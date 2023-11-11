The Big Picture Marvel Studios is facing challenges in adapting their productions due to the behind-the-scenes landscape and controversies surrounding actors like Jonathan Majors.

While Doctor Doom seems like a logical replacement for Kang as the main villain in The Multiverse Saga, it may undermine the potential of the Fantastic Four if they come out victorious in their solo film.

The Maker, a corrupted version of Reed Richards from the Ultimate universe, would be a great alternative villain who could interact with various heroes in Phase 5 and 6, adding depth to the multiversal storyline.

Starting the month with a bang, Variety released a report that had many revelations regarding Marvel Studios’ future. These are mainly a gargantuan effort to adapt to the ever-changing behind-the-scenes landscape involving both their actors’ lives and the audience’s response to their productions. After the introduction of Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains in Loki and his follow-up role as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel reportedly placed all their bets on the character by making him the main villain of The Multiverse Saga. But given the domestic abuse allegations that surfaced against Majors earlier this year and the recent news of the judge ruling the case should move to trial, the company, it appears, is in the damage control phase, seeking ways to move on. One of the discussed options is finally introducing the long-awaited MCU version of Doctor Doom and turning the infamous villain into this saga’s big bad, but that's not the option we'd pick.

Sure, putting Doctor Doom front-and-center as a Kang replacement makes total sense, given the sixth Avengers film will be based on the 2015 Secret Wars storyline where he’s the puppet master behind the multiversal crossover event. But Doctor Doom is one of The Fantastic Four’s main foes, and this superhero family will only have one film in its saga by the time Avengers: Secret Wars comes around. Doctor Doom's antagonistic potential would be totally undermined should the Fantastic Four come out victorious (and they most certainly will) in this outing. So, given the multiversal angle of the saga, there’s another villain who would totally fit the Kang bill: The Maker.

Who Is The Maker in Marvel Comics?

In comic books, The Maker originates from the Ultimate universe a.k.a. Earth-1610. His real identity is – wait for it – Reed Richards. This version of Reed used to be as intelligent, kind, and hopeful as his Earth-616 original version, only younger. But several events – particularly the death of his fellow heroes in the Ultimatum crossover event, the disbanding of The Fantastic Four, and Sue’s subsequent proposal rejection – end up souring his worldview. His deterioration makes him kill his family and fake his death, scheme against the heroes of the Ultimate universe, and then try to take the world for his own. He adopts The Maker as his alias and goes to extreme lengths against the status quo, but he’s eventually defeated and imprisoned. After faking a change of heart, he allies himself with S.H.I.E.L.D. – while doing some backstage Earth-destroying of his own – before the final incursion between Earth-1610 and Earth-616 that leads to Secret Wars.

His Kang-like features are, well, being helped and mentored by Kang herself (because the Ultimate universe’s variant is a female Kang who’s another universe’s Sue Storm – the multiverse is wild!), being able to remorselessly destroy other Earths to save his own, and being in contact with other versions of himself. Very much like the Council of Kangs, there is an Interdimensional Council of Reeds made up of many different versions of Mr. Fantastic who oversee the multiverse and meddle whenever and wherever it’s needed. They eventually put The Maker in charge of finding a way to restore Earth-1610. So, it’d be totally plausible for this Council to overtake Kang’s and, in an attempt to keep order, end up causing another multiversal war. In a nutshell, The Maker is ruthless and with enough multiversal implications that guarantee he's got what it takes to make our heroes go through the worst of times.

The Maker Would Mesh Brilliantly With the MCU's Phase 5 and 6

With Loki’s last episode just released, there's no better moment to introduce The Maker. An exchange between Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) reveals that no He Who Remains variants have noticed the TVA’s actions, only mentioning casually Kang’s encounter with Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) on live-action Earth-616. This is the precise moment to make the move and have him take over. The corrupted version of Reed Richards must’ve been aware of such a shift in the multiversal status quo, making the TVA his #1 target. At some point in the comics, The Maker leads his own agency, called W.H.I.S.P.E.R. By having a team of his own, he’d have an army to face the TVA, S.W.O.R.D., S.A.B.E.R., and whoever else gets on his way.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ post-credits scene showed Avenger-level concern regarding the signal emitted by Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) rings, working as a beacon. With the sequel apparently set to follow Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, it’s set to be in the center of the multiversal turmoil where The Maker could continue to wreak havoc. The Maker in the comics has also come across the Venom and Carnage symbiotes, whereas in live-action, a particle of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock symbiote is known to have been left behind on Earth-616. With Tom Holland’s Spider-Man set to focus on street-level threats, The Maker using the symbiote for his own means could bridge the encounter between Peter and the black suit, while also serving as an homage to 1984’s Secret Wars. An iteration of the New Avengers, which included Hulkling and Wiccan in its roster, also faced the wrath of The Maker. A live-action adaptation could also make him butt heads with the recently-teased Young Avengers, which shares Hulkling and Wiccan as team members with the New Avengers, at least in print. There are plenty of options for The Maker to get involved in the ongoing phases of the MCU.

Doctor Doom Should Still Play a Big Role as the ‘Fantastic Four’s Main Antagonist

Image via Marvel Comics

Victor Von Doom has a whole potential to be developed instead of being rushed to fit what Kang was intended to do. His introduction and development should be organic, growing with The Fantastic Four, and showing his ascent to power. It’d be great to see his dynamic with Reed, his infatuation with Sue, and even his bad uncle-y relationship with Valeria and Franklin Richards, should they exist in the MCU. Plus – his ambitions are not limited to ruling the multiverse – he’s a force to be reckoned with who’s unafraid of tampering with high-end technology and dark magic to get more and more power. Thus, there’s a whole universe of characters he needs to antagonize before making a move to take it all: Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), the new Black Panther (Letitia Wright), and the yet-to-be-introduced Morgan Le Fay (sadly, Elizabeth Hurley’s version isn’t canon) are just a few of them.

While Doctor Doom is a logical choice to equal the impact Marvel wants to cause with Kang, there’s no need to waste a big-name villain this way. They should prioritize fleshing out the character instead of dumping him into the mix when The Multiverse Saga is already halfway through its run. The Maker is a rich and interesting alternative, whose backstory makes it totally plausible for him to cross paths with many of the heroes set to debut or return in Phase 5 and 6, and eventually become the saga’s main villain. With Ioan Gruffudd and Miles Teller having expressed interest in reprising their roles as Reed in the MCU, this is the perfect opportunity to catch a fantastic-sized lightning in the Marvel cinematic bottle. Facing a familiar-faced The Maker with the yet-to-be-introduced MCU version of Reed – in an opposite way as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker met Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the character – would take the multiversal game to a whole new level, and Marvel should take advantage of it. Some final tweaking would be needed, given "The Maker Dynasty" doesn’t sound as appealing as "The Kang Dynasty," but that would be the least of the problems for Marvel Studios right now.

