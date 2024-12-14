Humor is a huge part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's formula, for both better and worse. There are some absolutely hilarious heroes in the MCU and some who are less than so. With every unfunny hero, comes a less-than-funny villain. Unlike heroes, making a superhero villain funny is far trickier. Indeed, and unless it's specifically part of their vibe, like the Joker, it's typically not too fitting.

Even if it is fitting, that doesn't always mean that the writing is going to be good — people are more than aware of the fact that the comedic writing in the Marvel Studios films isn't always perfect. Whether intentionally humorless, like Thanos (Josh Brolin), or trying too hard to be comedic and only coming across as cringe, a few MCU villains are quite unfunny. This list will rank them based on how ineffective they are, with the worst offenders being those who are supposed to be funny but fail miserably. Remember, though: humor is subjective and no one person is incorrect for finding a character funny!

10 Johann Schmidt/Red Skull

Played by Hugo Weaving & Ross Marquand

There is nothing funny about the Nazis. Unlike everyone else, Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) was never supposed to be funny and was never taken as such. Johann Schmidt is a terrible and ruthless leader who ranks among the MCU's most stereotypically evil villains, murdering thousands and ruling with an iron fist.

Being a top leader in World War II pretty much rips the humor right out of any character, and the same can be said for Red Skull. It's hard to take someone who rips his human face off with levity. The villain of Captain America: The First Avenger is one of the last characters someone will think of when imagining funny Marvel Cinematic Universe foes.

9 Thanos

Played by Josh Brolin

The main antagonist of the entire Infinity Saga has to be incredibly dramatic and serious — maybe even Shakespearean — when threatening half of life in all the universe. Like Red Skull, Thanos was never intended to be a comedic character in the slightest. He has a goal and doesn't bother with trivial humor on his way to it.

The Mad Titan has a certain presence about him that has zero intentional comedic sense. Comic book Thanos has a very slight comedic sense, given that he's head-over-heels for Death itself, but there's nothing humorous about Thanos in the MCU. That said, he does have a few golden moments that are funny because of how matter-of-factly he acts. For example, Brolin's delivery of "I don't even know who you are" is a highlight of the final battle for Earth.

8 Obadiah Stane/Iron Monger

Played by Jeff Bridges

Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) is meant to be Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) dark reflection and what would happen to him had he not changed his war-profiteering ways. No matter how nefarious he is, though, Stane still attempts to crack a joke sometimes and, at the end of the day, it doesn't work.

Although it can be argued that he has a funny moment in the film, with the internet turning his "Tony Stark built this in a cave! With a box of scraps," line into a meme, that wasn't intended to be a joke within the film, so is null and void when coming to whether the character is funny. Obadiah tries his best to be like Stark in a sense, and it doesn't work.

7 Quentin Beck/Mysterio

Played by Jake Gyllenhaal

Mysterio is another character that has the chance to have his mid-tier humor be potentially intentional, as his whole character is a farce. Much like the Ant-Man franchise, Tom Holland's Spider-Man has always been lighthearted and more comedic than others. However, Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) sometimes tries a bit too hard to bring levity.

It can be argued that the character is taking this overly lighthearted tone to get in Peter and Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) good graces, but it doesn't change the fact that some of his jokes are less than ideal. He's trying to be the next Iron Man in both heroics and spirit and... it isn't working. The worst part is that Jake Gyllenhaal is actually a great comedic actor, so Mysterio's awkwardness falls entirely on the writing and directing.

6 Justin Hammer

Played by Sam Rockwell