Some say the best days of the MCU are in the past, but with the X-Men and The Fantastic Four joining the ranks soon, there’s an exciting future ahead for the franchise. It’s better late than never to arrive, but one can’t help but wonder which of the upcoming confirmed characters would have made the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin) easier.

There’s no guarantee how the characters will look on screen because, let’s not forget, this is the MCU we’re talking about, so any powers are subject to change if they serve the directors' story or impact toy sales. So, operating on the idea their comic book powers carry over, let’s consider which upcoming characters could have helped prevent the Mad Titan from snapping his fingers.