when it only provides marginal help in what's become a far more convoluted storyline.

Marvel Could Learn a Thing or Two From DC

Image via The CW

The MCU is a juggernaut, one that has dominated the competition repeatedly, especially the DCU, its main rival. Say what you will about the comparison, but one thing is clear: Marvel could learn a thing or two from DC. Yes, its attempts at an MCU-type connected universe have been largely unsuccessful to date, but that hasn't affected their presence in other mediums. DC television series exist in their own world, with a clear separation from its films (for the most part), with a long-time presence in the "Arrowverse" on the CW network and a smattering of other popular shows on other services, like Doom Patrol.

The DC Animated Universe, too, is clearly separated from the other two entities. What this allows for are shows that don't have to feel the same in order to connect to their cinematic kin, leading to family-friendly fare like Superman & Lois coexisting peacefully with the adult-oriented Harley Quinn. Even the films have a separation, with projects outside the DCU, "Elseworlds", providing stand-alone content, The Batman and Joker, for example, that succeeds or fails on its own merits. In keeping these elements apart, DC is able to attempt an MCU-like makeover without it impacting the DC brand as a whole.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel's "Phase 5" has begun, with the roadmap of the storyline across TV and film already drawn out. The Marvel properties from 21st Century Fox, acquired by Disney in 2019, only adds more fuel to the fire. As a result, the binding of Marvel's TV and movie storylines only becomes that much more difficult to separate. It's the bed they've made, and right or wrong they will be laying in it for some time.