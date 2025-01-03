The Marvel Cinematic Universe is chock-full of powerful superheroes that are always saving the world from evil. However, not every hero in the MCU is as physically strong as others. While they may have gadgets that make them effective in combat, their physical strength is far weaker than the other Avengers, Guardians, and the rest of the expanding Marvel universe.

Still, this power difference keeps stories and characters interesting, as not every hero should be a Captain America (Chris Evans) type. It also allows the stakes to be higher, keeping these beloved heroes in danger. Being physically weak isn't always bad, and plenty of heroes are far weaker than others, for better and for worse. These are the weakest heroes in the MCU, and while their strength might pale compared to others, that doesn't make them any less meaningful or crucial to the universe's success.

10 Mantis

Played by Pom Klementieff

Mantis (Pom Klementieff) is an interesting case when it comes to power. While she may have some incredible mental powers that took over even the Mad Titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin), she has considerably less strength when it comes to physical fighting. It's estimated that she holds the physical power of a typical human.

There's also a small downside to her cool powers: to take people over mentally, she needs to touch them, which can be tough when she has little physical strength. The only reason she was able to take on Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War was that the rest of the Avengers and Guardians were pinning him down. Thus, her powers are slightly less effective but that doesn't keep everyone from absolutely loving her and her wonderful personality.

9 Tony Stark/Iron Man

Played by Robert Downey Jr.

While he may be one of the founding fathers of the MCU and one of its greatest heroes, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is a self-proclaimed "man in a can." Without his suit and technology, he probably wouldn't be able to step up to the enemies he's typically facing. Not to mention, before he had it removed at the end of Iron Man 3, he was even more vulnerable, as his arc reactor served as a weak point for him.

Most notably, it is showcased in the first Iron Man movie, when his business rival removed it from his chest and almost killed him. There's no denying the fact that just being a simple human with no powers is simply not powerful when compared to the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony Stark mostly gets points for the fact that he's constantly protected by his Iron Man armor, but underneath, he's nothing much. Few can match him in brain power, though.

8 Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America

Played by Anthony Mackie

A big plot point in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was whether Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) would take the Super Soldier Serum or not. After what happened to John Walker (Wyatt Russell), the hero was unsure of what he should do, especially considering his new place as the MCU's de facto Captain America.

Sam ended up not doing so and staying true to who he is naturally, a choice that will seemingly be a plot point of the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. So, while he may have taken on the role of Captain America, he doesn't have the superhuman strength Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) had. This key difference does add more stakes to his stories, though, as he's more vulnerable.

7 James "Rhodey" Rhodes/War Machine

Played by Terrance Howard & Don Cheadle

While both he and Iron Man are mere humans in mechanized suits, James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Terrence Howard and Don Cheadle) lost the use of his legs in Captain America: Civil War. Following his fall from the sky after being tagged by Vision's (Paul Bettany) laser beam, Rhodey became partially paralyzed from the waist down.

This unfortunate circumstance made him far more susceptible to being injured or killed. He may have a higher-caliber suit and military training, but that changes nothing about his condition. In recent projects, it's been shown that Rhodey is getting better, which is changing things for him in the power department. Still, Rhodey was never particularly strong per se, so his accident only lowered him in the MCU's overall power ranking.

6 Frank Castle/The Punisher

Played by Jon Bernthal

Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), AKA The Punisher, is another MCU anti-hero who is just a simple human. However, he doesn't have the luxuries of Iron Man or War Machine, with high-tech protection and the brain power or resources to come up with a gimmick. The vigilante has nothing at his disposal besides a bulletproof vest, various guns, and other street-grade weapons.

What makes The Punisher so impressive is the fact that he is such a simple and human anti-hero but can come up against some really powerful foes and even take down entire gangs in a thrilling spectacle. He's the definition of an unstoppable force but somehow has no powers or special technology. Instead, The Punisher is powered through sheer anger and a desire for vengeance, which is pretty impressive, to be honest.

5 The Hawkeyes

Played by Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld

For quite a long time, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) was made fun of in both the fan base and in-universe for being a simple man with a bow and arrow standing with the borderline gods that are The Avengers. The S.H.I.E.L.D. agent has gone up against both Thanos and Ultron (James Spader) with just a bow and arrow, which is both impressive and puzzling.

When he eventually brought the young hero, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), under his wing in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, fans got to see a mentor side to him. Still, the two are just humans with weapons that are arguably less effective than guns. They have trick arrows but hold less caliber, for sure, and are incredibly skilled fighters, but it can't be denied that they're just two individuals with bows and arrows.

4 Star-Lord

Played by Chris Pratt

Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), is another interesting case when it comes to power. Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Peter Quill was one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU, being half Celestial. However, when he faced his father, Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell), and killed him, Peter lost all Celestial power he previously had.

Now, Peter is simply a human, which makes him far more vulnerable and threatened. He doesn't have the protection of a bulletproof vest like Punisher or military training like Clint Barton, either. Currently, Peter is merely a dude in a jacket, some gadgets, and many funny quips. His time with the Guardians has made him a skilled strategist and fighter, but he's still vastly outpowered, considering the cosmic scale he usually involves himself in.

3 Black Widow

Played by Scarlett Johansson