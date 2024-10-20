The villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be the best part of the films they're in. This cinematic universe has brought some of the best villains in all superhero cinema. Sometimes, if they're really well written, they can have some truly memorable quotes that remain relevant in pop culture to this day. A few are even some of the best quotes from superhero movies in general.

Whether it's Ultron's (James Spader) monologuing about the "correct" way to save the world or one of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) Shakespearean-like speeches, the villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are masters of good quotes. A good quote can even make an audience's perspective on a character shift in a more positive direction, not to mention that with a good actor and delivery, a line can become cemented in people's memories. These are the best villain quotes in the MCU, ranked by how well-written and well-delivered they are, as well as how impactful they have become since.

10 “This is my vow: all gods will die.”

Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale)

Image via Marvel Studios

While Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's rougher films, the opening set a precedent for its villain, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and what viewers could expect from him. He was the best part of the film by far, both because of how he was written and mostly due to the performance by Oscar winner and pop culture icon Christian Bale.

His declaration, "All gods will die," in his big introduction, is a chilling way to open the movie and a level of badass it sadly doesn't replicate later. Not to mention, the way Bale delivers the line is cold and everything viewers need to buy into who was supposed to be a more terrifying villain. While, unfortunately, Gorr's actual god butchering wasn't really seen, this line set the tone and created a chilling atmosphere to loom over most of the film.

9 “It broke my heart to put that tumor in her head.”

Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell)

Image via Marvel Studios

While it hurt both audiences and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) to learn that his father, Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell), was actually a bad guy, the biggest reveal came from what he did. Sure, there's villainy in trying to plant yourself across the universe to grow in power, but Ego's cruelty grew when he revealed to Peter that he was the one who put the tumor that killed Peter's mom.

Peter's reaction to this information also became a huge meme on the internet, as it is one of the most human reactions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (he straight up just shoots him over and over). It's a chilling reveal that took the breath from audiences' lungs, and Kurt Russell's delivery only makes it more impactful. It's a horrific thing to do for any villain, cementing Ego as one of the baddest there is.

8 “Time is the true enemy of us all. Time kills everything.”

Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen)

Image via Marvel Studios

The one thing that can't be escaped is the passage of time, and Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen), the villain of Doctor Strange, has a wonderful quote about the idea. He sought immortality and became obsessed with the idea that there could be a world in which there would be no death. The powerful sorcerer thought that allowing Dormammu (Benedict Cumberbatch) to take Earth would allow such a planet to exist.

Losing his family made his infatuation with time intense and led to this deep line about life's biggest killer. The most interesting part is the fact that he's fully right in this quote: time is inescapable, which made Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) acquisition of the Time Stone via the Eye of Agamotto even more compelling. This line makes Kaecilius' goal more understandable. While his actions are incorrect, his motives become much more comprehensible.

7 “You'll see, Peter. People... need to believe. And nowadays, they'll believe anything.”

Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal)

Image via Marvel Studios

When Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) meets his end in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he tells Peter Parker (Tom Holland) an unfortunate fact about life and society: people need to believe in something; they're desperate to. Be it gods or heroes, faith is one of the strongest things in the world. The quote ends up having two purposes at the end of Holland's second Spider-Man outing.

Not only does the line first serve as a chilling way to end Mysterio's reign of terror by revealing why it was so easy to convince people of everything, but it's also great foreshadowing for what Mysterio would do to the web-slinger. Looking back, the quote has even more meaning now that audiences know the full extent of his plan. Mysterio is already one of the all-time best Spidey villains, but his ruthlessness only makes him more iconic.

6 "To build a really better world sometimes means having to tear the old one down, and that makes enemies."

Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford)

Image via Marvel Studios

Although he may have been secretly working with HYDRA, Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford) was among the most interesting figures in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. While his actions were terrible, he truly believed he was doing what was best for the world; after all, the best villains are the heroes of their stories. This quote represents his undying determination to change the world, truly believing he can build a better one.

If a quote like this were said by Captain America (Chris Evans), it would have a far different context. Ruthless as he was, Alexander Pierce was still a man of action and cunning and would have been an invaluable asset to S.H.I.E.L.D. While in this context, tearing down the old world meant dire things for everyone, there's truth in it that, sometimes, the old ways of doing things aren't always what's best for the modern world.

5 "An empire toppled by its enemies can rise again, but one which crumbles from within? That's dead. Forever."

Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl)

Image via Marvel Studios

No vill