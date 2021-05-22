One thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe has consistently demonstrated is that taking the time to craft a villain over several installments can be just as important as it is for the heroes. Loki’s arc developed across multiple movies, and the gradual buildup to Thanos’s reveal gave the creative team time to give him a compelling motivation for wanting to wipe out half the universe. Marvel seems to be taking that approach to heart by giving some of its other villains a second shot - Daniel Bruhl’s Zemo turned up for an entertaining appearance on TheFalcon and the Winter Soldier, the Red Skull reappeared for fun cameos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and even Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky is set to return in She-Hulk.

Marvel has many other villains who could benefit from a follow up appearance, whether it’s because the actor was so entertaining or because the character deserved a better shake. (Or both!) Here are five MCU villains we’d like to see return.

Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell)

Iron Man 2 is arguably the worst MCU movie to date, but it did let Sam Rockwell steal every scene he’s in as Tony Stark’s rival tech giant Justin Hammer. The best MCU villains are the ones that developed as a result of the heroes’ actions, and Hammer helped to show how Stark’s technology could be taken advantage of by competing corporations. Hammer is more selfish than purely evil, with his indifference towards consequences in the pursuit of capitalism being the thing that made him dangerous.

A powerful corporate insider not having to face repercussions for their actions? It’s the easiest setup ever, and one that would be both plausible and timely. Rockwell is such a great actor that he nearly saved one of the weakest MCU installments, so chances are he could really elevate a project that has stronger writing. Perhaps Hammer’s interest in Stark tech would put him in conflict with Peter Parker, but then again a Hammer/Zemo prison face off could be a lot of fun too.

Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelson)

Doctor Strange’s Kaecilius is one of the biggest missed opportunities of any of the MCU villains. Mads Mikkelson knocks every bad guy role he lands out of the park, be it in a great movie (Casino Royale) or a terrible one (The Three Musketeers). Kaecilius had an intriguing setup, as his corruption by dark magic becomes an interesting moral question after The Ancient One’s own secrets are revealed. Unfortunately, the character is given pretty much the bare minimum, and reduced to only a few funny exchanges and some admittedly cool fight scenes.

Mikkelson is on a hot streak right now, as the Best International Feature win for Another Round, the great new dark comedy Riders of Justice, and his casting in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 are only bolstering his resume. It would frankly be silly not to invite Mikkelson back at this point, and his disappearance within the Dark Dimension could easily be explained away within the rules of the multiverse. A team up with Chiwetel Ejiofer’s Karl Mordo may give both characters time to expand on the disappointing first outing.

RELATED:Every MCU Movie Villain Ranked from Worst to Best

Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins)

Walton Goggins brought to life some of the most memorable supporting character in television over the past two decades in The Shield, Justified, Sons of Anarchy, Vice Principals, and The Righteous Gemstones, and he arguably deserved an Oscar nomination for his role in The Hateful Eight. Casting him for what seemed like nothing more than an extended cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp felt like such a waste, particularly when the MCU could use more low-level villains as a counterbalance to the next stage of the multiverse.

Goggins is simply a great presence to have around and could easily be a series regular on one of the recurring shows the MCU has planned. Marvel does love to retrofit some of its villains as anti-heroes forced to make shaky alliances with the good guys, and converting a low level mobster like Burch to a noble cause would be a much easier sell than any of the more outwardly murderous characters.

Yon-Rogg (Jude Law)

Marvel has tried the “bait and switch” approach with its villains several times now, and it almost always ends up making the characters less interesting. Captain Marvel’s Yon-Rogg is one of the prime examples; there was a lot of potential in seeing the stern mentor slowly reveal his abusive tactics, but the story mostly keeps Jude Law and Brie Larson on opposite sides of the universe while setting up a predictable twist. What should’ve been a moment of tragedy for Danvers is reduced to a cheap reveal. The final fight is one of the MCU’s more disappointing third acts, but it also leaves Yon-Rogg’s fate ambiguous after he’s dispatched back to Hala.

Details haven’t yet been revealed for The Marvels, so it’s likely that Yon-Rogg could appear if the Supreme Intelligence continues to be a thorn in Danvers’s side. The MCU is certainly going more galactic with Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Fantastic Four, so it’s nearly certain that we’ll see what a restored version of Hala looks like at some point. Law has been making some exciting career choices recently with prestige HBO series like The Young Pope and The Third Day, as well as underrated indie gems The Nest and Vox Lux, so it would be a shame if Captain Marvel was his last Marvel outing.

Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal)

As if the “bait and switch” villain wasn’t exhausted enough, Mysterio’s appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home indicated that Marvel still hadn’t learned their lesson when it came to pulling predictable twists. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Mysterio/Quentin Beck, a disgruntled former Stark Industries employee using complicated illusions to trick everyone into believing he is a super-hero from another dimension. There’s a great setup for Peter to have another father figure in Beck after losing Tony Stark, and the best parts of Far From Home are all the points where Gyllenhaal just gets to be weird, but the obvious nature of the twist and the framing of Beck as yet another consequence of Stark’s actions hampered any real development for the character.

Beck’s fate seemed pretty conclusive, but it’s hard to imagine that Marvel wouldn’t try to bring the character back for a potential Sinister Six team-up. Perhaps Gyllenhaal stipulated that he didn’t want to sign up for a multi-film contract, but if so, the right filmmaker might be enough lure him back the part (Gyllenhaal’s next two projects come from Michael Bay and Antonie Fuqua, so it’s not like he’s exclusively sticking to indies). It would certainly be interesting to see how a con man like Beck would respond to the multiverse that is forthcoming in Spider-Man: No Way Home, given that a multiverse is exactly what he simulated with his holographic illusions.

