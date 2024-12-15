If there's anything true about comic books, it's that the power-scaling of the characters in the universe is consistently and constantly fluctuating. The heroes and villains in Marvel Comics are far more overpowered than their counterparts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, this striking difference is particularly noticeable with the villains.

With how often Marvel villains are coming back to face heroes, the writers need to constantly find new ways to keep them interesting and engaging. Thus, it's common for enemies to get an upgrade either temporary or permanent. With the nature of the stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, villains often aren't as powerful as they are in the comic books. Still, some foes in the Marvel Studios films are considerably weaker, to the point where it's shocking. This list will mention those villains who are far weaker in the MCU than in the comics, addressing just how different they are and why.

10 Helmut Zemo

First Comic Appearance: Captain America #168 (1973)

Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) was already relatively favored as a Marvel Cinematic Universe villain after his introduction in Captain America: Civil War but became a fan favorite when he took a more protagonist-like role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, because he is mostly confined to the soldier corner of the MCU, Zemo has none of the powers he does in the comics.

On the page, Baron Zemo's main power is slow aging. By taking the Compound X serum, Zemo has lived significantly longer than any normal human, surviving since the origin days of Captain America during World War II, given his first appearance in Captain America #168 (1973). Zemo is also proficient in other disciplines, but his longevity makes him a considerable threat and a treasure trove of knowledge and experience.

9 Darren Cross/Yellowjacket

First Comic Appearance: Marvel Premiere #47 (1979)

In Ant-Man, Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) has the same abilities as Ant-Man (Paul Rudd, thanks to the Yellowjacket suit. However, his powers in the comic books are not only better and more visually engaging but also far more complex and interesting.

Due to (from the result of a very long story) receiving the heart of Cassie Lang, which was oversaturated in Pym Particles, Darren's size alteration, super strength and enhanced senses are biological, meaning he can willfully alter his size. He also sports a healing factor, and his size alteration is far more interesting, as he controls it based on his highly unstable and ever-shifting emotions.

8 Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

First Comic Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #50 (1967)

Easily the most famous crime lord in the Marvel Comics Universe, Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) is also one of its most menacing figures. And yet, he is far weaker than his comic book counterpart. While it seems they're attempting to rectify that with his adaption in Hawkeye, Kingpin is still far less powerful in the television shows.

The most fun fact about Fisk is that he has no powers in either adaptation. Kingpin's abilities are all-natural, which is even more impressive. While he has a large size (even larger in the comics), it's all made up of pure muscle--no fat (as much as Spider-Man likes to joke about it). Aside from the size of this strength, Kingpin is a master martial artist, has willpower that has kept him safe from psychic meddling, and knows multiple different languages, all of which are yet to truly be depicted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

7 Quentin Beck/Mysterio

First Comic Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #2 (1963)

While both iterations of Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) use illusions, the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the character can do far less than the comics' original. Their origin stories are also far different. While Mysterio may be one of the best Spider-Man movie villains in live-action, he's far cooler in the comics.

First off, his illusions in the comics are far more intricate, emerging from a complex combination of hallucinogens, robotics, and real people. Rather than making a simple visual with Stark drones, the comic book Quentin Beck genuinely affects one's brain, making his illusions feel even more real and tricking even the cleverest of heroes. He also happens to be a master hypnotist, giving him another layer of mental abilities to use against people.

6 Herbert Wyndham/The High Evolutionary

First Comic Appearance: Thor #134 (1966)

One of the most despicable MCU villains appears in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). Everything he does to Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) makes him an incredible and utterly inhumane villain and one of the strongest post-Endgame characters in the MCU. But, if he had his comic book counterpart's powers, the MCU's Guardians would have had no chance to beat him.

Within the pages of Marvel Comics, the High Evolutionary possesses superhuman strength, durability, healing factor, telepathy, astral projection, levitation, force fields, size manipulation, psychokinesis, force blasts, plasmatic rays, dimensional travel and, at one point, full-blown immortality. This is on top of the super-genius intelligence he displayed in the movie. In short, the comic book version of the High Evolutionary is a one-man army that might be too tough for even the Guardians.