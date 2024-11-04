The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been pretty hit-and-miss for a while now. For fans of this iconic superhero franchise, some installments have either been a bit of a letdown or have completely flopped among the fanbase in what they aimed to do. To quote a certain Merc With a Mouth, these multiversal misses have been quite frequent, and while they tried, they have unfortunately continued to be a bit of a disappointment. But despite some rocky reception for the big screen additions, the small screen world of the MCU has had better luck since Endgame all around.

They haven't all been success stories, but so far, the new decade of Marvel TV has been an incredibly entertaining journey. Eleven shows have hit the small screens of millions of homes worldwide since the beginning of 2020, and as said, they've been exciting to see play out. Whether it's the dark and gritty alleys of Earth, a confusing sitcom, or a time-traveling God of Mischief, Marvel TV has taken its audiences far and wide in the last four years. But, they're not all as well received as each other. From the lackluster happenings of Secret Invasion to the long-awaited return of a certain Kingpin in Hawkeye, they all have their strengths and weaknesses, but which stood high and mighty while the others fell flat?

11 'Helstrom' (2020)

Created by Paul Zbyszewski

2020s Helstrom is essentially the black sheep of the family. It's not necessarily a bad show, but there were just a few things against it that did nothing to help the series flourish as it could have.

For fans of the dark, mysterious, and supernatural, Helstrom may seem like the perfect show. But the Marvel series with a paranormal side to it, unfortunately, didn't do enough to grip its viewers with enough force to stick around. Some feel it was crammed with unneeded clutter to fill out its episode's runtime, and it suffered greatly as a result. For what it was, Helstrom could've gone far, but for many, the best aspect of the series stood with its impressive special effects and escalated no further.

10 'Secret Invasion' (2023)

Created by Kyle Bradstreet

From early teasers, Secret Invasion seemed to have great potential, but realistically, it struggled to grip its audiences from the start. Shrouded in mystery just like its leading character, the show was set to take viewers on a new and exciting adventure with MCU veteran Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and dive further into the exploration of the Skrulls, who were introduced in Captain Marvel back in 2017.

Unfortunately, it did not perform as hoped, and its star-studded cast and great potential weren't enough to save it from flopping. Critics and audiences rarely agree, but in the case of Secret Invasion, both parties were just as displeased as the other. Poor pacing, drawn-out episodes, and more held this series back from success, and many fans remain bitter about how the show was handled and where it could have gone.

9 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' (2022)

Created by Jessica Gao