Ever since the release of 2008's Iron Man, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one of Hollywood's most prominent franchises. Currently spanning 34 films as of the release of 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, the long-running cinematic universe has earned billions of dollars at the box office, all while introducing audiences to now-iconic heroes like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) alongside memorable villains like Vulture (Michael Keaton) and Ultron (James Spader).

Unfortunately, while there have been plenty of great villains throughout the MCU's long history, there's also been an unfortunate number of totally forgettable, bland foes that play a role in the plot but do little else. In many cases, bizarre screenwriting and acting choices can keep antagonists from being nearly as effective as heavy-hitters like Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), while other foes are held back by a lack of screen time and uninteresting characterization. These are the MCU's worst villains, ranked based on how ineffective they are as antagonists.

10 Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce)

'Iron Man 3' (2013)

In Iron Man 3, Tony Stark must face Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), founder of Advanced Idea Mechanics, also known as AIM. He also happens to be the creator of Extremis, a virus capable of healing physical ailments and disabilities but also likely to explode those infected with it. Killian, like a number of MCU villains over the years, is motivated by a vendetta against Stark, beginning in 1999 when Tony failed to hear out his ideas.

Starting with the positives, Pearce does an excellent job with his portrayal of Killian, lending the character the appropriate amount of arrogance to make him intimidating. He is clearly willing to go to great lengths to achieve his goals, even killing off fellow scientist Maya Hansen (Rebecca Hall) when she attempts to get him to free an imprisoned Stark. But overall, Killian is largely forgettable due to his limited role in the film. Initially, The Mandarin, one of Iron Man's most well-known foes in the comics, is set up to be the movie's main antagonist, but he is revealed to actually be Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley), a struggling actor following the orders of Killian. This reveal wound up disappointing fans while limiting the time they had to familiarize themselves with Killian as a villain. His powers were also incredibly bland, cementing him as a subpar addition to the MCU's vast catalog of villains.

9 Darren Cross / Yellowjacket (Corey Stoll)

'Ant-Man' (2015)

In Ant-Man, recently released convict Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) finds himself an unlikely ally to Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), the brilliant scientist responsible for the creation of both Pym Particles and the Ant-Man suit. After his former company, now run by Darren Cross (Corey Stoll), develops the Yellowjacket suit, a creation similar to the Ant-Man suit, Hank sends Scott to steal it, fearing that the technology will end up in the wrong hands.

Darren, a man willing to do anything in the pursuit of profit, serves as the film's antagonist. He has some great moments, like a scene in which he turns a concerned executive into literal goo before flushing his remains down a toilet, but for the most part, Darren's a fairly nondescript origin story villain. He functions as he needs to within the context of the film's plot, but he lacks the charismatic nature of more memorable and perfectly cast villains like Loki, while his powers fail to stand out, as they directly mirror Scott's. A few brief highlights keep him from being the MCU's worst villain, but he's far from its best.

8 Ivan Vanko / Whiplash (Mickey Rourke)

'Iron Man 2' (2010)

In Iron Man 2, the MCU's first direct sequel, Tony Stark is pitted against Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell), the CEO of a rival weapons company, and Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke), a Russian scientist who has created another arc reactor. Vanko initially uses his reactor to power a pair of electric whips that he wields in a public attack on Iron Man, ultimately proving the hero's vulnerability. Hammer witnesses this attack, prompting him to break Vanko out of prison in an attempt to gain access to the technology behind the arc reactor.

Vanko's first encounter with Tony at the Historic Grand Prix of Monaco is an especially memorable scene in the film, but from that point on, he fails to make much of an impression. Because Rourke's performance is fairly understated, Vanko's unique quirks, like his close relationship with his pet bird, come off as puzzling screenwriting decisions rather than interesting character traits. The final fight, in which Vanko faces off against both Tony and Rhodey (Don Cheadle), doesn't do him many favors either, especially after the more interesting final battle against Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) in the first movie. Ultimately, Ivan Vanko is one of the most forgettable characters in the MCU, also making him one of its worst villains.

7 Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace)

'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Back in 2014, Guardians of the Galaxy was an exceptionally refreshing entry in the MCU's canon. The film contained much of writer and director James Gunn's unique creative voice, giving it a distinctly comedic edge that made Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and the rest of the Guardians quick fan favorites. Unfortunately, despite the fact that the rest of the film was bursting with originality, its villain, Lee Pace's Ronan the Accuser, was exceedingly bland, failing to give the group a memorable central threat.

Ronan, a Kree extremist, pursues an Infinity Stone in exchange for Thanos' help in destroying the planet of the Xandarians, whom Ronan holds responsible for the deaths of many of his people. His motivations could be interesting, but his past is never fully explored, failing to truly make much of an impact. The majority of his scenes are also played completely seriously, killing momentum in what is otherwise a stellar comedic sci-fi adventure movie. As a whole, Guardians still stands as one of Marvel's best films, but Ronan is one of its worst aspects.

6 Dreykov (Ray Winstone)

'Black Widow' (2021)

2021's Black Widow gave a well-deserved spotlight to Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, a central part of the MCU since Iron Man 2. The film, which kicked off phase four despite taking place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, gave audiences far more insight into Natasha's character by introducing audiences to her adopted family, as well as Dreykov (Ray Winstone), the mastermind behind the Red Room, the facility where Natasha was trained as a Black Widow.

Conceptually, Dreykov is actually quite strong. He's a power-hungry man whose power comes from his (chemical) influence over the women of the Red Room, mirroring disgraced public figures like Harvey Weinstein. Unfortunately, while the thought behind Dreykov is interesting, he never lives up to his potential. The script repeatedly hammers home how weak he is, and Winstone, while a great actor, seems bored, never fully allowing Dreykov to be a truly intimidating force. Again, the central idea behind the character is absolutely worth exploring, but Dreykov was a weak attempt at doing so, leaving viewers with a dull villain in what was already one of the MCU's weaker releases.

5 Yon-Rogg (Jude Law)

'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) is the twist villain in 2019's Captain Marvel, introduced as both the leader of Starforce and mentor to Brie Larson's titular hero (also known as Carol Danvers). It is eventually revealed that he was never interested in her as a person but rather in the power that she holds as the result of an experience with the Tesseract.

Yon-Rogg could be a more effective villain if his relationship with Carol were better written. Alas, the writing never makes them seem particularly close, and, to make matters worse, Law's performance always carries a cold undertone, even when they're supposed to be friendly. If the two characters had better, more believable chemistry at the start of the film, the reveal regarding Yon-Rogg's true intentions would be far more impactful. As it is, Yon-Rogg is a shockingly unsurprising twist villain who never has a moment to stand out in a positive way.