Viola Davis has left her mark in the DCU, playing the role of Amanda Waller in various shows and films, but who would she play in the MCU? Unfortunately, her ideal role doesn't exist in the Marvel franchise. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Davis was asked what Marvel character she would play if she were to join the MCU, as her character is jokingly called "Captain America" in her upcoming film, G20. Davis reveals that her daughter is a huge Marvel fan and that if she were to join the MCU, she would like to play "Iron Shaniqua Mania" or "Iron Mania" for short.

"I don't know what hero I would be, you know. I just, my daughter is a Marvel fanatic, so I've watched, I think almost all of them five, six times. Probably an Iron Man. I would be — maybe Iron Mania? Iron Shaniqua Mania?"

While this character does not exist, there is a character in the comics called Iron Maniac. Appearing in the Marvel Team-Up comics, this is a more violent variant of Tony Stark and was opposed to Reed Richards from The Fantastic Four. His armor is unlike his iconic red and gold suit, and some would mistake him for Doctor Doom.

Viola Davis' Acting History

Davis started her career in 1988 when she performed on stage during her studies. In an interview with AV Club, she said she attended Julliard after high school and had a mixed experience. Eventually, Davis received a handful of roles, appearing in projects such as NYPD Blue, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Some of the big roles Davis is known for are Annalise Keating in How To Get Away with Murder, Aibileen Clark in The Help, Amanda Waller in multiple DCU projects, the most recent being Creature Commandos, and Dr. Volumnia Gaul in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. A previous interview with Collider revealed that Michael Jordan had a major request for his biopic, Air — have Davis play his mother. Davis' latest role is playing President Danielle Sutton in the new action film G20, where she has to defend world leaders and her family when the G20 summit is taken over by terrorists.

Davis has won numerous awards throughout her career. She won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA for "Best Supporting Actress" in Fences and won an Emmy in 2015 for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" for her role in How To Get Away With Murder.

G20 will be available to stream on Prime Video on April 10, 2025.