The newest teaser for Marvel's Thunderbolts* shocked audiences by revealing the answer to one of the MCU's longest-standing mysteries: who bought Avengers Tower? The answer, it turns out, is none other than Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine...better known in the comics as Madame Hydra. The reveal closes the door on a mystery that has plagued fans since the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 when Avengers Tower first went up for sale, and it lends credibility to the rumor that the asterisk on the Thunderbolts' name hides another identity.

However, even with the Avengers Tower mystery closed, the MCU is still left with a shocking amount of dangling number of mysteries. Especially as the MCU's output massively accelerated in Phases Four and Five, the teases of new characters and storylines seem to be forgotten and swapped out quicker than ever before. Remember Brett Goldstein's Hercules from Thor: Love and Thunder or Harry Styles as Thanos' brother Eros at the end of Eternals? It's okay because neither does Marvel. These are currently the MCU's biggest unanswered questions, lingering mysteries that keep fans guessing.

10 Where Has The Leader Been This Whole Time?

'The Incredible Hulk' (2008)

Tim Blake Nelson first appeared as Samuel Stern in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. In the end, Stern is incapacitated as some of Bruce Banner's (Edward Norton) irradiated blood drips onto his head, enlarging it and foreshadowing his comic book supervillain persona, The Leader. Nelson will return in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, but his absence over the previous 16 years of MCU projects raises several mysteries that may not all be addressed by this upcoming return.

The Leader is one of Marvel's most intelligent characters, and even in his brief appearance in the MCU to date, he is presented as having intelligence that easily rivals Bruce Banner's. How does a threat like this go unnoticed for so many years? Additionally, questions as to how the Leader's powers will work and to what degree his gamma exposure has transformed him will all weigh heavily on Brave New World's seemingly Hulk-centric plot.

9 How Has Tiamut Affected Earth?

'Eternals' (2021)

Another lingering question is how Earth has responded to a continent-sized celestial emerging in the middle of the ocean. Likely the most Earth-changing event since the blip at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, this immense display of cosmic power has not been paid so much as lip service since it was first seen in the climax of 2021's Eternals.

Eight movies and nine seasons of television have been released since the celestial Tiamut first broke out of its shell, and not a single MCU project has mentioned the new continent born out of a dead god -- not even as a joke! The reluctance to mention Tiamut, the abandonment of other teases like Harry Styles' Eros, and the likely cancelation of a planned Eternals sequel can all be attributed to its messy reception and disappointing box office returns. While undoubtedly one of the better-directed MCU films, thanks to Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, the film still left a poor taste in the mouth of MCU fans and has since been shunned.

8 What Happened to the Pym Particles Hydra Stole?

'Ant-Man' (2015)

Image Marvel Studios

After the release of the underwhelming and forgettable Ant-Man and the Wasp, and especially in the wake of the utter failure of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, it can be hard for audiences to remember just how refreshing the original Ant-Man was. Stylized as a heist film rather than a traditional superhero outing, Peyton Reed's Ant-Man focused on a smaller-scale story revolving around Hank Pym's (Michael Douglas) and Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) personal struggles.

In the very first Ant-Man, an agent of the remnants of HYDRA escapes with a stolen vial of Pym Particles, the fantasy technology that allows Ant-Man to shrink and grow in size. This technology in the hands of even a weakened HYDRA is still massively concerning. It is unfortunate that this plot, and HYDRA as a whole, has been largely forgotten over the past decade. Perhaps the return of Ant-Man and the Wasp's Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Thunderbolts* will provide even an answer to this mystery.

7 The message at the end of Shang-Chi

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Image via Marvel Studios

Since the release of Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has really begun to accelerate its introduction of new characters. One of the first and best-received members of this next generation of heroes has been Simu Liu, the titular character in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In proper MCU fashion, this standalone adventure not only introduced the Master of Kung Fu's world and his mythos but also featured callbacks to previous projects and teased future projects to come.

In the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi, Wong (Benedict Wong) and holograms of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo, who is also now no longer Hulk somehow) discuss how Shang-Chi's rings are broadcasting an unknown message into deep space. This scene raises several questions about the origins of the ten rings and leads viewers to assume a connection between Shang-Chi's bracelets and the similarly assumed mystical/alien hybrid bangles worn by Ms. Marvel. Though seemingly teased in this scene, The Marvels did not follow up on it, and this mysterious signal is still waiting to be resolved.

6 White Vision

'WandaVision' (2021)

Image via Marvel Studios

WandaVision was the very first MCU television show to premiere on the newly launched Disney+ and, in the eyes of most viewers, massively lived up to the hype. The limited series did a decent job of setting up future stories for following MCU projects, such as Wanda Maximoff's villainous turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Most recently, Agatha: All Along followed up on the children of Scarlet Witch.

However, Vision remains absent from the MCU. Vision's death in Infinity War sets Wanda down a villainous path and ultimately leads to the creation of two versions of the character: a fabricated one seen in Wanda's hex and a White Vision composed of the pieces of the original but lacking his essence. When these two meet, the White Vision is restored to his full memories and self, yet has not been seen or mentioned outside of hints at a possible solo series. Audiences would think that White Vision, now fully remembering his relationship with Wanda, would have reason to seek her out or to be invested in the safety of their children.

5 Where has Earth 616 Baron Mordo Been?

'Doctor Strange' (2016)

Image via Marvel Studios

Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) first appeared in Doctor Strange as a student rival and doubter yet eventual ally to Stephen Strange in his quest to stop Dormammu from destroying reality. After finding out that his mentor, The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton), had previously used dark magic, Mordo set out on a darker path, implied to take him closer to his comic counterpart's identity as Doctor Strange's Arch Nemesis. However, since this scene in 2016, the main timeline version of Baron Mordo has disappeared from the MCU entirely.

Chiwetel Ejiofor returned in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the Mordo from another corner of the multiverse aligned with the all-powerful and cameo-filled Illuminati. The actual Mordo is presumably still in the shadows, plotting some sort of revenge against the college of sorcerers who betrayed his trust. Where he was during the five-year time skip of the blip, why he did not move against new Sorcerer Supreme Wong, and how he feels about the Scarlet Witch's decimation of the universe's magic users are all massive stories still waiting to be told.