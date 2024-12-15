There are some pretty evil villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether it's Thanos (Josh Brolin) annihilating half of life in the universe or Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealing the secret identity of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to the world, Marvel's villains are perfect enemies for their respective heroes. When it comes to original takes on famous villains like Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), they've also done a remarkable job reinventing them.

But what some general movie-goers may not realize is that while the antagonists featured in the MCU are pretty dastardly, some of their comic-book counterparts are far worse and have done things miles more evil. This list will focus on villains who are far more evil in the comic books than their MCU counterparts. Both versions are effective for their respective mediums, but the comic books make them far more loathsome and despicable than the MCU ever dared to.

10 Quentin Beck/Mysterio

First Comic Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #2 (1963)

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Mysterio may have done some pretty messed up stuff, like letting young Peter get hit by a train, the Master of Illusions in Marvel Comics has done far more terrifying acts. Many may have been hurt during the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, but Mysterio in the books is responsible for many deaths.

Across the many Marvel Comics timelines, Quentin Beck has done some pretty messed-up things. In the "Old Man Logan" story, he used his illusionary powers to trick the iconic Wolverine into slaughtering his fellow X-Men. He even gaslit Spider-Man into thinking that he caused the death of an innocent civilian, which really screwed with his mind. Mysterio loves playing mind games with his enemies, and while the MCU briefly touched on it, its version of the villain was still pretty tame.

9 Loki Laufeyson

First Comic Appearance: Venus #6 (1949)

In the MCU, Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) is a pretty tricky individual. However, he soon undergoes a significant transformation and even receives quite the redemption at the end of his storyline in Avengers: Infinity War and later during the second season of Loki. This mischievous but ultimately selfless character is a far cry from the type of person his comic book self is.

In the "Ultimate" universe, for example, Loki turned the entire world against Thor, causing everyone—even the team he called family—to turn against and attack him. In the main timeline, he also ripped Lady Sif's soul from her body, placing it in a woman near death and taking the Asgardian warrior's form for himself. During this event, Loki killed Thor's grandfather and caused all manner of havoc. The MCU's Loki is a trickster, but the comics' version is an outright psychopath.

8 Bullseye

First Comic Appearance: Daredevil #131 (1975)

In the third series of the smash-hit series Daredevil, Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) enters the fray and causes some havoc. But as any comic fan knows, the Bullseye in the Marvel Comics world is horrifically terrible and has done some truly evil acts, to the point where some consider him one of the deadliest villains in the whole Marvel universe.

Not only has he killed the likes of Daredevil, Elektra and Karen Page, but Bullseye is so nasty that most of the Marvel universe's villain catalog doesn't trust him one bit. There's one thing every Marvel reader knows: if this bad guy isn't killing for work, he simply kills for fun. Bullseye takes intense pleasure in murdering people, especially innocents who have no business in his or his allies' or enemies' businesses.

7 Obadiah Stane/Iron Monger

First Comic Appearance: Iron Man #163 (1982)

When he debuts as the villain of the MCU's first film, Iron Man, Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) simply wants to kill Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) so he can take over Stark Industries and continue producing weapons of war. Even with such a boring motivation, Obadiah is still a pretty crappy dude, but he has nothing on the comic book Stane.

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Stane has been evil from a very young age. Once, as a child, when he was facing another child at chess, he murdered the kid's dog to distract him from the game. Stane has a terrible moral compass, which fits his alter-ego, the criminal Iron Monger. But killing a dog just to win a chess match? That's all one needs to know to understand that the Marvel Comics' version of Obadiah Stane is evil for the sake of it.

6 Kang the Conqueror

First Comic Appearance: Avengers #8 (1964)

Unfortunately for fans of this iconic Avengers villain, thanks to real-world drama, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) most likely will not be making a reappearance in the MCU any time soon (at least not in the way he once was going to). Thus, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the canonical last appearance of the powerful Kang the Conqueror, which means he truly has no legs when compared to his comic book counterpart.

Horrifyingly, this dastardly villain turned all of Washington to dust, leading to thousands of innocent people dying. This act alone depicts how little Kang truly cares about human life. He's also partly responsible for the creation of one of the most dangerous X-Men villains, the mighty Apocalypse. When comparing the live-action and illustrated versions of the Conqueror, the MCU's take on Kang doesn't even seem that bad.