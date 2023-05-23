No hero can exist without a villain. In the realm of superpowers, motivation defines character, regardless of benevolent and malevolent disposition. The MCU is well known for providing a plethora of both types of figures.

While each hero does indeed have their own goals and driving forces, their enemies' motivations hold as much influence in the protagonists' journey. The MCU takes pride in running the gauntlet of these villainous motivations. When this drive mixes with execution, some of the best antagonists of the MCU are born.

RELATED: The Best 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Soundtrack'

10 The High Evolutionary

Image via Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could not have been possible without the menacing villain pulling the strings of creation. Marvel's latest villain, The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), lurks in the shadows of the galaxy, determined to have intelligent life produced from his hands alone.

Admittedly, the High Evolutionary's reasoning behind his villainy is not one of the strongest. However, his unwavering conviction creates a solid character with easily definable traits. His purpose is not to be a sympathetic villain but rather a clear enemy to whom the heroes and audiences can easily direct their hatred towards.

9 Green Goblin

Image via Sony

Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin first appeared in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, created as a result of a science experiment gone wrong. After twenty years, the infamous villain returns in Spider-Man: No Way Home to attack Tom Holland's Spider-Man for the very same reason he fought Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man: he refuses to die.

RELATED: Everything We Know So Far About 'Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse'

While the parasitic Green Goblin's drive to live remains consistent throughout his extensive on-screen run, this motivation does not always match the level of terror that the character instills. Self-preservation keeps the Goblin from the depth and dynamic that other motivations would allow him to explore. Though his motivations may be lackluster, this classic villain continues to be one of the most terrifying enemies Marvel has to offer.

8 Thanos

Image via Marvel Studios

Josh Brolin's Mad Titan dominates the MCU's Infinity Saga, masterfully executing his plot to track down and claim the elusive Infinity Stones. Avengers: Infinity War memorably boasts Thanos' formidable presence by granting him success during the film's jaw-dropping ending. The indomitable villain is one of the most fearsome the MCU has ever seen. His motivation, however, does not necessarily match his prowess.

Brolin's character covets universal balance — by killing half of all life, he will even the scales of existence. However, his goal is backed with sparse support; the character's origins are cast aside to display his destructive pursuits. The story behind his single-minded focus is revealed to audiences in no more than brief dialogue, clouding any potential insight or sympathy for the villain. Yet even without tangible evidence for his motivation, Thanos remains one of the most powerful cosmic characters in the MCU.

7 The Mandarin

The Mandarin is an interesting character study within the MCU, having been depicted in three different ways. Iron Man 3 provides the first two attempts at introducing the character, with Trevor Slattery's (Ben Kingsley) terrorist facade and Aldrich Killian's (Guy Pearce) puppet master hiding in the wings. Neither, however, offer the proper motivation for the true portrayal of the villain.

RELATED: The Best Heroes And Villains From Phase 4 Of The 'MCU'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduce the real Mandarin, Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), as an ancient conquerer humanized by the love he holds for his family. After the death of his wife, his grief drives him to near madness. The MCU's latest iteration of the infamous Mandarin gives audiences a much more satisfying villain and a tangible motivation to match.

6 Zemo

Image via Marvel Studios

One of the MCU's most underrated enemies is Daniel Brühl's cunning Zemo. Losing his family to the destructive battle in Sokovia, he predictably blames the Avengers and chases revenge.

Many villains brandish grief as an excuse for their heinous deeds. What makes Zemo different from the rest is how he acts on this motivation. He ensures that his enemies bleed at the hands of each other rather than his own. Utilizing this drive to orchestrate a coup among the heroes, Zemo claims a success that few other villains can, wielding his motivation as expertly as any sword.

5 The Kingpin

Image via Netflix

The notorious Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) is most prominently known for his role in Marvel's Daredevil series. Forever Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) rival in their parallel quests to save Hell's Kitchen, Wilson Fisk resorts to his bloody past for inspiration and motivation.

Kingpin seeks to rid Hell's Kitchen of its criminals by becoming the biggest crime boss in the city. Fisk believes that he is better than his abusive father because he has a good reason for his atrocious acts. Daredevil's formidable enemy has a solid motivation that, however, convoluted the reasoning seems to audiences, beats steady and strong at the heart of the masterful villain.

4 He Who Remains

Image via Marvel Studios

Before Kang's cold-hearted conquests, Jonathan Majors came into the Marvel Universe as the mysterious He Who Remains. Monologuing to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), He Who Remains reveals in the former's finale that if he did not meticulously monitor the timeline, the multiverse would be plagued by all the nefarious versions of Kang.

His drive to protect the universe by himself, from himself, serves as one of Marvel's most complex villain motivations. Intentionally deceptive, He Who Remains acts as a red herring in the overall MCU narrative, presenting a front of the benevolent antagonist to protect the universe. This mystery presents audiences with another unique character whose motivations mark him as neither a pure villain nor a pious hero.

3 Loki

The God of Mischief has one of the best arcs in the MCU, covering a myriad of archetypes throughout the franchise's installments. Loki spends more of his time as a villain than a hero, dancing around anti-hero status as he goes.

Loki is consistently driven by one thing; himself. Whether he seeks power, purpose, or simply a meddlesome break from the dire circumstances of his story, Loki's deeds are performed with the intent to benefit himself, with perhaps the exception of the upcoming Loki Season 2 fall release date. This motivation is one of Marvel's best, as it evolves alongside the character, yet clings steadfast to each of his decisions, no matter the circumstances.

2 Killmonger

Image via Walt Disney

Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) struts into Wakanda with the intent of taking the throne from the ruling T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Determined to share Wakanda's wealth with the African diaspora, Killmonger's motivations hit audiences hard concerning real-life struggles.

RELATED: The Most Memorable Black Panther Quotes, Ranked

It just so happens that Killmonger's altruistic quest takes him down a road of murder; he has little issue leaving behind bodies and ashes to get what he wants. With a story rooted in slavery and colonialism, Jordan's character comes on screen and offers audiences a complex foe, fitting the qualification of "good intentions" becoming corrupted by power.

1 Wanda

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is a force to be reckoned with in the MCU, aided by her ever-present motivation: loss. Whether it's her brother's death, her lover's demise, or her children's disappearance, Wanda's loss of those she cares for continuously shapes her actions and character as she moves from villain to hero and back again.

While Wanda takes on the role of antagonist in Multiverse of Madness, she arguably played a better villain in her show, WandaVision. Traumatized by her deceased loved ones, Wanda steeps in her depression and unwittingly (at least at first) creates an entirely false reality as a coping mechanism. However, when the truth begins to seep through the magical cracks, Wanda ignores the citizens' pain and instead clings to her picturesque illusion. A plausible response to the harshest part of life, Wanda's reaction to loss beseeches her to audiences and characters alike, making her motivation for villainy (as well as anti-heroism) one of the best the MCU has to offer.

KEEP READING: New Trailer, Cast, Release Window, And Everything We Know About Nick Fury's Secret Invasion Series