Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The MCU has slowly started building up the Young Avengers with their television shows and movies. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, there was a time jump that aged Cassie Lang (Katie Fuhrmann/Kathryn Newton) into a teenager. Then with WandaVision, Wanda's twins were introduced - Billy (Julian Hillard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne). Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson) was introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kid Loki (Jack Veal) made a brief appearance in Loki, and lastly, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) made her debut in Hawkeye.

Slowly they have come to the forefront but mostly on the small screen. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the final member of the Young Avengers team is introduced with America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Not only is she the final member, but she is one of the most important characters in the entirety of the Marvel universe when it comes to interdimensional travel. It was only fitting that Chavez made her debut alongside Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

America Chavez is from the Utopian Parallel, a realm outside conventional time and space of the multiverse. In Multiverse of Madness, fans see what she is capable of and how valuable her powers can be for the future of the MCU. It seemed that this was the first time Chavez ever encountered the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Wanda just wanted to be with her children, Billy and Tommy, and the only way the Scarlet Witch could be with them is by dream-walking using the Dark Hold. Wanda finds out that if she steals Chavez’s abilities, she will be able to stay with them in their dimension and have the power to keep them safe through interdimensional travel. While Chavez flies through dimensions with Doctor Strange, it’s clear that there could be other heroes in other dimensions that they could bring to Earth 616. What fans do know is that Billy and Tommy are on Earth 838 with the possibility of them having powers. The connection that Chavez now has with the two of them makes for an interesting path for the Young Avengers to assemble.

By the end of the film, Chavez returns to Earth 616 with Doctor Strange and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong). There, she becomes a student of the Kamar-Taj under Wong’s watchful eye. The combination of her powers and the mystic arts would make her rather unstoppable in the future. The majority of the Young Avengers are on Earth 616; it’s the trickster Kid Loki that fans could have a hard time placing. It was never established which Earth he’s on considering Loki met him in the void after being pruned. There could be a different Kid Loki in another universe, instead of the one that was present in Loki. Chavez has been to over 60 different universes, so she could have encountered many other characters that haven’t even been introduced in the MCU yet. Kid Loki could also very well be the first “villain” that the Young Avengers face together in the future.

The next time fans could see any of the Young Avengers will probably be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Since Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is the main villain in that film, and he is making his official debut on the big screen, it makes sense for the Young Avengers to form. In the comics, Kang is one of the first villains that they battle as a team. First Cassie Lang will be present, but fans do not know if she has taken up the role of Stature during the five-year blip. Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) wouldn’t even know if she did go into training without him around.

Two of the Young Avengers that could show up in Quantumania are Kate Bishop and America Chavez. As far as character relationships go in the comics, Kate Bishop is more likely to show up first. Cassie finds Kate in the comics and they both head to the Avengers mansion to ask the rest of the team if they could join. The only way America Chavez could turn up in Quantumania is if Scott asks Doctor Strange for assistance with Kang. So far the synopsis of the film has been kept under wraps, and it is unknown if there will be other characters assisting the Ant-Man family in the movie.

If they decide to go in a different direction and head to the small screen, then there is the possibility of Eli Bradley’s Patriot being in Armor Wars. James Rhodes' (Don Cheadle) brief appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier means a connection to Patriot is possible. After living with his grandfather Isiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), he understands a different perspective of what a hero is. He was a Korean War veteran who was unwillingly subjected to human testing of the Super Soldier Serum. He was sent to eliminate The Winter Soldier, but failed. The government feared the aftermath of a Black Super Soldier, and instead, he spent three decades in jail with HYDRA experimenting on him. Fans were able to see a different side of history with Isiah Bradley's story and get a sense of who Eli is throughout the series. He has the potential to be a strong hero in the Young Avengers.

Of course, Bradley and Lang are two characters who have not come out with their alter-ego yet. Within the five-year gap of the blip, so many lives had changed, and we see that with each new project that's released post-Endgame. The only thing that fans do know about Cassie Lang is that she got older and the actress has also been recast. Fuhrmann who appeared in Endgame will no longer be Cassie Lang. Instead, Kathryn Newton who has been building her career and made a name for herself as an upcoming actress had been cast for Ant-Man: Quantumania to match the character's look in the comics. Comics Cassie Lang does become part of the Young Avengers under the name of Stature, a mantle we don't know if her cinematic counterpart will pick up in the future.

The small screen would be beneficial for the development of these characters and the team itself, instead of placing them in a larger ensemble with other storylines going on. Since they have been introduced in other films and television shows with very small roles, it makes sense to sit with each character within an episodic structure. It would allow the proper time to develop a likeness and emotional connection with these characters without a larger storyline with much larger characters to overpower them. It's hard to say when fans will see any of the Young Avengers again because Marvel has so many projects planned. With the MCU slate as it is now, it is likely fans will have to wait beyond Phase 4 to truly see any team-up of the Young Avengers.

There are other team members like Hulkling, Iron Lad, and White Vision who could also be involved in the Young Avengers. Anything is possible moving forward and even if there are a few missing pieces, surely Kevin Feige will find a spot for these characters to be introduced. To have Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, Eli Bradley, Kid Loki, and America Chavez already present in the MCU is promising. It's also unclear if Wanda's twins - Billy and Tommy - will ever become Wiccan and Speed. After Multiverse of Madness it doesn't seem likely that they will become those alter-egos anytime soon.

Fans will have their Young Avengers team eventually, but for now, the playfulness of the multiverse has big enough possibilities to last audiences another 10 years. Knowing that there are different versions of all of these characters across universes allows fans to begin theorizing about who can pop up next and where. That is the fun part of all of these planted characters in different movies, it leaves it open for other storylines to come to fruition later on.

