Since the dawn of the MCU, some of the franchise's best assets have been the villains that go up against the heroes of this extraordinary universe. A good villain can make or break a film, and one of the most important aspects of making a great villain is finding someone perfect to portray them. Fortunately, the MCU has always had a very good batting average when it comes to casting, thanks to Sarah Halley Finn, the primary casting director at Marvel Studios.

Whether a villain is played by an Oscar-winning actor like Christian Bale or an unknown face to the general audience like Tenoch Huerta, a Marvel film often lives and dies with the villain at the center. Not to mention, plenty of villains in the MCU are the most memorable and favored in the series, primarily thanks to the performers bringing them to life. These are the best villainous casting choices in the MCU, to the point where these brilliant actors often stole the show from the hero.

10 Daniel Brühl (Helmut Zemo)

Film Debut: 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Most superhero film villains attempt to destroy their heroic adversaries through external means. Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) succeeded by tearing them apart from the inside in Captain America: Civil War. With his cunning and quick wit, Zemo took down the Avengers, dividing them down the middle with ease. Upon his return in The Falcon in the Winter Soldier, it became clear that Zemo was a fan favorite, primarily thanks to Brühl's unpreoccupied performance.

In Captain America: Civil War, Brühl got to show off his depth as an actor through the pain felt by Zemo as audiences learned of the tragedy that drove him to have it out for the Avengers. Once The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came around, Brühl was given the opportunity to continue developing Zemo and did so perfectly, cementing Zemo as a fan favorite villain for many.

9 James Spader (Ultron)

Film Debut: 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Ultron is one of the most important and iconic villains for the Avengers in the Marvel mythos, so there was a ton of pressure on Marvel Studios to do the character justice on the big screen. Also, one of the most difficult things about bringing a fully animated character to life is finding a performer who can bring life to said role through just their voice and motion capture work.

James Spader stepped into the metal skeleton of Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron, creating a villain who is deadly and heartless while still bringing a sense of "humanity" to the robot. A big part comes from Spader's ability to have a deep and threatening tone of voice and still bring a lighter performance with that. He made Ultron cold and calculating while still being able to have lighter moments with the likes of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Age of Ultron is not the best Avengers movie, but Ultron is one of its greatest strengths, thanks largely to Spader's wicked wit.

8 Jake Gyllenhaal (Quentin Beck/Mysterio)

Film Debut: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Being a sequel to both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home took Peter Parker (Tom Holland) for an emotional ride that tested him like never before. Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) spends most of the film posing as a friend and ally to Peter, only to later betray him and turn borderline psychotic as he attempts to become the world's next Iron Man.

Jake Gyllenhaal's ability to play both sides of Mysterio makes the villain all the more interesting to watch. Gyllenhaal needed to trick both Peter and the audience into thinking that his actions were for the right reasons. But when he turns evil and mentally snaps, Gyllenhaal's performance is brought up to a whole new level. Not to mention, he brought one of the most impactful superhero post-credits scenes of all time to life.

7 Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk(Kingpin)

Debut: 'Daredevil' (2015-2018)

Marvel and Netflix's Daredevil series is arguably one of the best pieces of superhero content in the last decade, and a huge factor in that is the exceptional performances from Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio. The ever-reliable yet still underrated D'Onofrio brings out the layers that make up the complex character that is Wilson Fisk, turning them into something better than they'd ever be just on script pages.

D'Onofrio captures Fisk's menacing, calculating nature to the tee, crafting the definitive version of the character. It's so abundantly clear that D'Onofrio cares deeply about the character of Wilson Fisk, given how much he campaigned for the revival of the Daredevil series after it was discontinued. Thankfully, the folks over at Marvel Studios decided to bring the Daredevil characters back into the fold through Disney+'s Hawkeye, where Fisk makes his big return as the big bad of the show.

6 Tenoch Huerta (Namor)

Film Debut: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the civilization of Atlantis (or Talokan in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) are a huge part of the Marvel universe in most iterations of the canon, so their arrival in the MCU was almost inevitable. What makes Namor a difficult character to bring to life is the fact that he's not a standard villain but more of an anti-hero.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes it a point to note how terrible a lot of the things Namor does are while also emphasizing that he is doing what he does for the good of his people. It takes a lot of skill to also do that as an actor, which is exactly what Tenoch Huerta had to do when approaching the role of Namor. The Mexican actor captures Namor's anger, frustration, and ambition, using him to mirror Shuri's (Letitia Wright) feelings and turning him into one of Marvel's most fascinating foes.

5 Tony Leung Chiu-wai (Xu Wenwu)

Film Debut: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

It's no secret that a plethora of fans were very disappointed by the truth behind the identity of the Mandarin showcased in Iron Man 3. Fans waited for quite some time for the appearance of the real Mandarin in the MCU, especially after Marvel Studios teased his existence in the One-Shot, Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King.

Fortunately, audiences would get exactly what they were looking for in 2021 when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings showed the real Mandarin (Tony Leung Chiu-wai). For a character this anticipated and revered by fans, Marvel Studios needed an actor of similar stature to bring him to life, which made Tony Leung Chiu-wai perfect for the role, given his resume and sheer legendary reputation as an actor. Leung brought his amazing ability to create sympathetic villainous characters, finally doing the iconic Mandarin justice.

4 Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher)

Film Debut: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

After his incredibly successful tenure as Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy, audiences everywhere were begging to see the former Caped Crusader join the Marvel universe. After another Batman actor, Michael Keaton, made his debut in the MCU as a villain for Tom Holland's Spider-Man, fans had even more hope. Everyone was delighted when it was announced that Christian Bale would be joining the MCU as the recently introduced villain Gorr the God Butcher, one of Thor's deadliest foes.

It's a testament to Bale's acting abilities that he could be one of the few saving graces of such a rough-around-the-edges film as Thor: Love and Thunder. Many believe that Bale's abilities were wasted in Thor: Love and Thunder, given the fact that they'll never get to see him again after the events of the film. Even in a film as light-hearted as the fourth Thor installment is, Bale brings such a sheer sense of fear and despair, even when not on screen.

3 Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger)

Film Debut: 'Black Panther' (2018)

Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) is easily one of the best villains in the MCU. Alongside the stellar writing that developed his persona and fleshed out his motives, the primary reason for his status among Marvel's baddies is the groundbreaking performance by Michael B. Jordan.

Jordan delivers one of the most complex and thoughtful performances in the Marvel universe. One of the things that makes Killmonger so special is the pain beneath all the anger and gravitas he displays throughout the entire film. Jordan exhibits that pain beautifully, allowing audiences to see the cracks beneath his mask without negating the character's villainy. His portrayal is raw and painful, turning Black Panther from a simple comic book adaptation into a superhero movie with genuine political issues to address.