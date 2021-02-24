Kevin Feige, that baseball cap-wearing architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which now, of course, includes television shows), is an expert at not revealing any of the tantalizing information he's got swimming in his head at any given moment. As he told our own Liz Shannon Miller during Disney+'s presentation Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour, "I've been at Marvel for too long to say a definite no or a definite yes to anything." However, during this same presentation, Feige did reveal a tentative shooting schedule for many of the upcoming post-WandaVision, post-Falcon and the Winter Soldier MCU D+ shows. And they've got quite the docket to get through!

Feige summarized the filming schedule for these shows quite succinctly:

"I am here on set now where we are finishing up Ms. Marvel. We're also shooting Hawkeye currently. In a few weeks we start She-Hulk, and a week or so after that we start Moon Knight, in addition to our features. So it's a very exciting time for the MCU, thanks to Disney+."

So, let's extrapolate a rough and sketchy timeline from this. He's on the Ms. Marvel set right now, which is in its finishing stages (perhaps beginning of March is a good "production wrap" guess?). Additionally, Hawkeye is being filmed at the same time on a different set, though the status of the production was not given. She-Hulk will begin production "in a few weeks" — for me, "a few" tends to refer to at least "three," so perhaps the show will begin shooting in the middle of March. And then "a week or so after that," which we could call end of March/beginning of June, Moon Knight will begin its production. And on top of that, Feige mentions their ongoing feature work too, like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania!

If you're a Marvel fan, the spring/summer of 2021 is a big time period for you, as it would seem it's when they're crunching together all their most highly anticipated shows and films. And if you're Feige's scheduling assistant, well, good luck and thank you for your service!

