Throughout its 16-year history, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had multiple villains of all shapes, sizes, colors, and levels of quality. It's only natural (and expected) that the biggest movie franchise in history has such a wide array of antagonists, all posing formidable threats to the superheroes that fans have grown to love. Indeed, movies like The Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok wouldn't be half as beloved if it weren't for their villains.

There are plenty of possible ingredients that can go into the making of a good MCU villain, such as relatable motivations, a cool design, or a great actor at the character's helm. Something that always helps, though, is the scary factor. Throughout its run, the series has had a few villains that are either creepy or just downright unsettling, much to its fortune. These are the most terrifying villains in the MCU, from the beastly Abomination to the unstable Gorr.

10 Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor)

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Some MCU villains eventually become heroes, and others have nuanced motivations that allow audiences to better understand their actions. Finally, a few are just purely evil for the sake of it; Ebony Maw is a case of the latter. He's Thanos's adoptive son and one of the most important members of the Black Order, using his telekinetic powers to aid Thanos in his quest for the Infinity Stones.

Audiences know very little about Maw, and that only helps to make him scarier. A sinister presence, fearsome powers, and a chilling performance by Tom Vaughan-Lawlor all help make him the most memorable member of the Black Order, as well as Avengers: Infinity War's second-best villain. Ebony Maw doesn't have enough to do to be among the franchise's most truly horrifying villains, but he certainly comes close.

9 Abomination (Tim Roth)

'The Incredible Hulk' (2008)

He may be the foil to one of the least-liked MCU heroes, Edward Norton's titular green monster from The Incredible Hulk, but Tim Roth's Abomination is without a doubt one of the franchise's scariest villains. Born Emil Blonsky, a special-ops commander of the British Royal Marines, he went rogue in an effort to defeat the Hulk. He injected himself with Bruce Banner's blood and turned into an abomination far more unstable and dangerous than Banner's alter ego.

The way She-Hulk veered Blonsky's character into an entirely different direction definitely lowers Abomination's scary factor a fair bit. Still, re-watching The Incredible Hulk, Abomination remains just as frightening and destructive a presence as he originally was. Ever the consummate pro, Roth's performance is great, and the CGI on the character has aged well enough that he looks eerily convincing as a city-destroying beast.

8 Sinister Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

Sam Raimi returned to directing horror in 2022 with the MCU's first true horror movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's one of the franchise's most divisive outings, with some considering it one of the best superhero movies of the past 5 years and others finding fault with its narrative and tone. Something can't be denied, though, and it's that Sinister Strange is a hell of a scary villain.

Played by Benedict Cumberbatch, of course, Sinister Strange is a Variant of Doctor Strange who, heartbroken over not being with his beloved Christine (Rachel McAdams), was corrupted by the Darkhold and turned into a murderous evil sorcerer. The character only has a limited presence in the film, but his twisted demeanor, unpredictable behavior, off-putting third eye, and Cumberbatch's bone-chilling performance make him a terrifying rival for Doctor Strange and viewers alike.

7 Red Skull (Hugo Weaving)

'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

It's easy to call Captain America: The First Avenger the weakest movie in the Cap trilogy, but as time has gone by, fans have warmed up to it and realized that it's actually much better than they remembered. One of the film's biggest redeeming factors is Hugo Weaving's creepy Red Skull, former head of the Nazis' special weapons division and applicant for the title of undisputed world leader.

A Nazi with no skin and a red skull is scary enough, but Weaving and director Joe Johnston make the antagonist even more unsettling than he could have been in the hands of a lesser actor-director duo. The character was scary enough before he took off his mask, but the terrifying reveal of his true appearance is among the MCU's eeriest moments. The Red Skull is formidable, highly influential, and almost impossible for Captain America to defeat.

6 Hela (Cate Blanchett)

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

At least as far as tonal differences go, the Thor tetralogy is probably the MCU's most peculiar franchise. After the dark-toned flop that was Thor: The Dark World, Marvel went in a different direction with Taika Waititi's fantasy comedy Thor: Ragnarok. There, the villain is Hela, Thor and Loki's estranged sister. After having been imprisoned in Hel for millennia by Odin, she comes back to get revenge and take over her father's throne.

MCU fans aren't used to watching their favorite heroes lose. So, as soon as Hela defeated Thor and destroyed Mjölnir right off the bat, viewers knew things were serious with this chilling antagonist. She has one of the most interesting villain motivations in the MCU, as well as some of the franchise's most memorable fight scenes, making her as scary a villain as she is compelling.

5 Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin)

'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

As hilarious and relatively lighthearted as it is, Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU's most recent outing and a farewell to Fox's Marvel universe, happens to have one of the franchise's scariest antagonists. Cassandra Nova, Charles Xavier's lost twin sister, was banished to the Void by the Time Variance Authority, falling in love with the place and how it allowed her to run operations as her heart desired.

Nova's twisted mind and mysterious motivations make her an unpredictable force of nature, which, in combination with her Omega-level mutant powers, makes her one of the MCU's most powerful characters. To defeat her, even heroes as powerful as Deadpool and Wolverine have to go to such exaggerated lengths that it would be hard not to consider Nova one of the franchise's most terrifying forces.

4 Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe)

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Tom Holland has had a pretty solid run as Spider-Man, but in most fans' eyes, never has he been better than in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In this multiverse-hopping adventure, five of the Wall-Crawler's most powerful foes from alternate universes come crashing down on Earth-199999 — including the Green Goblin, the very first Spidey villain that audiences got to see in a mainstream film.

The Goblin was scary enough in Sam Raimi's 2002 original Spider-Man, but No Way Home further cemented him as one of Spider-Man's strongest villains. Due to his terrifyingly unpredictable nature, the characters can never be sure whether the human side of Norman Osborn is still buried somewhere in there or the madness has completely overtaken him. Compelling yet terrifying, the Green Goblin is as despicable as he is fearsome.

3 The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji)

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023)

Animal cruelty is enough to make any character terrifying and detestable, but the High Evolutionary from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 takes several steps beyond that. He's a geneticist seeking to create the perfect species out of what he sees as lower life forms — including the Guardians' own Rocket Raccoon. Looking to create a flawless civilization and frustrated by his inability to do so, the High Evolutionary is a being of pure hatred, anger, and inhumanity.

Even if all audiences saw of him was his ruthless treatment of Rocket and his friends, the High Evolutionary would still easily be one of the MCU's most unlikable villains. That's not all there is to the character, though. Chukwudi Iwuji's performance makes him perfectly loathsome, and his cyborg design makes him profoundly intriguing.

2 Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale)

'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

After the comedic yet epic tone of Ragnarok surprisingly struck a chord with MCU fans worldwide, Love and Thunder tried more of the same but took things to such an extreme that it became one of the franchise's most divisive films. One of the few things about it that really worked, though, was the villain. Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale at his most unnerving, is a vengeful killer traveling the galaxy in a quest to murder every god in his path.

The entirety of Love and Thunder may be counted among the MCU's biggest mistakes, but it can't be faulted for its villain. Bale is probably the best part of the whole movie, clearly finding this villainous role and the unhinged things it allows him to do delectable. Gorr moves between creepy and downright horrifying throughout the runtime and never does he cease to be a foe to be taken seriously.

1 Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)