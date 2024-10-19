It's pretty hit-or-miss when it comes to the villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sometimes, they are really weak, forgettable, and some of the worst parts of their respective films. Other times, they're the best part and are some of the best superhero film villains of all time. Regardless of whether an antagonist is well or poorly written, power cannot be denied, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has some absurdly powerful baddies.

Power can come from physical, mental, or magical strength, and the mightiest villains of this superhero universe hold all three in some way or another. Whether they're a full-on Celestial, a powerful magic user, or an absurdly upgraded robot, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot to offer audiences when it comes to crafting antagonists to challenge the heroes they know and love so much. These are the most powerful villains in the MCU, ranked by how big of a threat they are and how much power they've displayed.

10 Kang the Conqueror

Played by Jonathan Majors

The villain to follow up Thanos (Josh Brolin) needed to be incredibly powerful. Fans were treated with some wild power when the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced the bad guy for the next saga of films, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). He served as the main antagonist for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and was going to be set up as the next big, overarching villain for the Avengers and other heroes of the cinematic universe to face.

Kang was established to have a lot of power in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, especially in the film's post-credits scene. After audiences sat through the arguably rough film, they were treated to a teaser that revealed there are millions of Kang variants out there meeting and coming together, making him as powerful as all get out in numbers alone. Kang's many versions make him a mighty enemy, even if his full power was sadly never explored.

9 Thanos

Played by Josh Brolin

It is undeniable that the main villain of the iconic Infinity Saga, Thanos, needed to be astoundingly powerful. Equipped with the Infinity Gauntlet and all the Infinity Stones, Thanos holds the powers of reality, time, space, soul and mind. He had been looming over the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Phases One, Two and Three, and when he finally made his grand entrance in Avengers: Infinity War, he showed everyone exactly why he'd been so feared until that moment.

But aside from having the Infinity Stones, Thanos is undoubtedly powerful without the gauntlet. On his own, his strength, battle sense, swordsmanship, and durability are unmatched. Without using the power of the stones, Thanos dismantled and smacked down the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in mere seconds. He's cunning, thinking ten steps ahead of wherever he's at, always prepared. Thanos is not to be underestimated in the slightest; after all, it took the entire MCU to defeat him.

8 Gorr the God Butcher

Played by Christian Bale

While Thor: Love and Thunder wasn't the best film, its extremely underutilized villain is astounding. Played by the wildly talented Christian Bale, Gorr the God Butcher has immense power. Throughout the film, it's stated that he's traveling the different worlds and killing gods. Fun fact: killing gods is no easy feat, but with the power of dark magic, Gorr can travel through shadows and summon evil creatures from within.

Gorr's true power lies within his mighty weapon, the Necrosword. The sword gives Gorr super strength to go head-to-head with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), speed, agility, durability and a great healing factor. Unfortunately, this incredible power was truly underused in the film, so it doesn't get put on display as often or effectively. But with what is shown and spoken of, it's safe to say that if he got more screen time, Gorr would've made an even better impression.

7 Hela Odinsdottir

Played by Cate Blanchett

There's no power like immortality, and so long as Asgard exists, the legendary Hela (Cate Blanchett) cannot be killed. She can summon weapons, a move she used to massacre the Valkyries, typically throwing large swords. Aside from being conditionally immortal, Hela has strength unlike any other, being the only person to ever break Thor's hammer, Mjölnir, with merely one hand. She can also take Thor's lightning without being massively damaged.

Hela also just so happens to be a necromancer, having magic that allows her to raise the dead, which helps her take over Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok. To finish off her massive list of powers and abilities, Hela is a master combatant and swordsman. In hand-to-hand combat, she's lethal and not to be trifled with. All of Asgard had to be destroyed by Surtur (Clancy Brown) in order to finally put her down.

6 Scarlet Witch

Played by Elizabeth Olsen

Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) began her journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a villain-turned-hero in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Many predicted that she would one day go through the comic book storyline, House of M, in which she breaks down and changes reality so mutants never existed. While she seemed to be doing well as a hero with the Avengers, everyone knew the time would most likely come, which eventually did in the first Marvel Disney+ series, WandaVision.

The loss of her children caused Wanda to officially snap mentally and become the major villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Scarlet Witch is the stuff of legend, said to be more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme himself; the entire sorcerer army at Kamar-Taj was no more than a nuisance to her. With the ability to change reality herself, Scarlet Witch is the strongest mortal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a major threat to anyone who stands in her way, no matter the universe.

5 Surtur

Played by Clancy Brown

One of the most terrifying villains to Asgard in Surtur. In the prophecy of Ragnarok, the supposed end of Asgard, Surtur is hailed as the being that will initiate it, and boy, oh boy, does he ever. While he may not seem very powerful at the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok as he faces off against the God of Thunder, it was only because Surtur hadn't been near his power source, The Eternal Flame. At the end of the film, when Thor reawakens him with The Eternal Flame, his true power is shown as he gets the chance to finally destroy Asgard, bringing Hela down with him.

When he's paired with his power source, Surtur's strength increases to a level comparable to the likes of Odin (Anthony Hopkins) himself. If the guy can destroy all of Asgard, he's got to be pretty darn powerful. His flames ate through all of Asgard. The four Thor movies have some impressive villains, but none can hold a candle to this demonic destructor.

4 Ego the Living Planet

Played by Kurt Russell

Ever since the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, it was teased that Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) ability to hold the Power Stone made him more than human. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 then introduces Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell). Although initially seeming a caring father, Ego later revealed himself to be a villain who went as far as to implant the cancerous tumor that killed Quill's mother.

Ego is a Celestial, god-like beings that can manipulate energy on a universal scale. They can conjure matter, life, stars, and entire galaxies on a whim. Ego is literally a living planet, mating with specimens from every planet there is to spread his lineage. He is far from being the most powerful Celestial, but Ego remains one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was only able to be quelled because the Guardians worked together; otherwise, his plans would've continued.