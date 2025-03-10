The best villains out there are ones that have a deep connection to the heroes themselves. That's what makes a lot of Spider-Man's villains so interesting in the comic books, as most of them have a personal connection to Peter Parker or were accidentally created by Peter himself. Personal connections in any way, shape, or form make Marvel villains so much more compelling and interesting for viewers/readers to consume.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had 17 years to bring some awesome villains to the big screen and through that, some foes to the heroes have been created by the heroes themselves. Whether they're brought to life by heroes in the modern day or those from the past, in the words of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), "No matter who wins or loses, trouble always comes around."

10 Ghost (Ava Starr)

Played by Hannah John-Kamen

While Ant-Man and the Wasp wasn't as well-received as the first Ant-Man film, the concept of the villain of the film, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), is really dang cool. Her power-set, in which she can turn herself intangible through the power of quantum energy, is super fun and unlike any other ability seen in the MCU. She wasn't just some random villain, however, being "created" by the likes of both S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). Once thought of as forgettable, she's actually coming back for Thunderbolts*.

Beginning as an operative taken in by the government agency to be a spy using her powers, she was mistreated and essentially thrown to the side when she realized she was dying due to her own abilities. Growing desperate, she took to villainous actions when Hank created the Quantum Tunnel in hopes of saving his wife (Michelle Pfeiffer). Seeing that this was the perfect opportunity to use the energy to stabilize her condition, she began to do some harrowing things to get there. While they didn't give her the quantum powers, S.H.I.E.L.D.'s treatment and Hank's development led to her being a villain.