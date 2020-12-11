Robert Downey Jr. and his universe-defining turn as Tony Stark/Iron Man may be done in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but based on two new MCU series coming to Disney+, his legacy will keep living on and being explored. Per Kevin Feige during the Disney Investor Day presentation, two original MCU series, Ironheart and Armor Wars, are coming to Disney+ — and they tackle what Stark has done to the universe head-on.

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk, the upcoming Judas and the Black Messiah) as inventor Riri Williams, who develops the most advanced suit of technological armor since, well Iron Man himself, and becomes the superhero Ironheart herself (the character first made her appearance in a 2016 issue of Invincible Iron Man).

Armor Wars features the return of Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, aka Rhodey, aka War Machine. He'll have to put on the suit, reclaim his title, and stop a technocratic, dystopian nightmare when Stark's technology falls into the wrong hands.

Image via Marvel Studios

There's always been plenty of meat on the bones with Stark's status as a "private hero," an ultra-rich weapons-dealer with tons of demons whose technology can either be used for good (as we'll likely see in Ironheart) or evil (as we'll likely see in Armor Wars). With both of these series coming out on Disney+, it seems as though the philosophical and entertainingly physical conflicts brought up with Stark in Captain America: Civil War were only the tip of the iceberg. And as much as I love Cheadle in this role, I'm especially excited to see Thorne become a new hero in Ironheart, a character who rules in the comics and will likely rule in this as well.

Check out the official announcements for the MCU and Disney Plus' series Ironheart and Armor Wars, alongside their dope looking official logos, below, per Disney's official Twitter.

Share Share Tweet Email

Pixar's 'Toy Story' Origin Movie 'Lightyear' Recasts Buzz with Chris Evans To infinity and...back to Buzz's past?