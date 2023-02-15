After Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios fans were met with a Phase Four that was overwhelming in many ways. Aside from the introduction (and re-introduction) of a huge slate of characters, the studio doubled down on TV productions, which gave viewers something new to check out every few months. For the future, however, Marvel boss Kevin Feige reveals that Marvel’s rollout of titles won’t happen quite the same way again.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige revealed that the “pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine.” The studio head suggested that, in the coming years, the idea is to space out each Disney+ title a little more and also put out fewer shows each year. Feige also revealed that this first slate of Marvel TV shows taught them that what they really want to do on the small screen are self-contained stories that don’t necessarily force audiences to watch every episode to keep up.

“We want to do shows that can only be shows. I want to continue to make them even more episodic, which may seem counterintuitive. But I do think there is something fun about leaning back and watching an episode that can be relatively self-contained. […] I mean, cliffhangers are great, and I like watching a show where you should go to bed, but you see the cliffhanger and you just have to watch the next episode. You certainly want to keep people engaged. But I'm a big Star Trek fan, and I still find it soothing to watch an episode of Next Gen with a beginning and an end. So, I think we're going to keep experimenting with that going forward.”

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'She-Hulk': 10 Important Characters the Disney Plus Series Introduced to the MCU

Kevin Feige Says We Should Expect More Ambitious Shows like She-Hulk

Feige went on to illustrate that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was a wild card at Marvel, but an experiment that greatly paid off because of how different it was from the rest of Marvel TV shows and movies:

“I couldn't be happier with the tone that Jessica Gao [‘She-Hulk’ showrunner] has set for that. It's a very different tone than many of other projects have, and that was totally intentional. I think when we are doing about eight projects a year — and again, I said this is going to shift a little bit — they all have to be different. They all have to stand apart and stand alone and be different from one another.”

She-Hulk stood out from other Marvel titles because it leaned heavily on comedy, and most episodes were fairly independent of each other. At the same time, the series was a breath of fresh air after other Marvel shows told origin stories that felt too similar. Spacing out their titles is paramount if Marvel doesn’t want to flood their fans with so much content that they get overwhelmed. In 2021 alone, six different MCU series premiered on Disney+: WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye.

The next live-action series in line to premiere is one of the most anticipated by fans: Secret Invasion, which stars Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke. Disney+ is yet to reveal a release window for the series, but you can check out the trailer below: