Marvel Cinematic Universe has assembled expansive films and shows filled with beloved heroes and thrilling stories, but sometimes, the villains are sidelined as they put the spotlight more on the heroes. This is unfortunate, as the best hero journeys are often defined by how great the adversaries are. While some antagonists—like Thanos or Loki—have become iconic, others have fallen short of their potential. Whether due to rushed development, underwhelming narratives, or being overshadowed by their heroic counterparts, many villains fail to leave a lasting impression despite being drawn from rich comic book lore.

Marvel does not have any problems attracting talented actors; recognizable names from rising stars to Oscar winners have played their villainous roles. This results in big actors delivering unfortunately lackluster iterations as Marvel villains, even though audiences know that they have the potential to be more. This list highlights some of the most disappointing villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, focusing on why they didn’t meet expectations. While these villains may have had flashes of brilliance or intriguing concepts, their execution often lacked the depth or stakes to make them truly memorable.

10 K.E.V.I.N.

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' (2022)

Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters is overwhelmed by all that's happening in her life by Episode 9 of her show, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. She's losing her career, a misogynistic billionaire (Jon Bass) is leading a smear campaign against her, and she finds herself in the middle of a four-way fight between the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Abomination (Tim Roth), Titania (Jameela Jamil), and said billionaire who injects himself with Hulk's powers. She-Hulk protests directly to Marvel, finds an AI named K.E.V.I.N. who's in charge of all the storylines, and demands a reset.

K.E.V.I.N., obviously a satirical play on Marvel boss Kevin Feige, is a payoff to the meta elements in the show. The conversation between the AI and Walters can even make Deadpool drool, but as the final boss to Walter's story, it's simply underwhelming. It undercuts her story, seemingly giving her unsatisfying stories all season long and planning her great character moments in the background without her own agency. It's a missed opportunity that does not resolve the intriguing commentaries the show gives and does not fit the show's light-hearted tone at all.

9 Whiplash

'Iron Man 2' (2010)

Iron Man 2 sees Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) square off against Ivan Vanko aka Whiplash, who has a personal vendetta against Stark Industries because his father was deported after being accused of espionage. With his sharp intellect and engineering skills, he recreates the Arc Reactor and channels its powers to a set of electrified whips. He then teams up with Tony's direct rival, Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell), creating an army of drones for him.

With Oscar winner Mickey Rourke as Vanko, the expectation is high for Whiplash's character. His initial setup is strong but lacks meaningful character development as the story progresses. His motivations and personality are overshadowed by Hammer’s antics, leaving him underwhelming as a primary antagonist. Rourke himself voices his displeasure with the character as Marvel allegedly refused to make him more layered, signifying early problems for Marvel as they build their cinematic universe.

8 Taskmaster

'Black Widow' (2021)

Taskmaster is introduced in Black Widow as an unstoppable assassin who mimics her opponents' and other heroes' fighting styles. Taskmaster is able to master the iconic and deadly moves of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Black Widow herself. Taskmaster's identity differs from the comics, as she is revealed to be Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko), taking orders from her father, General Dreykov (Ray Winstone), who uses the Red Dust to manipulate her mind.

The idea of having Taskmaster facing off Black Widow is exciting as both are masters at combat. However, by reducing Taskmaster to a silent, mind-controlled enforcer, the film sacrifices the character that's so beloved in the comics and the actress beneath the mask. Kurylenko is a capable actress, having done action movies like Quantum of Solace and Hitman, so she feels wasted as Taskmaster. This lack of personality and agency diminishes Taskmaster’s role as a fine adversary, leaving fans yearning for more.

7 Dar-Benn

'The Marvels' (2023)

In The Marvels, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) seeks revenge against Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) for annihilating her world and tries to revive her dying planet by exploiting other planets' resources. With a deadly Kree war-hammer, her plans threaten the universe and Captain Marvel requires the help of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to stop her.

Ashton commits fully to making her character a real threat to the trio of Marvel heroines, yet she appears one-note as her character lacks development. She has a solid backstory that links directly to Captain Marvel, but audiences never see her character beyond that. Despite her plans affecting worlds other than Earth, Dar-Benn feels inconsequential to the grand scheme of the MCU. The electric chemistry between The Marvels themselves further outshines Dar-Benn as the villain.

6 Yon Rogg

'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Played by Jude Law, Yon Rogg is introduced as a mentor to Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, training her to fight and being a reliable teammate during their missions. His true colors as a manipulative antagonist after Danvers learned about her past and her powers. As a soldier loyal to the Kree Empire, Yon Rogg is simply trying to harness the power of the Tesseract for his kind without giving a thought to the woman who wields that power.

Yon Rogg exudes some charisma into the character, thanks to Law's screen presence. But his overall personality lacks the complexity to make him a compelling villain. His final showdown with Danvers, where he challenges her to prove herself without using her powers, feels underwhelming that it's only right that Danvers refused to do so. Yon Rogg's fate is still open, so audiences may see him going for a second chance.

5 Aldrich Killian

'Iron Man 3' (2013)