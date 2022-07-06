Although villains are traditionally portrayed as pure evil, the MCU took a different approach on characterizing its villains with a troubled backstory, complex range of emotions and a unique point of view that almost justifies their actions. While many of these villains have truly evil intents, there were some who had understandable and sympathetic motives, justifying their actions.

Related: 30 Movies With Villains Everyone Secretly Agrees With

Some of the best villains portrayed on screen were right all along, having such strong argumentative points that viewers can’t help but agree or give their perspective a thought. These villains brought the ideation of hero-villain stories beyond black and white perspectives on-screen.

Killmonger - 'Black Panther'

Although it was clear that Killmonger had bitter resentment towards Wakanda after being outcast, his perspective as a man of color in a country where systematic, rase-based prejudice is fully existent, and problematic is of value in understanding the depths of injustices. He fully recognizes the injustices involving colonialism, exploitation, and slavery of his people, wanting to right the system on a large scale by first being in a position of power, the King of Wakanda.

Although Killmonger’s attempt to throw T’Challa off the throne was in part due to indignation of how he and his father were treated, his intentions weren’t malevolent. In a way, he was a misunderstood protagonist whose approach might have been wrong but who wanted a better life for his people and believed he could achieve that by addressing the systematic flaws.

Zemo - 'Captain America: Civil War'

Image via Disney

Despite having ruinous actions that essentially fractured the Avengers, leaving them unprepared for Thanos’ arrival, Zemo addressed the lack of acknowledgement on their part for their role in spurring on unprecedented conflict. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, the villain Ultron was created by the Avengers, and since they successfully defeated them, they were labeled as heroes.

Related: Why Zemo Is One of the MCU’s Best Villains

Although his intentions were rooted in revenge for the death of his family, Zemo recognizes their careless demeanor, underlying a clear dispute between the Avengers, raising a key question that “if [they] can’t accept limitations, [they] are no better than the bad guys.

Loki - 'Thor'

Despite being a strong villain, Loki was found to be one of the most compelling characters due to his evolution of roles from a victim to villain to anti-hero and ultimately hero. Although Loki’s childhood resentments rooted his inability to accept Thor as the next ruler of Asgard, he did strongly believe that Thor was not fit to rule.

Loki interrupted his coronation ceremony by allowing the Frost Giants to invade, spurring Thor’s urge to retaliate with an attack. This proved Loki’s point as Thor’s consequent actions were childish, revengeful, and rooted in arrogance. This moment demonstrated to Odin that Thor is not worthy of the throne and furthermore would be dangerous as a leader with an ‘eye for an eye’ mindset.

Toomes - 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Adrian Toomes was portrayed as one of the more sympathetic villains in regard to intent. Toomes’ job was taken away by Damage Control, causing him to become disgruntled over his loss of livelihood, ultimately spurring his transformation into the Vulture.

Although Toomes lack of acknowledgement of the detrimental effects of his actions on those around him through the sales of weapons portrayed him in an unfavorable light, his true intent was not greed for money or power but was the result of the adversity of a common man. His decision to turn to a life of crime was grounded in his desperation as a hard-working middle-class man who needed means to provide for his family.

Ghost - 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

Ava Starr was presented as more of a victim of personal tragedy, due to affliction of molecular disequilibrium and SHIELD’s attempt to exploit her. Her condition caused her chronic and constant pain, pushing her to limits of frustration that spurred her to do anything to save herself, including risking Janet’s life by extracting her quantum energy.

Through Janet’s attempt to help her, it is revealed that Ava was correct, in that this was her only chance at surviving. Had she not taken matters into her own hands, she wouldn’t have come face to face with Janet who then helped her gradually cure her illness. Ava was not a heartless villain, but rather a victim of tragedies which forced her to take drastic steps to save herself.

Thanos - 'Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame'

Thanos is difficult to sympathize with due to his merciless nature and ruthless plan for worldwide massacre, his vision for the future was partly grounded in logical reasoning. Thanos’ home planet, Titan was strained by the overpopulation, causing scarcity of resources, partly explaining how Thanos vision for worldwide genocide was grounded in personal experiences.

In reality, Thanos addressed a real societal issue in which population sizes often causes resource depletion, increased competitiveness for resources which can lead to elevated crime and theft, and poverty. Irrespective, his ruthless methods hardly yielded a meaningful solution.

Hela - 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Hela is the Asgardian goddess of death as well as Odin’s firstborn child, thus making her the rightful heir of the throne. Alongside Odin, they built Asgard’s empire by violently conquering the other Realms until Odin realized peace is better than war, banishing Hela from Asgard.

As she was raised to thrive in an atmosphere that reflected war and battle, Odin’s sudden change was justifiably inexplicable to her. Furthermore, Odin hardly attempted to explain or confide in her, instead defaulting to his decision for lifelong imprisonment at the first sign of Hela’s objection. In reality, Hela’s attempt to conquer Asgard was really a reflection of Odin’s lifelong upbringing.

Sylvie - 'Loki'

Sylvie is a Loki variant who unconsciously caused a Nexus event as a child, resulting in her arrest by the Time Variance Authority. As a result, she sought out revenge for the disruption of her life, wanting to prove that the TVA manipulates everyone.

Despite the catastrophic nature of her actions in unleashing the Multiverse, Sylvie was justifiably distressed at the sudden disturbance of her life. As her actions came from a position of distrust and vengeance, it’s difficult to separate her intentions and actions, but at the end of it all, she was right in proving that the TVA is non-legitimate organization full of variants kidnapped from their timelines.

Nebula - 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Nebula has taken on the persona of a villain and an anti-hero, blurring the lines between whether her actions were right or wrong. Initially supporting Ronan, it became clear to viewers that she was just trying to survive by protecting herself against Thanos who Ronan planned to assassinate. Upon reconciling with Gamora, Nebula decides she would have to kill Thanos as it will be in the best interest of everyone.

Although Nebula’s intent to eliminate Thanos is entirely revengeful, she was able to recognize the dire consequences of what he wanted to do. Her strained relationship with Gamora was also understandable, considering how Gamora dismissed Nebula’s feelings of pain, inferiority, and desolation.

Kaecilius - 'Dr. Strange'

Kaecilius was a former student of the mystic arts who, after the death of his wife and son, found solace under the mentorship of the Ancient One who promised to help him find answers. However, after feeling she failed to uphold her end of the bargain and help him overcome the grief of his family’s death, he searched for answers with the Zealots, to find what was being hidden from him.

After essentially prohibiting him from the use of power from the Dark Dimension, it was revealed, that she was doing exactly what she told him not to do. Frustrated with her deception and the hypocrisy of her actions, Kaecilius becomes furious with her. Although his actions were that of a villain, the validity of his anger can’t be dismissed.

Next: 10 Movie Villains Who Were Unapologetically the Worst